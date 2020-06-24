Jessica Mulroney ‘has hired a big crisis PR team to deal with the backlash’

It’s only been two weeks since the Jessica Mulroney-Sasha Exeter story exploded. To recap, Exeter was doing Black Lives Matter IG posts and making the argument that everyone should support BLM. Jessica took it personally and tried to destroy Exeter’s career as an Instagram influencer. Sasha came out with the receipts, and Jessica was allowed to “step away” from all of her jobs on Canadian and American TV shows and such. Just this week, Jessica’s racist crap ended up affecting her husband Ben Mulroney too – he stepped down from eTalk, the popular Canadian talk show he’s been hosting for 18 years. In his resignation, he said he hoped he would be replaced by a woman of color, basically.

In the wake of the Mulroney scandal, we also heard that the Mulroneys might be taking names of their critics and that revenge is a dish best served cold. It sounded entirely plausible for an insular society in Toronto, where the Mulroneys are big fish in a little pond. But here’s something a little bit smarter: the Mulroneys have likely hired a crisis manager.

Making moves. Jessica Mulroney is taking steps to recover from her racially charged spat with influencer Sasha Exeter. “Jessica has hired a big crisis PR team to deal with all of this backlash against her,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s been talking to lawyers, image experts and crisis PR teams. She has been having a lot of them over to her house to brainstorm and find a way to put this behind her.” The stylist, 40, came under fire earlier this month after Exeter alleged that Mulroney threatened legal action against her amid a public feud on social media. “As some of you may have seen, @sashaexeter and I had a disagreement,” Mulroney wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on June 11. “She rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race and injustice in our society. I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better.” Ben and Jessica tied the knot in October 2008 and later welcomed three children. A source tells Us that the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has been using his family connections in order to try and help his wife recover from her recent drama, as “former prime ministerial employees and political strategists” have been stepping in amid the backlash.

Whether or not they “deserve” a comeback… well, that might be a moot point because, again, big fish in a little pond, and they have money and access and privilege. There are two goals here, and they might not be in tune, but we’ll see. If the goal is to simply get through the crisis in an authentic and educational way, where Jessica acknowledges and gives a real apology for her racism, that’s where crisis managers and PR people can help. If the Mulroneys are talking to the right people, those people are saying “go away for a while, then come back and take your lumps and talk about what you’ve learned and ask for forgiveness in an authentic way.” It sounds simple and obvious but how many people actually follow that kind of advice? Very few. But if the goal is to merely “come back” and soon, the crisis managers aren’t telling their clients the right thing.