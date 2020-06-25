Novak Djokovic’s father blames Grigor Dimitrov for ‘bringing’ the coronavirus to Serbia

I saw this story when it came out, and I spent most of Wednesday thinking about how f–king wrong it is. As we’ve been discussing all week, Novak Djokovic organized the “Adria Tour,” an exhibition tennis tour of Balkan countries over the course of several weekends. The first stop was Belgrade, Serbia, with Djokovic acting as congenial host – there was so much bro-hugging and sweaty nightclub dancing and dinners out and sweaty soccer games and sweaty kids’ clinics. By the time Djokovic and the other players arrived in Croatia last weekend, all of them looked worse for wear. Within days, we learned that Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki had all tested positive for the coronavirus, and that other people around the tour (coaches, Troicki’s pregnant wife) had tested positive as well. Then Novak confirmed on Tuesday that he and his wife had also tested positive.
I’m recapping all of that because… we honestly don’t know who had what and when. At no point were ANY of these players getting corona tests in Belgrade. It doesn’t even seem like they even got their temperatures taken by the tour. Masks were not handed out to anyone. And yet, Novak’s father is convinced that because Dimitrov was the first to PUBLICLY SAY he had tested positive, that somehow Dimitrov is the Patient Zero of this outbreak, and it’s all Dimitrov’s fault.
Novak Djokovic’s parents defended their son on Wednesday and blamed another tennis player for spreading the coronavirus at a series of exhibition matches hosted by the top-ranked player. Djokovic and his wife tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. The 17-time Grand Slam champion apologized online for organizing the Adria Tour events, which brought together professional players from various countries to play matches in Serbia and Croatia. Thousands of spectators attended the matches, and no social distancing was observed.
Djokovic’s father blamed the cancellation of the tour on Grigor Dimitrov, one of three other players to test positive in the past few days. There is no evidence to suggest Dimitrov spread the virus to others.
“Why did it happen? Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where,” Srdjan Djokovic told RTL Croatia TV. “He didn’t test here. He tested somewhere else. … I think that’s not fair. He inflicted damage to both Croatia and to us as a family in Serbia. Nobody is feeling well because of this situation.”
NBA player Nikola Jokic, a Serb who plays for the Denver Nuggets, has also tested positive for the coronavirus. He was pictured shaking hands with Djokovic at an exhibition basketball event in Belgrade this month. Jokic is reportedly recovering in his hometown of Sombor.
Djokovic’s mother said both her son and his wife, Jelena, are feeling fine but are suffering because of the widespread criticism. “It is horrible what is being written, but we are used to it,” Dijana Djokovic told the Belgrade Blic daily newspaper.
The air of grievance from Novak’s parents is an ugly thing, as is placing the blame on Grigor, who is arguably one of the most well-liked players on both the men’s and women’s tour. The players who flew to Belgrade came there *because* they respected Novak and what he was trying to do, which was raise money for charity. Novak wasn’t actually paying his friends for this exhibition tour, they were donating their time and energy. And now they’re being thrown under the bus by Novak’s parents, because clearly the Djocovid family doesn’t understand “science” or “viral infections.”
It’s possible that Dimitrov was carrying the virus. It’s possible that Sascha Zverev carried it, or Nikola Jokic, or perhaps one of the dozens of people partying with players in that Belgrade nightclub. Just because Dimitrov was the first to feel symptomatic (and even that I doubt) and the first to publicly announce his positive test, that doesn’t make him the FIRST infected. And even if he was, what does it say about Novak and the way he organized this toxic tour that he completely blew off social distancing and testing protocols?
Here’s the response to Djocovid Senior from Grigor’s manager:
Grigor Dimitrov Manager: pic.twitter.com/y0rch70Cvp
— 🇧🇬🎾Daniel Djenev (@dido404) June 24, 2020
Also, Dominic Thiem’s manager said some words. (Thiem has tested negative, and he’s been flying constantly all over Europe, despite being exposed to the virus like 30 times.)
Dominic’s manager: “In hindsight it was all dumb, even if it was allowed. Everyone knows it was dumb, no one needs a public apology. The only one who should apologize is Djokovic. He staged the whole thing. The others were only there. They didn’t kill anyone” https://t.co/QLJPuYSevJ
— Nawal (@NawalNadal) June 25, 2020
Photos courtesy of Getty, Avalon Red, Instagram.
Listen.
I am no Đoković fan. I don’t have a good opinion of him by any means. I am pissed because of the tour, I live in Croatia. I do not pity him for this, and I do think it was excellently put when you defined it as toxic masculinity.
