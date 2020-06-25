Jenny Slate steps down from voicing a biracial character on Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’

Jenny Slate voices the lead character on Netflix’s Big Mouth. The character is Missy, who is biracial. Jenny Slate is…not biracial. I don’t know if this was already a conversation around Big Mouth and Jenny Slate – if it was, it had not reached peak outrage – but Slate decided to do the right thing and withdraw from voicing Missy, effective immediately. The show recently wrapped on its fourth season, meaning the season coming up on Netflix will still have the Missy character voiced by Slate. The intention from producers was to make six seasons, so the second half of the Big Mouth run (seasons 4-6) will feature a black or biracial actress voicing Missy. Jenny apologized for taking the voice work, and Nick Kroll and other producers released a statement about it too:
Jenny Slate is exiting her role as Missy on the Netflix show “Big Mouth” due to the character being biracial while Slate is white.
“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and white — as am I,” Slate wrote on Instagram. But ‘Missy’ is also Black and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.” Slate went on to acknowledge that by portraying Missy she was “engaging in an act of erasure of Black people.” “Ending my portrayal of ‘Missy’ is one step in a life-long process of uncovering the racism in my actions,” she continued.
“Big Mouth” co-creators Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett posted a statement as well supporting Slate’s decision. “We sincerely apologize for and regret our original decision to cast a white actor to voice a biracial character.” The creators then vowed to recast the role with a Black actor. “We look forward to being able to explore Missy’s story with even greater authenticity in the years to come,” they concluded.
This reminds me of how long it took to get Hank Azaria to stop voicing Apu on The Simpsons. It was years and years of conversations and arguments about whether it was racist to have a white actor doing virtual brownface (complete with a hackey Indian accent). It would have been great for all of the creators of animated films & TV shows to have watched that Azaria/Apu issue and realized that “voice appropriation” would always come back to bite. But here we are. I appreciate Slate’s statement, and the statement from producers. (What’s the over/under on producers asking Zoe Kravitz to voice Missy?)
Kristen Bell also stopped voicing her black character yesterday too.
Good- I was about to say she needs to follow Jenny’s lead.
I don’t know how either of them rationalized it to themselves that taking those roles was appropriate.
I am sorry but it’s a “woopsie!” Kind of decision. Same as Bell’s.
This is the thing: it seems to me that because it’s just a voice and not a body, casting directors are still doing what they’ve always been doing: hiring white actors for the main character. Which really proves that systemic racism is a hell of a powerful thing. Because I’m not even saying it’s done out of cruelty. It’s just done.
Female characters are often voiced by male voice actors too. This is true for Bob’s Burgers. Will that change as well?
Big mouth is hilarious. I’m glad for this change but unlike Azaria, Jenny didn’t put an affect on the character’s voice. I think she does a white character on the show too.
Come to think of it nick Kroll does a few characters too – including a girl.
But why didn’t they know this right away? I’m not a genius, and if someone had asked me to voice a black character TEN years ago, I’d have been like, no that’s not cool. So i don’t get this. From what I understand Slate’s character is also half Jewish, so… maybe that was the rationalization? And Kristen Bell? Come on now! Sorry that’s literally a no-brainer.
You know… not so long ago on this site, when James Marsden was doing black impressions in interviews, I mentioned that acting black and putting on affectations was as bad as blackface.
Many readers right here refused to hear it and insisted it was just light hearted fun. Sometimes it takes saying it a few times, in different contexts for people to really see the insidiousness of privilege and how each of us, however innocently, might be contributing to a system of oppression.
Now more than ever, I am reminded of this quote, “For those accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression”.
Just like Scarlet Johansson whom we’ve not yet heard from… hopefully she is beginning to understand why she CAN but SHOULDN’T play any tree.
Hm, she shouldn’t have gotten the part, but I’m glad that she realized it and stepped away.
When Seth MacFarlane was doing The Cleavland Show he had only two black actors doing voice work for the black casts and a white guy was and still is the voice of the main character. It is his rational that voices are colorblind but he never has black voices doing white characters. It only works one way with him. I love his shows but this has always been a problem in Hollywood
“he never has black voices doing white characters” – exactly, that’s where the “voice actors are colorblind” argument falls apart, it never goes the other way.
I’m glad you’re covering this because I was going to mention it in the Kerry Washington post.
My husband and I were talking about it yesterday – I have never heard of this show but I guess one of his damn podcasts was talking about it (I hate Dan Lebatard, btw, lol) – he asked what I thought generally of a white person voicing a biracial animated character. I said while yes, the character is half-white, my feeling was that it should be voiced by a black actor, and that white actors are so often considered the default in situations like this. I’m glad Jenny Slate stepped away but she should haven never accepted the role. Same with Kristen Bell.
Why are all the characters and commercials featuring biracials instead of black people? That is more offensive than the voicing of the characters by white people.
Zoe Kravitz was my first thought, too! Jahkara Smith would also be great.
She isn’t even biracial tho.
I finally saw movie with her the other day – Gifted – she’s annoying.
That’s all I’ve got.
This is just dumb. What’s going on in the world. Voices aren’t black or white. Skin color isn’t more than an evolutionary adaptation. We need to stop making it into more than it is.
That would be true if all things were equal, but they’re not. It’s like Scarlett Johansson‘s argument, it’s based in an ideal world where everyone has the same opportunities. Unfortunately that’s just not the case. As others pointed out above, there are no black actors voicing white characters.