Chip Gaines used to be proud to raise his kids as ‘colorblind’ but he’s changing

Has anyone been watching this web show, Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man? It’s on YouTube, and the dude is Emmanuel Acho. Acho is inviting celebrities (mostly white celebrities) to come on and spend 10-20 minutes having uncomfortable conversations about race in America. His first celebrity guest was Matthew McConaughey. His second “interview” involved the Gaines family – Chip and Joanna Gaines, the former stars of HGTV’s Fixer Upper, and their five kids. Chip and Joanna talked about how the conversations about race they have with their kids. Did you know Joanna is half Korean? I always assumed she was mixed race while I watched Fixer Upper, and then we finally saw her mom in one episode. Her mom is Korean, her dad is white. So the Gaines kids are one-quarter Korean (but white-presenting). That being said, they live in the buckle of the Texas Bible belt and they’re surrounded by evangelical white people as far as the eye can see. So of course they’ve gotten race conversations wrong for a while:
Chip and Joanna Gaines are changing the way they’re raising their kids after witnessing the Black Lives Matter movement. The Fixer Upper stars revealed to Uncomfortable Conversations host Emmanuel Acho that up until recently, they were raising their kids to not see “color” when they look at the people around them. However, Jo questioned, “Chip and I were talking and this whole idea of this color blind thing came up and Chip said, ‘You know I’m proud I think our kids are colorblind.’ And then we started kind of pushing back on that and I think our question to you is … What’s the best way to move forward with this conversation?”
Emmanuel said he believes it’s “best” to raise children to see “color.” He explained that he thinks “if we don’t expose our children to different colors; to different races,” then as that person grows up they “won’t be able to decipher the difference between a Black man that’s a threat and a Black man that’s just Black.” Acho added, “I think there’s a strength, there’s a beauty in seeing color. I don’t like the concept of color blindness because colors and cultures are beautiful.”
However, Chip asked how people can “solve” the problem of racism, especially since he believes most individuals wouldn’t admit to having racist tendencies. For Emmanuel, he said that some of these people “can’t understand” what it’s like to be Black in the United States. He explained that people don’t know what it’s like to be Black and see statues “of men who would have oppressed enslaved and potentially executed me” or to attend a school named after a Confederate war general.
“I think that in America we have to do a better job of properly discussing and placing our heroes,” the former athlete suggested.
Chip then shared that he resonates with this idea of being unable to see the “full picture” of what it’s like to be Black. He said, “I think I’ve been blind to this reality for maybe my whole life.”
I mean, on one side, it’s kind of nice to see a “bro” like Chip Gaines trying to look inward and really examine his privilege and try to imagine what life is actually like for black Americans. On the other side… man, he and Joanna were really trying to raise their kids “colorblind” in the year 2020? There’s been so much discussion about “colorblind” politics or the colorblind conversation. We got away with saying that kind of sh-t in the 1990s. But to still say “I don’t see race!” at this point is just a privileged, tone-deaf way to shut down legitimate conversations about race and racism. And credit to Chip and Joanna for, I guess, being open to changing? Being open to have those uncomfortable conversations.
I don’t really understand what being “colorblind” means in this context. It can’t mean that you don’t recognize when someone in front of you is black or asian or hispanic, right?
It means that you think you are superior because you don’t see color and therefore don’t treat people differently. so because you are colorblind you don’t treat your black neighbor different from your white.
It ignores systemic racism and unconscious bias.
I would say that colorblind upbringings lead to those microaggressions that minorities hate.
For instance, we “don’t see color,” so we will accept minorities who dress, speak, eat, dance, etc. like us, but the moment minorities start speaking about their particular issues, don’t straighten their hair, dance a certain way, eat a certain way, etc. All of a sudden there’s a sort of morbid curiosity (“Is that your hair?”) or a denial (“That food stinks!” or “That music isn’t good for the youths.”)
You have to see people for everything they are, not just for how they are like you.
Oh, I know people who consider themselves very liberal and still say “I don’t see color!” I think if people were raised that way and never reentered the conversation, they don’t see the harm in that way of thinking. From a very basic perspective, it can sound like a good thing, until you realize that completely erases and denies people’s experience being different from your own. So I think it’s cool that he’s embracing a new way of thinking. It’s hard for people to let go of something they believed to be “good.”
Yes, I think this is exactly it. I’m an Xennial (born in 84) and very much think our generation in particular was raised with the “color-blind” perspective. I think the best way I’ve come to understand it is as our parents’ and teachers’ wild overcorrection of the racism they grew up amongst. They thought, okay, we grew up in the thick of desegregation so let’s teach our children to just not see color at all! There, that’ll fix it.
Now, we have a better understanding of how disrespectful it is and the erasure it promotes.
We’ve just got to hope that each generation improves on its predecessor.
Speaking as a white person about Chip and Joanna’s age, I know most white people my age were tacitly raised to believe that acknowledging you saw color was racist. That if you admitted you saw a difference, you were discriminating, and that was wrong. So I’m not at all surprised the Gaines’ are having to rethink and relearn. They aren’t the only ones.
I think most of us were raised this way, and I’m saying this as a black woman. This is what I was taught in school. My parents were able to break through that brainwashing, but most white families don’t have a need to do this.
If the colorblind thing worked, there would be no issues. But it doesn’t.
The more and more they are exposed and speak, the more and more I am justified in never warming to either of them.
This does not change that.
Ugh these two again.
So question time. As one of those darn millennial’s my question is – was the push for color blindness a gen x thing? In my experience, the people that I’ve seen who default to that seem to be in the Gen X range. I have a coworker who I adore, who’s about 13 years older than I am, and she was telling me a couple years back that that was the approach she took.
Now I KNOW that’s not the appropriate approach, and I know that this particular coworker HAS spoken out whenever they see some kind of injustice happening, so I know she’s not intentionally being problematic, and it could just be down to the way her family raised them, and we live in small, rural community which probably doesn’t help a ton either. But it always seems to be something popping up in the generation before mine, at least in my experience.
My expectations of the Gaines’ family are never that high, and I guess I didn’t really expect him to have that kind of self reflection happening. I’m glad he did though – I’m sure there are a lot of people who thought they were doing the right thing when focusing on colorblindness, but for someone who’s quite religious in the southern US, I find myself pleasantly surprised that he’s taking a moment to speak about this.
I responded above but I’m an Xennial and think it is very much an overcorrective push from Boomers to Gen X. I think they genuinely saw it as the “opposite” of racism. I think it’s one of those “now that we know better, we’ve got to do better” situatIons.
When my daughter was little she wanted a Barbie for Christmas. I wasn’t thrilled about the idea, as I’m sure you can understand. So I decided that this was going to be a learning moment for her. I bought her a black Barbie, because I wanted her to see that beauty came in all colors. Yes she’s black and yes she’s as beautiful as the other Barbies. I didn’t raise my kids to not be colorblind, raised them to see that although we may have different shades and body types, nobody is better then the next person. There is beauty and value in every single person.
Color aware, not blind, once again for the people in the back…Color AWARE, not BLIND!!
In my experience, the only people who say “I don’t see color.” are racists trying to defend themselves just after saying or doing something racist.
I know so many (white) people who sport their “colorblindness” as a badge of honor. So stupid, so ignorant, and spoken purely from a place of privilege.
I’m Xennial, and white, and I was raised with the idea that we weren’t supposed to see color. The inadequacy of this approach has become obvious in raising my own child. A major problem with “I don’t see color” is that it kind of short-circuits conversations about race, because if you can’t see it, you can’t talk about it. I think parents of white children need to make sure their kids understand what racism is.