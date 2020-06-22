Ben Mulroney is stepping down from his position at eTalk after his wife’s racist crap

In this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, we talked a lot about the Jessica Mulroney situation and how wrong Jessica was and is, from top to bottom. She went so far beyond reasonable behavior when she attacked Sasha Exeter for Exeter’s Black Lives Matter posts. Then Jessica gave some sh-tty apologies and now she’s presumably making an enemies list.

What bothers me about the whole situation is not just how wrong she was and how she got to the point where she thought she could destroy a black woman’s career over nothing, I’m also bothered by the fact that Jessica seems to feel zero shame about any of it. If I had done something THAT wrong, I would be racked with guilt and shame. Shame that I misjudged a situation, shame that behaved so abhorrently, and shame that I ended up torpedoing my privileged life all by myself. And now this: Jessica’s bullsh-t not only destroyed her own career, she’s destroyed her husband’s career too. Her husband Ben Mulroney announced that he’s stepping down from eTalk this morning:

.@benmulroney, thank you for your 18 years with Etalk. We will miss you, but are incredibly proud of your decision to step aside to make way for new voices on the show. pic.twitter.com/SAQqZbfenc — etalk (@etalkCTV) June 22, 2020

I mean… it would be nice if white guys did this without NEEDING to do it because of their own racist sh-t or their wives’ racist sh-t. It would be nice if white dudes around the world looked around and said “you know what, I’m not the voice which is needed right now, you should hire someone else.” More dudes sitting in Fortune 500 companies need to do that. More dudes sitting in ad firms need to do that. But here we are. At least Lainey at LaineyGossip doesn’t have to worry – I guess? – about the Mulroneys coming after her job. For now.

