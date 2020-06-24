Prince William & Harry’s broken brotherly bond is the focus of yet another book

It’s very curious that the British tabloids keep discussing all of the *other* royal books coming out at some point. Almost like a preemptive deflection from Finding Freedom, the upcoming book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Interesting to see the advanced hype for these books, especially when there’s not even an Amazon preorder page too. I have to think that Robert Lacey’s Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – the Friendship and the Feuds will end up being massively inconsequential, especially since it comes out in October and Finding Freedom comes out in August. FF will have Harry’s version of events, especially in regards to what William did or did not do 2017-2020. Battle of Brothers sounds like it will just repeat the same old bullsh-t stories which the British tabloids have been trying to push for years.

The ‘once unbreakable’ bond between Prince William and Prince Harry has suffered a ‘devastating breakdown’ in the past 18 months – making it the most profound conflict between an heir and spare for a generation, an explosive new book claims. Biographer Robert Lacey, a historical consultant for Netflix’s The Crown as well as the author of Majesty, a 1977 study of Queen Elizabeth, has penned Battle of Brothers: William and Harry – the Friendship and the Feuds, set to be released in October. He told how he was ‘astonished’ and ‘sometimes moved to tears’ by the fresh details of the rift that emerged while he was researching the conflict. The book explores conflicts that emerge as a result of the heir and the spare dynamic that permeates British aristocracy, and claims that the ‘seeds of damage were sown’ when William and Harry’s parents’ marriage unravelled. It will also delve into how the relationship between the two brothers has been impacted by their wives – Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, both 38 – and claims to offer more detail on why the Sussexes chose to quit as senior members of the Royal Family and move to Los Angeles with their son Archie, one. In a press release seen by People, Lacey said: ‘These two brothers – once inseparable and now separated by much more than mere distance – have been acting out the contradictions that go back into their childhoods and even before that: into their parents’ ill-fated marriage. We have seen conflicts between heir and spare in every recent generation of the royal family — but nothing so profound as this.’ He added that writing the book was both ‘painful and enthralling’, admitting: ‘I have been astonished and sometimes moved to tears by the fresh details and insights I have discovered in researching this story of family conflict. It has been both enthralling and painful to trace this drama through the memories of close witnesses and some of the people most intimately involved.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Unless Lacey plans to go beyond the Kensington and Buckingham Palace scripts, we can predict what the book will say: William the Wise patiently told “emotional, depressed, fragile” Harry to slow his roll with an American divorcee, Harry told his brother to stuff it and thus the brotherly bond was broken. Curious then why William only really began the smear campaign in earnest in the fall of 2018, soon after Harry and Meghan’s popularity on their South Pacific tour was evident. Unless the “battle of brothers” will call out William’s pettiness, his jealousy, his immaturity and his PR shenanigans, let’s not bother.