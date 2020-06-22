Ben Mulroney is stepping down from his position at eTalk after his wife’s racist crap

In this week’s Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, we talked a lot about the Jessica Mulroney situation and how wrong Jessica was and is, from top to bottom. She went so far beyond reasonable behavior when she attacked Sasha Exeter for Exeter’s Black Lives Matter posts. Then Jessica gave some sh-tty apologies and now she’s presumably making an enemies list.
What bothers me about the whole situation is not just how wrong she was and how she got to the point where she thought she could destroy a black woman’s career over nothing, I’m also bothered by the fact that Jessica seems to feel zero shame about any of it. If I had done something THAT wrong, I would be racked with guilt and shame. Shame that I misjudged a situation, shame that behaved so abhorrently, and shame that I ended up torpedoing my privileged life all by myself. And now this: Jessica’s bullsh-t not only destroyed her own career, she’s destroyed her husband’s career too. Her husband Ben Mulroney announced that he’s stepping down from eTalk this morning:
I mean… it would be nice if white guys did this without NEEDING to do it because of their own racist sh-t or their wives’ racist sh-t. It would be nice if white dudes around the world looked around and said “you know what, I’m not the voice which is needed right now, you should hire someone else.” More dudes sitting in Fortune 500 companies need to do that. More dudes sitting in ad firms need to do that. But here we are. At least Lainey at LaineyGossip doesn’t have to worry – I guess? – about the Mulroneys coming after her job. For now.
Huh, I admit I’m surprised at this. I thought he would lay low for a bit (go on “vacation” or something) and then come back.
Is eTalk his main job? Is that the job where he goes to the awards shows etc? Is it different from the morning show he’s on?
Anyway, given that he seems to encourage her behavior (not “just” the racism, but the bullying and list-making etc), this seems like a smart move for eTalk.
I read on Twitter that he is still doing special projects like the red carpets, etc.
He anchors the morning show. It’s just the ETalk he’s leaving.
Exactly. For the non-Canadians it would be like he’s stepping away from Access Hollywood but will keep hosting Good Morning America.
So he’s keeping the more “respectable” gig.
eTalk is not his main job. He is the host of ‘Your Morning’ on CTV and will remain there.
He didn’t encourage her behaviour at all. He’s stating that he loves her and will support her efforts to better herself, while also working to learn and better himself. At no point in his statement did he excuse her; he acknowledged his white privilege, and the fact that he needs to address the fact that he’s been blind to what that has afforded him.
I meant behind the scenes he seems to be encouraging the bullying behavior, at least according to Lainey.
Holy shit. This is huge. And to my mind, lends credence to the hypothesis that there is MUCH more that could potentially come out about both of their dealings.
He looks like THAT?
Huh. Never seen him before so I’m pretty shocked.
I just want to know if they at least got a 2 for 1 deal on those bad spray tans.
Lol! Yeah, that’s what I thought: he looks like a young Brian Mulroney with a orange spray tan
For some reason this is cracking me up.
He’s cuter than I expected, but apparently has some weird addiction to white sneakers that needs to be addressed.
Exactly what I was thinking about Lainey being OK now. I hope she is.
I think this could still be an issue for her job-wise. It resolves the maternity leave posting she is doing as co-host, but isn’t one of her main roles on ETalk (and certainly one of her favourite roles) the red carpets? I wonder if there is a chance now that Ben is staying on red carpets that he has kicked her off of them.
I imagine Lainey knew about this and is why she wrote that piece she did – I also think they’re getting ahead of something else. The other shoe is about to drop and this time I’ll bet its about him.
I definitely think they are getting ahead of something else.
I personally don’t believe Lainey would have written that piece if she didn’t know which way the wind was blowing on Ben.
He reminds me of Howard Hamlin from Better Call Saul.
I mean he never should gave had any work, but then Daddy was PM…
At the same time, I’m genuinely asking, is fair for a spouse to lose work bc of their partner’s issues?
