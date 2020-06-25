Dennis Quaid, 66, eloped with Laura Savoie, 27, with only the pastor as a witness

Last fall, Dennis Quaid announced his engagement to a young woman named Laura Savoie. Dennis 66 years old, Laura is 27. She’s almost fully four decades younger than him, that is correct. What made it even funnier to me was that Laura and Dennis really didn’t date for a long period of time – they had, at most, been dating for about five months when he proposed. He was very eager to lock it down with this beautiful young woman, and he insisted that they marry quickly. They planned to have a big wedding in Hawaii in late March or early April, but the pandemic meant they had to cancel their plans. Or not! They just changed their plans and they eloped in Santa Barbara in early June.
Surprise! Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are now husband and wife. The couple, who got engaged last October, eloped to Santa Barbara and were married at a seaside resort on June 2. “It was beautiful,” Quaid tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue.
Having planned for a wedding in April in Hawaii and a second reception for family and friends in Nashville, the two had to postpone the celebration once the COVID-19 pandemic struck. On June 2, with only their pastor as witness, Quaid, 66, and Savoie, 27, exchanged traditional vows and Bulgari rings.
“Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride,” says Quaid, who opted for a Hugo Boss suit. Wearing a Chosen By One Day gown and carrying a bouquet of roses and calla lilies designed by S.R. Hogue & Co. florist, Savoie, a doctoral student, was moved by their officiant’s message “of what it really means to bring your lives together,” she says. “To put another person before yourself.”
Quaid — who currently hosts the podcast The Dennissance through Audio Up, a company he co-founded — and Savoie met at a business event before they began dating in May 2019. “It was love at first sight,” says the actor, who has been previously married three times.
Originally from St. Louis, Savoie attended Pepperdine University, where she was class valedictorian, and went on to get a master’s degree in accountancy at the University of Notre Dame. “I just love who she is as a person,” adds Quaid. “Her character, her intelligence, of course her beauty. And her point of view of the world.”
Savoie insists she has “never met someone who is so in love with life. It’s like nothing can bring him down,” she says. “Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day.”
People Mag was SHADY AF for this: “‘It was love at first sight,’ says the actor, who has been previously married three times.” I can’t, that’s too funny. I mean, maybe he’s a romantic. Maybe. Maybe he really believes in love at first sight. Or maybe this 66 year old man met a beautiful 20-something and he wanted to lock it down before she got second thoughts. Anyway… no wedding guests, just a pastor. And People Magazine’s photographer? This People article included an exclusive wedding photo. Hm.
Surprise: Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie are Married! Secret Elopement ‘Was Beautiful,’ He Says https://t.co/mGdHYJ4R95
— People (@people) June 24, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty.
It’s so ridiculous when magazines push these couples with wildly disproportionate levels of power in the relationship. And of course the actors or musicians or politicians or whoever don’t have the self awareness to just handle their business quietly. Oh no, they need to shout from the roof tops that they’re dating someone young enough to be their child or grandchild, and then claim people are being mean to them when they point out the obvious.
Moronic.
I can use the evolution of Dennis Quaid as a measurement of my own age. As in, “I’m so old, I remember when Dennis Quaid was the hot, cocky young actor” or “I’m so old, I remember when Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid were married.”
I swear, 30 years ago, he was cute and charming.
I looked Up his son’s age as I read the story. Jack Quaid is 28 years old. LOL.
Doesn’t this guy have a really dodgy past with women? He’ll eat up her developing years from her 20s to her 40s… what a strange thing to do. I sometimes wonder if it is real affection and attachment and then I see that there is a type: woman usually blonde and thin, with a nice calm smile, not too beautiful, and with an ethereal presence that will never overcast his (she’s a “doctoral student”). In that sense, Clooney appears like a saint of saints who mainly now lives in the shadow of his badass lady.
That’s hilarious! Describes Ethan Hawke and Jude laws wife…who else?
If that was his daughter I would say “oh he became a father when he was older”
These old goats are ridiculous!!