Novak Djokovic: ‘I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm…we were wrong’

It’s so bizarre to see what was a minor story among a handful of tennis fans become a global story of toxic masculinity, poor decision making and viral illness in the middle of a global pandemic. To recap, two weekends ago Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition series began in Belgrade. Novak brought some of the top men’s players in the world for his mini-exhibition tour, and he intended to bring the tour to different countries for four weekends in a row.
As soon as those top players began flying into Belgrade, there were already problems. Players got off the plane without masks, only to be greeted with hugs by Novak and his team. It got worse from there – as soon as the matches began, the stadium filled up entirely, with no masks and no social distancing. None of the ball kids, staff, etc wore protective gear. Players hugged at the net. Novak and company posted videos and photos showing all of the evening entertainment in Belgrade – dinner out in a group, lots of kissing and embracing and a night out dancing. All the men were shirtless, sweaty, hugging and drinking. I kind of believe the nightclub in Belgrade was ground zero for many of the infections in the group.
Una fiesta derivó en un contagio masivo de #coronavirus en tenistas.
Se infectaron el tenista croata Borna Coric, el entrenador físico de Djokovic y él; Marco Panichi, y el entrenador de Dimitrov, Cristian Groh, además de Dimitrov, que fue el primero.
pic.twitter.com/h8gROdhSLx
— Janosik Garcia (@Janosikgarciaz) June 23, 2020
By the time the men descended on Zadar, Croatia on Friday, many of them were looking worse for wear. Grigor Dimitrov, Novak Djokovic and Sascha Zverez all played poorly and all seemed out of sorts. Grigor dropped out of the tournament and flew home to Monaco. It turns out that he was already showing coronavirus symptoms in Zadar but he refused to be tested on-site. He announced he tested positive on Sunday. The final match was cancelled and all of the players on-site (except for Novak) got tested. Turns out, there were several infected players, coaches and wives-of-players. Novak waited to take his test in Serbia, then he waited to make the announcement: he tested positive. He packaged the announcement in a statement about his “pure heart and sincere intentions” and claimed that they waited to put together the exhibition tour until the virus had “weakened.” The initial statement completely ignored the fact that despite the loose local protocols, Novak has a responsibility to not only set the right tone, but he also actually has the total responsibility for the well-being of everyone associated with this catastrophe. So Novak ended up issuing another statement, this time with an actual apology of “I am so deeply sorry our tournament as caused harm… we were wrong and it was too soon.”
— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) June 23, 2020
You know what bothers me about his two statements? At no time does he acknowledge that there were so many other options for all of this. Like, this wasn’t the first exhibition to be held in the past two months. There have been others, and none of them have ended up as huge global stories because everyone involved in THOSE exhos maintained social distancing protocols, there were little to no people in the stands, and everyone was wearing masks and taking precautions. Something like that could have easily been done in Croatia and Serbia. He also bears personal responsibility because he was taking people out to dinner and to nightclubs too.
When Tennis Twitter was complaining about the boneheaded decisions made by Novak and company, Novak’s defenders kept saying that “Serbia barely has any cases, they’re not like America!” Well, it turns out that the Serbia government has been under-reporting infection rates for weeks. Croatian tennis is in a pickle too – they completely f–ked this up and now a local WTA director is calling for an overhaul of the Croatian tennis federation.
Meanwhile, the director of WTA event in Bol, Croatia is calling for that Croatian Tennis president to resign.
"The tournament was organized by incompetent people…It is clear to me that everyone wants to be seen with Novak Djokovic and that few people dealt with the details."
— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 23, 2020
As for the US Open, they issued a statement too:
This pic is from a week ago. Both Jokic and Djokovic tested positive for covid-19 today pic.twitter.com/cTwEsWB4Bp
— Dr. Guru (@DrGuru23) June 23, 2020
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What a dumba**
“Stupid is as stupid does”.
Oh f**k off Novak, you intentionally boarded a packed flight knowing you could have the dangerous virus.
This man has always been an arrogant, anti feminist prick and now, we can add no regards for others wellbeing as well.
The guilt has to be overwhelming (if someone is irreparably ill or dies, how could anyone live with the shame of being the cause?) and the legal liability has to be astronomical.
He needs to be removed as President for thr ATP player council immediately
This dude is SUCH a dumbass. He’s a public health nightmare.
This is the same guy who refused proper treatment for a shoulder injury, instead pushing holistic methods. And guess who needed surgery because of his refusal to take time off and his insistence on holistic ‘medicine’. It ended up getting worse because he just ignored the recommendations.
Then we have him pushing anti-vaxx rhetoric.
Then he’s out here thinking he’s somehow saving the world by helping create a super spreading event. THEN refusing to get tested before boarding a plane. Then testing positive.
He’s a moron, and it seems like he’s dead set on ignoring real medicine in favor of bullsh-t. Which wouldn’t be SO bad if he kept it to himself. But he doesn’t. I wish we’d stop idolizing people who do and say stupid things publicly when their main talent is hitting a ball around.
The anti-vaxx thing wrote him off for me. I’m only a casual tennis fan but it’s horrifying when people with such big platforms and reach actively promote actions that are proven to harm others. He clearly has no conscience and needs to be removed from as many public roles as possible.
Completely idiotic. I suspect his arrogant, anti-vax, anti-science views shaped his terrible decisions around holding this exhibition. (https://www.forbes.com/sites/sarahhansen/2020/06/23/tennis-no-1-novak-djokovic-who-is-opposed-to-a-coronavirus-vaccine-tests-positive-for-virus-after-widely-criticized-exhibition-tournament/#4bbb3aa15a5c).
If I connected everything right, Đoković was the one who infected others, because he was in contact with Jokić, unlike Dimitrov.
I don’t want him any harm, but I am personally so piss*d off, this will end our (Croatian) tourist season and he had said many things that show he thinks about himself only.
However – he is not the only one to be blamed. Everybody messed up.
@LaaLaa, I agree. He’s not the only dumbass in this scenario, but he’s the main one. All the other players and tennis organizations also must take responsibility for their part in this fiasco and their decisions that led to so many people getting infected. It’s sad and pitiful.
OMG, I’m surprised no one is commenting on the Disco video. I would be embarrassed to be a part of that dancing? scene. That was a true disgrace.
Under reporting infection rates. Exactly what Trump is trying to do. Hes actually requesting less tests to be taken to keep the actual numbers low. The ego, the irresponsibility!!!
This should be a career. None of these boneheads are seeing how having COVID 19 is horrible on the body and its aftermath. There are people out there losing part of one of their lungs.
The health side would any athletes retiring because of the grind of their sport.
I would like to pretend to show sympathy but….*shrugs*
Ofc this idiot is an anti-vaxxer on top of everything. He deserves harsh consequences. None of that had to happen if he would’ve just FOLLOWED. HEALTH. GUIDELINES. I hope everyone he infected has a speedy recovery.
When will this dumbass shut up? He’s so embarassing.
“We believe the tournament met all health protocols”? We is delusional? Sounds like they met exactly none of the health protocols, how is he allowed to write that when the whole world saw the middle finger they repeatedly gave to the health protocols?
Someone on my tennis message board called him Novax Djocovid and for me that will bis name forever more.