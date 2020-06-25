Sammy Hagar: I would rather see everyone go back to work, I will die [for that]

Rolling Stone did an interesting article in which they asked several older, established musicians about the effects of COVID-19 on their lives. RS wanted the musicians thoughts about the future of music after concerts and festivals were cancelled. They quoted many musicians, including Chrissie Hyde, Bruce Springsteen, David Crosby, Stevie Nicks and Philip Bailey. Most of their answers were very interesting, except for Sammy Hagar’s. Sammy, formerly of Montrose and Van Halen and currently Chickenfoot, has decided that at the age of 72, he is willing to volunteer as tribute so we can open the doors on the good ol’ USA once again.
I’ll be comfortable playing a show before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away. I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes. We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run. I would rather see everyone go back to work. If some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK. I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country. That’s just the way that I feel about it. I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.
Pardon my candor, but this is one of the stupidest things I’ve heard in a while. It’s not the person willing to die I’m concerned about. What about the homes and neighborhoods all those concert goers will bring their newly infected selves into? What about the mail and delivery people that come to those homes? This virus is not accepting occasional human sacrifices to be appeased, it’s coming for all of us. Plus, those children and grandchildren Sammy is willing to die for won’t be saved they also get infected. There’s better rate of survival for them but no actual guarantee they won’t die. I would challenge Sammy and anyone else willing take-one-for-the-team to actually view a person dying of COVID before they mount that high-horse. It is a painful, debilitating, slow and torturous death. It’s not jumping in front of a bullet, our ‘hero’ will lie in a hospital bed as the virus slowly seeps their life away, one agonizing organ failure at a time. Not to mention, some who survive a serious case are doomed to a life of health issues. As for the fact his comment, “we all gotta die,” that’s true virus or no, but I still stay out of the street if a bus is coming.
The other musicians gave far more reasonable answers. Most of them talk about the financial blow. Tom Peterson (Cheap Trick) and David Crosby mention that they aren’t as flush as everyone thinks and touring is their meal ticket, but they accept they need to put the health of the nation above all else and just wait it out. Buddy Guy (blues guitarist), Bruce Springsteen and Philip Bailey lamented feeling stifled creatively and missed playing live, but, again, that was a secondary concern to them. Interestingly, the women quoted in the article seemed better at rolling with the current quarantine orders, with a few finding positive spins to put on it. Judy Collins said she’s been trying to take a break for years (and then mentioned how well-rested she’s been looking). Chrissie Hynde thinks it’s the perfect opportunity to correct many flaws in the current touring system. But my favorite answer was from John Fogerty (Creedence Clearwater Revival), who offered a different way to look at the virus, “I keep telling my family, if it was lions and tigers roaming out there, you could see that, so that prepares you psychologically, so you realize you don’t want to go out there and be reckless.” I mean, maybe don’t tell a two-year old there are hungry tigers in the grocery store, but make the virus a villain and the mask can be Captain America’s shield.
Sammy Hagar also believes aliens once visited him while he slept and downloaded his brain. So, I don’t think it’d be wise to consider him as a source of wisdom.
Or, given his moronic answer, perhaps, like Donald Trump, he is experiencing reduced brain functioning from fronto temporal dementia and a weird stance is how he compensates?
Men standing like this are compensating for some kind of insecurity. I see this time and again at work, which is a male-only place (IT, I’m pretty much alone there as a female). I don’t know what exactly goes on in their brains but I can tell you that it seems like they do it subconsciously when they are communicating with other males and feel threatened or inferiour or somehow uncomfortable. Mostly happens when they try to impress someone with their perceived intellectual superiority and rock star computer skills.
I can’t with the bizarre fetishization of work we get from the right. They pretend it’s about the dignity of making your own living but it’s really about having your labour exploited to make the rich richer.
Word… the fetishization of work is a great way to put it. It’s like people are being considered valuable only if they contribute to the economy. I see that attitude leading to even darker happenings than this at some point.
it’s actually a similar sentiment to what many older people i’ve spoken to have expressed. their point is that they’ve lived full lives and they believe that those in their prime should have the same opportunity. the way hagar explained it sounds irresponsible, however he has a point in that the economic toll which is in turn affecting mental health will kill a lot more people if we don’t find ways to safely reopen society while protecting the most vulnerable.
I’m so glad to know the wealthy man with no need to ever work again for many lifetimes is so desperate for people to get back to work he’s willing to let them die for it. I’m sure if he got sick he’d have private doctors and his own shiny new in home ventilator. What a piece of shit human. The economy is not worth dying over and mildly inconveniencing your life and being unable to attend concerts or sports games for a year is what most Middle class people have been doing their entire lives. This guy can kindly f off into oblivion.
Most of these “we gotta be willing to die for the economy” types really don’t care about the economy at all. We know this because many of them are willing to boycott places asking for masks and social distancing. They are the first to complain about any changes made to businesses in order to reopen. They’re just selfish twats who want to do whatever they want. It’s all about their inconvenience. When asked to compromise, they couldn’t care less about the economy.
I love John Fogerty’s response! I saw him live last year at a music festival and it was a bucket list performance I didn’t realize I wanted. He was fantastic. I miss live music soooo much but not enough to want to be around that many people until we have a vaccine.
I love Fogerty . I absolutely love him. His concerts are wonderful experiences, so much fun.
” I would rather see everyone go back to work, I will kill [for that]”
This isn’t about what you want. It’s about what you’re forcing on others… a deadly illness.
It’s easy to think about this in the abstract when it doesn’t affect you. Since you are safe behind your shiny walls. And everything is brought to you for them to take all the risk.
All he wants is his fun rockstar job back. He doesn’t give a F about people.
And if people would just stop politicizing masks and just wear them. Maybe we can end this shit show sooner rather than later.
He wrote a song years ago about being unable to comply with speed limits on the highway. He’s a reckless idiot. Hopefully, the people who regularly attend his shows have better sense than he does. Also, most places aren’t allowing concert venues to open as singing propels a lot of sputum.
“I’m not going to go around spreading the disease” – um, that’s exactly what you would be doing, you manspreadingstanding neanderthal.
And here again is another tool that’s completely misunderstanding this illness. He’s willing to die to put on a concert. In his micro brain, he’s being brave. For him, his music and the industry. He’s like all the other tools who won’t wear masks because, “They don’t care if they get sick.” They think they’re leaders and sacrificing themselves for their ‘mission.’
I really do feel for everyone whose livelihood is live performing- The performers themselves, and all of the crews, venues, etc. who make it all happen. I don’t see any of that resuming until there’s a vaccine.
I do see professional sports resuming without an audience, for tv broadcast, so maybe some festivals could do something similar? But I guess that still requires travel which isn’t really safe. i’ve been watching a lot of online concerts and try to kick in money when I do, but I know it’s not the same as them filling a theater night after night.
Can i have my mom back? She died May 6 of the virus. And i wish she wasn’t dead.