But he is not THE ONLY ONE who is guilty. All of them screwed up, and, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but he doesn’t deserve to be blamed for everything. Ministry of health, the goverment, the organisation people, the venue people, the restaurant people, the club people. Blaming everything on Đoković means neglecting the fact that the whole thing was a terrible mistake.
Edit: nor does Dimitrov, or any single person! My point is – EVERYBODY made stupid mistakes, and now there are consequences.
Djocovid was the face and driving force behind it. He is a powerful wealthy player who used the platform given to him by his power and status to spread false information, undermine public health guidelines and influence younger and inexperienced players. If he had insisted on maintaining social distancing and following safe protocols, they would have been implemented. He did allow any because that would make him look weak. It was an ego driven decision and yes, others have a portion of the blame, but he wanted the glory and to prove to everybody he was right after the backlash he got to previous comments. He made himself the poster boy, now he has to live with the consequences of that.
DJ is world famous and worth at least 50 million USD, what local restaurant and players, kids etc wouldn’t want to hang with him. This totally is on him and his ego.
:They’re all a lot of fucking idiots” is what I kept thinking as I read this post (and throughout following this gong show of poor judgement since it happened).
In a way, it really doesn’t matter who got the virus first if you are not going to impose mandatory testing or adhere to social distancing guidelines everyone will get it eventually anyway. The Adria Tour was billed and marketed as Novack’s tour and his brother Djordje was the tournament director, the Djokovic family really need to accept some of the blame for this rather than publicly bashing someone else.
“Because that man probably came sick, who knows from where,”
Sooooo we can add xenophobic to the list that already contains anti-science, anti-vax, anti-thinking? I know that it’s his dad saying it, but come the f-ck on. This guy has shown who he is SO many times already, that it doesn’t surprise me that his family is big on ‘othering’.
Just imagine being a 33 year old 17 time grand slam winner and having to have mommy and daddy rush to the press to defend you. He should be horrified and embarrassed, but I suspect he was raised to think he was the most special boy to ever exist.
”He should be horrified and embarrassed, but I suspect he was raised to think he was the most special boy to ever exist.“
Preach Erinn!
” but I suspect he was raised to think he was the most special boy to ever exist.”
Oh, he was. I read an old interview by his mother a couple of days ago where she said something along the lines of “Novak was God’s chosen one”. I’ll have to find the exact quote and post it because it really is mindboggling. He and his family really do believe that he’s god’s gift to humanity.
NoVax DjoCovid and his pompous dad are both asses. I shudder to think of the number of innocent kids and even people on the plan DjoCovid must have infected yet no one is talking about it and his dad is busy throwing blames. I hope he is being stripped off his endorsements. What a prick of a family
NoVax DjoCovid aaaaaaaaaahhhhhh! Fabulous.
Dear Novak,
You know you made a dumb decision. You know you put lives at risk. Please tell your father to keep quiet. He’s only making you look more foolish!
Signed,
A concerned human
Thiem’s manager got the point. Event was marketed with all Covid preacutions involved, including social distancing among watcher,masks,etc. And still,being from Serbia, and tenis fan, I could not understand holding tournament during pandemic,nor going there.
That’s a shitty way to treat someone who took time out of their schedule to participate in his son’s charity event. Doesn’t matter who gave it to who imo, it was Novak’s event and therefore his responsibility to make sure it was a safe, healthy environment for everyone.
The dumbassery is strong in the Djokovic family!
Didn’t Novak’s father also complain a few days ago that Federer wouldn’t retire and it was sooo unfair that he wouldn’t let Novak win more stuff? Stupid and entitled, the lot of them.
HAHAHAHA!We must have thought about it simultaneously and posted our comments two minutes apart.
Look at Erinn and dsfskfsg’s comments above… The Djokovic parents seem to be completely delusional! And their son is too stupid himself to realize how much of a liability they are. Three brain cells between the lot of them…
I’ll stop there, I’m getting mean! =D
Isn’t it the same sweaty asshole who said that Roger Federer keeps on playing tennis because he wants to prevent Djokovic and Nadal from breaking his Grand Slam record? This whole family is trash.
So Novak’s standing in the tennis community just plummeted, I think. If he wants to set up some charity event in the future, something tells me all his calls will go to voice mail and never returned.
Yeah, it’s definitely not his anti-science son being a greedy f*ck who ignored literally every warning & protocol for a check. I think we know where Novak got his brain’s from.
Berrgh. It’s easy to see where the son gets his twattiness from. They are all ignorant, selfish, irresponsible and reckless arses. Such a shame there’s mo vaccine against arrogance and stupidity. Oh, hang on. Novak D is completely opposed to vaccines. 🙄
Placing blame doesn’t diminish the colossal stupidity of everyone involved. Sorry dad.