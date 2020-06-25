Woman with breast cancer opens up about getting treatment during the pandemic

#homewardbound #abraxane #treatmenttuesday pic.twitter.com/6CSFbYm8MT
Despite everything else in the news cycle, COVID-19 is still kicking our @sses. Here in Los Angeles, we’re getting pummeled. The thing about COVID is that most limit their understand to the virus and those that have the virus. But the effects of COIVD-19, especially in the medical world, are so much broader than that. People are suffering or dying from other diseases and illnesses and their treatments are being affected. One lady, Katherine O’Brien from Chicago, has chronicled her scary cancer battle during the pandemic.
Three Tuesdays each month, Katherine O’Brien straps on her face mask and travels about half-an-hour by Metra rail to Northwestern University’s Lurie Cancer Center.
What were once packed train cars rolling into Chicago are now eerily empty, as those usually commuting to towering skyscrapers weather the pandemic from home. But for O’Brien, the excursion is mandatory. She’s one of millions of Americans battling cancer — and she depends on chemotherapy to treat the breast cancer that has spread to her bones and liver.
“I was nervous at first about having to go downtown for my treatment,” said O’Brien, who lives in a suburb, La Grange, and worries about contracting the coronavirus. “Family and friends have offered to drive me, but I want to minimize everyone’s exposure.”
While her treatment hasn’t changed since the novel coronavirus spread across the United States, the 54-year-old is at high risk of severe complications should she become infected. Those risks haven’t declined significantly for her despite the Illinois governor’s loosening of COVID-related restrictions.
She’s not alone in fearing the deadly combination of COVID-19 and cancer. One study, which reviewed records of more than 1,000 adult cancer patients who had tested positive for COVID-19, found that 13 percent had died. That’s compared with the overall U.S. mortality rate of 5.9 percent, according to Johns Hopkins.
Beyond the concern of cancer patients catching the virus — with their already depleted immune systems — many doctors worry about people delaying their scans and checkups and missing time-sensitive diagnoses. A KFF poll found that nearly half of Americans had skipped or postponed medical care because of the outbreak. Cancer patients seeking care face an array of obstacles as states reopen, such as heavily restricted in-hospital appointments and new clinical trials on hold. (KHN is an editorially independent program of KFF, the Kaiser Family Foundation.)
“Cancer doesn’t care that there’s a coronavirus pandemic taking place,” said Dr. Robert Figlin, chair in hematology-oncology at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. “We don’t want people who have abnormalities to delay having them evaluated.”
The article lists several other side-effects of COVID’s affects on treatments. Megan-Claire Chase, who is currently in remission from stage 2A breast cancer, was laid off during quarantine and she lost her health benefits. Now she doesn’t know how she will pay for the mammograms and MRIs she needs. Linnea Olsen, who has stage 4 lung cancer, has relied on trials to keep her alive and those trials are drying up because they are not viable as COVID rages on. Cancer patients are immune compromised, making them far more susceptible to any disease, but especially to COVID-19. If they stay home to avoid getting infected, they die from lack of treatment. If they leave for treatment, they a huge risk. It’s terrifying.
There is another side to all of this too, one that I feel has just as much affect on someone battling for their life: the human connection. Precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID has led to unpopulated exam and patient rooms, with everything sterilized and void of any personal touch. So patients are made to sit behind plastic, speaking to faceless (masked) people, receiving frightening and devasting news, unable to hold anyone’s hand because they are forced to go through the entire procedure alone. Maybe an iPad or phone might be allowed for a FaceTime with a loved one, but that’s a much different experience.
If this sounds personal, it’s because it is. Please, I know it sucks, but if you are able to adhere to all the quarantine precautions, please do, including staying home if possible. If you can’t, please – please – wash your hands, wear a mask and stay six feet apart.
A cancer person losing their job and as a result not having insurance to pay for life saving treatment is something that as a European, I find it really hard to get my head around.
I live in America and believe me, we also can’t get our heads wrapped around it
Sadly, that is life in these United States and it could instantly get much worse this morning if the Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump’s plan to end protections for those of us with pre-existing conditions.
As a cancer patient, my biggest fear is I would use up so much sick time, I would go off payroll and endanger my insurance coverage. I knew to tell my doctors this right up front and they worked with me to schedule treatments so I missed very little work: surgery on Saturdays, daily radiation at 6 AM, Chemo at 4 PM once a week. Of course, surgical recovery and reactions to the treatment can’t be controlled. I was so fortunate to make it through.
As a Brit I really can’t get my head around how AMERICA has such a messed up health system. No money/insurance? You die. It’s incomprehensible. Our health service has it’s flaws and our right wing government has been working for years to reduce access to anyone who isn’t British but you won’t die as a direct result of not being able to pay for treatment and the vast majority go in and get everything they need.
On a related note, a friend of mine was told she had breast cancer at the start of lockdown (a week before her 40th too) and although it’s been incredibly stressful the system kicked right into gear, the lump was out within two weeks and she’s now nearly finished her course of radiotherapy (no chemo needed, whoop). It’s been awful trying to support her via zoom but we’ve found ways.
Wishing your friend all the best.
I work in health care, in oncology. COVID has reverted us back to treating cancer like it is the 1970s or 1980s. Most of us worry about what will happen in the next year, the next 5 years, without people getting screened or coming in for care, as well as people having to delay surgeries and chemotherapy due to closures. That also doesn’t take into account the large group of people that also don’t have insurance on top of everything else. We are already seeing people presenting with more advanced disease, or people with cancer that is now spreading and advancing because of limited care during coronavirus. It’s very scary to think how behind we are in treating cancer right now.
My aunt is going through exhaustive treatment for metastatic breast cancer – she is the whole heart of our family. She’s also incredibly private about everything, but you can see it wearing on my uncle, not being able to go with her to treatments or appointments. And all these selfish people refusing to wear masks…all I see is this beautiful woman clinging to life without the slightest grumble and is so vulnerable to this virus. She has to go out to her Dr, she has to be in certain situations, but Karen and Kyle are up in arms about “but it’s my body!” And “I want a haircut!” Eff these selfish people.