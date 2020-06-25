Jennifer Aniston: The pandemic feels ‘extremely unifying & oddly beautiful’

The Hollywood Reporter’s current cover story is the Drama Actress Roundtable ahead of the 2020 Emmy nominations. This year’s drama roundtable included Zendaya, Janelle Monae, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Rose Byrne and Helena Bonham Carter. I’m not going to do exhaustive coverage of this because I generally hate trying to parse through and highlight multi-person conversations, and you can easily read THR’s full piece here. The magazine definitely gave a lot of space to Janelle and Zendaya to speak about Black Lives Matter and what it’s like for them, as black women, to work within the industry and to live in America during this time. The white actresses mostly just nodded and said “mm-hm” to what Janelle and Zendaya had to say. It wasn’t bad or anything, it was just an interesting dichotomy, especially since Reese and Jennifer (especially) managed to bring the conversation around to themselves and their favorite subjects anyway. I’m doing some excerpts about Aniston, because why not? People love to talk about her.
Aniston on the lockdown: “…Having the [space] to be alone and not be distracted has been almost divine timing in terms of the order of how everything has unfolded. I think that’s a blessing of this pandemic because there wasn’t any chance for people to get distracted going back to work or going out to dinners or whatever. We were all pulled together, and it feels extremely unifying and oddly beautiful. And I’ve never read more in my life.
Aniston on struggling with typecasting: “Oh my God, yes. You just exhaust yourself. I mean, I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me. I could not escape “Rachel from Friends,” and it’s on all the time and you’re like, “Stop playing that f–king show!” The Good Girl was the first time I got to really shed whatever the Rachel character was, and to be able to disappear into someone who wasn’t that was such a relief to me. But I remember the panic that set over me, thinking, “Oh God, I don’t know if I can do this. Maybe they’re right. Maybe everybody else is seeing something I’m not seeing, which is you are only that girl in the New York apartment with the purple walls.” So, I was almost doing it for myself just to see if I could do something other than that. And it was terrifying because you’re doing it in front of the world.
Fighting to be seen as something else: “So, I just fought with myself and who I was in this industry forever, and it was constantly about trying to prove that I was more than that person. But there is such a freedom in getting older because you just stop giving a crap.
On drama/comedy: “Once you play comedy, they don’t think you can do the drama; and if you’re only seen as a dramatic actor, they don’t think you can do comedy. They forget that we’re actors and we actually have it all in there. It’s just about finding it and accessing it and getting the material.
I… don’t know how much longer Aniston can play this song! As tired as she is of being connected to Rachel Green, we’re all tired of hearing her complain about it. She’s literally been bitching about it for twenty years!! I’m also sort of side-eyeing what she says about the pandemic too. I mean, granted, what she says is better than “woe is me, the pandemic was so hard to survive in my mansion.” At least she’s not doing that. But it does seem somewhat tone-deaf to use words like “blessing” and “oddly beautiful.” Whatever. The whole piece is worth a read.
As somebody who lost their job because of the pandemic, knowing many others who did as well and are really struggling, grappling with finding a job with what I saw this morning described as the ‘worst recession in 300 years’ – Ms Aniston, please kindly open your wallet BIG TIME and shut up. You know, Jennifer, you don’t need a mansion. Downsize and donate the money.
In what fn universe is this idiot living?
omg.
A rich White one. She has no damn clue…
And a child-free one where she doesn’t have to deal with bored, scared, agitated children.
Why the hell is she doing the reunion show? She never had a problem accepting the cheques.
Sure Jen, it must have been beautiful and unifying up in Beverly Hills but not out here.
Tone deaf as hell. Has she looked at the obituaries? I saw one for a father of five kids. Jobs lost. Small businesses ruined. And for those of us lucky enough not to have gotten it, many of us have not seen family or friends for months. And while it may seem like a small thing, I also am sad for kids who lost the last few months of their school experience, their graduations, their First Communions, bar/bat mitzvahs and weddings being downsized, funerals being minimal. These rites of passage are important too.
I look at the obituaries in the newspaper every Sunday, hoping I won’t see anyone I know. Since mid-March, every Sunday, I have seen at least three people I know, sometimes as many as five, parents, siblings, children of people I know; people I went to school with; people I worked with; people who taught me; people I would see at various activities or events; people from the gym; people in my office building; a man who I would see every day walk by me on the street when I left my office at night – I never knew his name, until I did in that obituary. I dread every ring of the telephone, every text, every email. i’m afraid to look on Instagram or Facebook because every single day since mid-March, someone I know is gone or someone I know loses someone dear to them. I have sent so many sympathy cards. I know at least six people battling it right now, women ranging in age from 27 to 65, most of them in their late 40s-early 50s. Others post about the parents or children battling it. A friend lost her son, age 27. Another’s twin nephews are on vents, they’re 16!
I truly don’t see anything beautiful or unifying about any of this. If that’s her world, so be it. It isn’t mine or anyone I know.
I mean… I doubt any frontline workers would agree with any of this. Even for my field, working from home has not been unifying or oddly beautiful in any way for anyone I know… and it certainly isn’t for anyone who has been hospitalized with the disease.
I just watched the beginning and Monae literally says that for her and her community this has not been a happy time (paraphrasing). Yikes. Talk about tone deaf Ms. Aniston 🥴
Okay, her description of the pandemic is weird, and I’m a big Jen fan. Like….”beautiful?” People are dying Jen!!!!
