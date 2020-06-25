Bandannas for face and hair, high-rated serum and a back stretching device



I got the little compression eye mask and it’s great! I wear it during the afternoons to sleep when there’s light coming in the windows. It’s really comfortable and I find it comforting too. Months ago I got that CND solar nail and cuticle oil after featuring it on one of these posts. I keep it next to my desk so I remember to use it. It has a very faint sweet almond smell (it makes me smell my nails like Jennifer Lawrence in American Hustle) and it feels luxurious and keeps my cuticles moisturized. My nails are growing well and I keep having to file them down, but that could be lockdown-related. Plus I’ve barely used a sixth of it and have had it since February. Here are some more items from Amazon and Hecate is assisting today!

BHA serum to reduce acne and smooth wrinkles



From CB: This 2% BHA/salicylic acid serum by Paula’s Choice is a skincare bestseller. It has 4.4 stars, over 660 ratings and an A on Fakespot, which is super rare for skincare. It’s $10 for an ounce or $29.50 for four ounces. Reviewers say it clears acne and reduces scars, spots and melasma. The reviews are really convincing and call it “amazing” and “sorcery.” Women write it “really made my skin softer” and that “I have literally NEVER been this impressed with the way my skin looks or feels immediately after trying a skin care product for the first time.”

Leave-in conditioner for soft and manageable hair



From CB: This leave-in conditioner with soybean and aloe by Black-owned brand Miss Jessie’s is formulated for curly hair, but women with thin and straight hair say it works great too. Some women dilute it with water in a spray bottle to make a detangler. It also helps smooth split ends. It’s just $8 for 8 ounces and has 485 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. It’s called the “holy grail of leave in conditioner,” and “the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used.” Plus it’s said to not weigh hair down at all and to last a long time as you only need a small amount of product.

A back stretching device for effective ongoing pain relief



From CB: I keep seeing this back stretching device featured on different Amazon lists (I browse those for ideas for these, TwentyTwoWords has the best ones) and now I want it! This has 4 stars, almost 350 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Back pain sufferers write that this works and call it “simple and awesome,” writing “my back feels much better,” this “has eased by back problem.” Some reviewers say the highest setting can be hard to take so you should start at the low setting and work up to that if you need it. They also recommend that you roll to the side to get off of it. My favorite review was from a woman who bought it for her husband. “The hubby doesn’t want to admit it worked. He just thinks his body healed itself.”

Effective anti-dandruff shampoo that kills fungus and soothes itching



From CB: This anti-dandruff shampoo by Nizoral is one of the bestsellers in haircare. It has over 8,500 ratings, 4.5 stars and a B on Fakespot. People say it cures dandruff like nothing else they’ve tried, that “my head had completely stopped itching,” it “cleared my dandruff in two to three uses,” and that their hair is growing back after suffering from dermatitis-related hair loss for years.

Six patterned face bandannas to be fashionably safe this summer



From Hecate: I coordinate outfits by feel and theme. So when masks became regulation, I needed masks for every ‘look’ I’m going for that day, not only patterns but mask shape too. I have a variety of over the ear options but I need these half face seamless bandannas, mainly because I want the looseness around my mouth when I go walking, but also because they give off a whole different vibe to the over the ear masks. This pack that gives you six different patterns for $15! There are ten different pattern bundles to choose from. These have 4.4 stars, over 5,000 reviews and a B on Fakespot. Commenters said they were, “Super cute and great deal… very soft nice size and I bet they would look great with locs.” These are also great for workouts: “I wear these every single time I workout. 6 days a week dripping in sweat, and hardly any on my face while keeping me cool.” Because so many fought the mask requirement (or wore them under their chin or whatever nonsense) we are all going to be in masks for a while. Might as well make them work for our outfits as much as our well-being.

A vertical mouse can help prevent repetitive stress injury



From Hecate: I saw a discussion on Twitter between Roxana Hadadi and TK Burton of Pajiba about computer-related wrist issues, now that we are all on our computers most of the day. TK said a vertical mouse was the game changer for him. I am on an ergonomic revamping of my whole workstation so I ordered one. The idea is to hold your hand in a “handshake” position as you work, which is supposed to be a more natural position for the wrist. It has 4.1 stars, 17,000 reviews and B on Fakespot. I’ll let you know what I think once I get it but other reviewers said, “I swapped my work mouse with this because it where I spend most of my time (8 and half hours) and I haven’t had the pain in my wrist since” and “ it’s a life changer for people who work on the computer all day”

A pet overnight bag so your pup can travel in style



From Hecate: I was browsing overnight bags because my old one ripped, when I came across this pet version and fell in love. It comes with insulated food dishes that reviewers say carries enough food for about a week, and feeding dishes. There are plenty of pockets, in case there is not a trash can readily available for poop bags. Plus there is room for blankets, sweaters and sunglasses, should your fancy furry friend need that. I am all about pre-packed travel bags: baby airplane bags, toiletry bags, travel book bags – but I’d never thought to have a pet bag ready to grab and go. This has 4.9 stars, 165 ratings and a B on Fakespot. It comes in medium or large and your choice of nine colors. Reviewers say it’s worth the investment because, “There are cheaper bags out there but this one is sturdy, looks great, holds everything you would need and it’s perfect size dimensions for airline travel!” Plus it will last: “The canvas outer material seems durable, and there is a foam layer between canvas outside and polyester inside which makes it feel sturdier.” Most reviewers talk about how great it is for airplane travel but many said it was their go-to for beach and park days. My only question now: does each dog need their own?

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a percentage and appreciate it.