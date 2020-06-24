Prince William has suddenly ‘forgiven’ his father ‘for the mistakes of the past’

It is so curious to me that so many Cambridge-friendly journalists all got the go-ahead to write stories about how Prince William and Prince Charles are super-close these days. Of course, those stories are obviously built on the photo of Charles and William which was released on Father’s Day (and taken by Kate). The photo itself is such a curious message, especially given the lack of conversation around Harry and Charles’ relationship, which I can only assume is pretty damaged. The photo leaves the impression that Charles is NOW very close to the large adult son who didn’t “leave” him. That’s on purpose. That’s the image William wanted. And because William has to sign his work, the Kensington Palace communications office gave the nod to Katie Nicholl and now Camilla Tominey to write about how it’s all about Will and Chuck now. Harry who?

Prince William has forgiven his father for the ‘mistakes of the past’ and has ‘woken up to the fact Charles has been as much of a positive influence as Diana’, a royal expert has claimed. On Sunday a charming photo of the two future kings was released by Kate Middleton to mark her husband’s 38th birthday and Father’s Day. According to Camilla Tominey, the intimate image marks ‘an even more significant milestone in what hasn’t always been an easy relationship’. Writing in the Daily Telegraph today, she said: ‘The warmth which so obviously zings between father and son seems to signify a laying to rest of the ghosts of William’s childhood and any soreness he has felt towards his father after witnessing the traumatic fallout out of his parents’ separation as a 10-year-old boy. Now a father-of-three in his late thirties, with Charles willingly playing the role of doting grandfather, there is a sense that William has not only forgiven him for the mistakes of the past, but also woken up to the fact his father has been as much of a positive influence as Diana, the late Princess of Wales.’ Camilla highlighted that William and Charles’ relationship appears to be very different from what it was just three years ago, when the world paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales on the 20th anniversary of her death in a car crash in Paris. She recalled how William was unwilling to acknowledge his father’s role in his and his brother Prince Harry’s upbringing after Diana died. Charles’ aides allegedly ‘begged’ his eldest son to pay tribute to his father when he spoke to journalists prior to the screening of the ITV documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life And Legacy in 2017 – but he refused.

Yeah. I remember all of those 2017 conversations around the anniversary of Diana’s death. Harry spoke about his own trauma, and how he needed therapy, and how Charles shouldn’t have made them walk behind Diana’s casket or put them on display in any way. Charles was reportedly hurt by what both of his sons said (or didn’t say) about him at that time. It was even said that in 2018, when Charles was celebrating his 70th birthday and there were those authorized biographies of him, that Charles got his revenge on both sons for the way they handled the Diana anniversary interviews the year before. If that was Charles’ intention – to leak some negative sh-t about William and Harry – it only really hit Harry and Meghan. It was a clusterf–k of negative stories coming from all sides onto H&M that fall. Just FYI.

As for the larger narrative of “William and Charles get along… NOW,” as I said before, this was a conscious choice made by the Queen and Charles. William basically gave them an ultimatum, to back him and his efforts to exile his brother or else… something. Charles made his decision, and here we are. Charles is fine with this arrangement as long as William plays along. Charles is fine with this arrangement as long as William doesn’t start another round of PR around the idea that “the William Regency is upon us.” And if you don’t believe that William and Charles are both doing this as some kind of chess game for power and manipulation, well…