I admit there have been parts of the quarantine that I have enjoyed. It’s nice not having to commute, and its been nice having more time to read or do puzzles since we’re not doing anything on weekends. But I recognize that I’m really privileged – I can afford books and puzzles, my job was not affected and I’ve been working from home FT, I have a very flexible job that allows me to help the kids with school, etc.
but there have been some hard parts too obviously, and one of them is the stress over the fact that we are in the midst of a PANDEMIC.
I think she’s right about Rachel Greene though. It has taken her decades to shed that role.
The title quote you use makes me want to punch Aniston in the face. But i think just yesterday y’all made a note about reading past the headline if you are going to comment, so i did.
And ugh, she is so far up her own ass, its amazing she can see herself in the mirror. But i am sure she can.
@ariel, maybe she’s got a mirror up her ass so she can see herself in there as well.
Ugh. As a long time and hardcore ‘AniStan’, this is infuriating and mind boggling. You know what would be beautiful and oddly satisfying if this spoiled uber rich Hollywooders would just STFU and not feel the need to express every single stupid thought that enters their often empty heads.
There is nothing beautiful about the pandemic. People have died. People are dying. People have lost jobs. Companies are struggling. I can’t find anything to explain away that stupid comment and thought she just willingly expressed. Just shut up and drink another margarita, you half wit.
What unity? People are out here protesting, coughing and spitting on people all because their states implemented mandatory mask usage in public spaces.
Oh that’s an excellent point, you’re so right. I bought several things of pepper spray in case one of those nutters shows up where I’m at. And I live on Long Island, believe me they are a dime a dozen here. Yeah there’s been no unity.
No words. She literally does not have any idea how many of us are out of work, can’t find work, have to go to work even if we have underlying conditions, have lost loved ones….
My stepfather works with developmentally disabled clients, he’s 63, he was very ill for 6 weeks, likely Covid-19. It’s a big problem in that community because social distancing and precautions are hard (people take their masks off, etc.). And at the time his small NY doctor’s office had no tests for him and now he’s back at work not even knowing if he had it and is therefore (hopefully) safe. It’s been such an upsetting and confusing time for his clients. Aniston is an a**hole.
You can say there’s parts you’ve been able to enjoy but to call it “oddly beautiful” is so tone deaf. I need people to stop asking celebrities about the pandemic all together. no one has answered in a way that doesn’t make me roll my eyes.
I mean she was kind of a shut in before all this so maybe thats why she doesnt see beyond her own walls now?
I have no words. Well one or two…you self-absorbed f***ing idiot!
Yeah, no. There is nothing beautiful about the pandemic. It’s awful and miserable and I want It to go away. Unifying? It’s been very isolating and lonely for many people. Not to mention the jobs lost. I like Jen but that was a dumb ass thing to say.
Cringe. So many people have died. This isn’t unifying and beautiful. It’s a tragedy.
Yes, this pandemic has put some people in a similar situation and I can see how that might be “unifying.” But that’s only for those who are privileged enough to still have a job, to not have to be constantly exposed to the virus, to have been able to literally quarantine this whole time, to not have loved ones who have caught the virus, etc. People are scared and people are dying. Let’s not romanticize this.
As for being constantly attached to Rachel Green — maybe she shouldn’t have continued to play the same character in every movie she did for 20 years after Friends, then?
Jennifer Aniston never impressed me as someone all the deep or intelligent before. But GOOD LORD, she sounds like a complete a**hole here! “unifying and oddly beautiful?” WTF
Over 120,000 people have died in this country ALONE, people are out of work and businesses are failing; we are in the midst of an economic crisis and it is being exacerbated in the political arena where our two political parties are out for blood against one another. We are in the midst of protests for racial injustice, demands for reform to our police departments to prevent further crimes and senseless murder. Healthcare workers are risking their lives every day to save people from this pandemic b/c some people think that wearing a mask is infringing upon some basic right and wearing a mask has now become a huge political issue…I could go on and on. But this b**ch thinks it is unifying and oddly beautiful LMAO!!
Please take several seats Jen and STFU!
She owes her whole career to Rachael Green. Shut up and be grateful!
Shut up, you clueless, dry-haired, under-educated, zero-talent idiot. People HAVE DIED.
I can’t. I just can’t. I posted above about reading the obituaries, about dreading my social media, and the phone. There is so much loss, so much suffering, so much pain, so much anguish, and so much anger. There was nothing beautiful about my governor having to ask Bob Kraft for use of his airplane because he needed to find a way to get PPE to our hospitals that Trump couldn’t interfere with and he knew damn well the whole world would see it if Trump seized the New England Patriots plane. What didn’t get covered was that Baker had pretty much the entire state police, local police departments, and was ready to call in the National Guard at that airport if Trump made a move on that plane. Not beautiful, Jennifer, not unifying. So, enjoy your solitude and your books just hush about them while I worry about my 88 year old aunt and her disabled son out there in Arizona where the ICUs are filling up fast.
There are people dying, Rachel.
I have felt guilty myself because in some ways, I’m benefiting from this. But also, my business was really kind of destroyed. It’s starting to come back now though. And in the meantime I pursued another avenue I’ve always wanted to pursue, well, two actually, but one is a money maker, and I’m doing okay. And I have such guilt because I see so many people suffering. I have been donating as much as I can.
Personally I would not have what she said.
Unifying? Beautiful? Wow. I never really liked her but even if it is these things for her, while she isolates in her mansion with all her dreaded “Rachel Green” millions, SHADDUP and make a token mention of “little people” who lost their jobs and are dying. For god’s sake.