I’m not trolling, supporting his wife or anything.
Despite being Canadian, tbh, I don’t know a lot of gossip about Ben M. himself, other than that when I used to watch TV and his show came on, or he came on TV in general, he just annoyed me.
Of course I know he’s benefited from his Dad’s connections.
But do we know of anything racist, sexist etc. about his behaviour?
I’m truly curious.
So I had the same thought, about a spouse losing work because of their partner’s issues, but I think this situation is different, because TV shows like this depend so much on brand – and I also think, like DU said above, that there is something else going on and they are getting ahead of it.
@spilldatt – I don’t have the answer, but I think that’s an interesting question!
I was thinking the same thing. If my partner says or does something, should I have to take the fall for it as well? What about the racist Karen’s calling the police on the black men? Did their husbands lose their jobs as well?
I think this is a pivot to become a more “serious” news anchor. John Roberts of Fox News (and formerly CNN) got his start at Canada’s version of MTV wayyy back in the day and I think Ben is similarly dropping the entertainment side of his gig to focus on being the morning show anchor.
I have no doubt this would have been in his long term plans anyway, maybe this just sped it up a bit…
Ohh good insight! This is his chance to rebrand.
For it to be believable, Jessica is going to need to do a lot of meaningful PR damage control — much more than releasing an apology. It will take a few years.
First: Ben Mulroney looks like a character from a Superman comic. His face is crazy symmetrical.
Second: I still remain puzzled as to why Jessica Mulroney inserted herself into Sasha Exeter’s thoughts on the current racial justice movement. I am having a hard time understanding the level of entitlement and self-absorption. It was so unnecessary. Like Karen Kulroney, this isn’t really about YOU. But now it is about her, and her husband. Their loss of jobs, positions on boards, and inevitably how they will craft their eventual PR rehabilitation. Because power protects itself. And so, I totally agree with Kaiser. Sasha Exeter’s and Lainey Lui’s jobs and reputations are only safe for NOW, but retribution is coming.
Can Karens just stop?
“ I still remain puzzled as to why Jessica Mulroney inserted herself”
It’s wild isn’t it? She could have said not one word and she would have been absolutely fine. She’d made some generic supportive posts. No one would have cared because all respect to Sasha but she’s really not (errr…really wasn’t) all that well known or a big deal). Jessica could have gone about her business. The self-absorption and entitlement! Just staggering.
Honestly, I have the same thought and was going to say something in my other comment but couldn’t figure out how to word it, lol But Jessica could have just….stayed quiet. I “get” that she felt Sasha was singling her out and “attacking” her, regardless of whether she actually was, but she still could have just….stayed silent. She could have just ignored Sasha and her IG and gone on her merry way.
Or, she COULD have posted something about BLM, but honestly I don’t think people were waiting with bated breath to hear what she had to say.
Her reaction is bizarre to me, its like the ultimate in Karen-ing. It seems like she went from 0-60 in 2 seconds, based on what we know, and I feel like if there was other information out there that would put JM in a better light, we would have seen it/heard it by now. But it says to me that this is far from the first time she has threatened someone like this, it seemed to be almost an automatic reaction.
@Becks and the others, the fact that she could have just “stayed silent” and win is what bothers me as true as it is. That is truly a privilege and I’m over it. White silence is violence and now is the time to be vocally anti racist, not just quietly non racist. IMO.
@livealot – I agree that now is the time to be vocally anti-racist, and I think Jessica should have used her platform to do that.
But in terms of specifically responding to Sasha – she didn’t have to. She had lots of other options besides threatening her, and yes, staying quiet as it related to Sasha was one of them.
Meghan looks like she’s being held hostage in that picture with Ben & Jessica. I’ve noticed her looking a bit uncomfortable in other pictures with JM too. JM on the other hand always beams when she’s posing and showing off Meghan.
Ben is Canada’s Ryan Seacrest. He hosted Canadian Idol, ETalk AND does a morning show. This is a big deal for Canadian media.
I don’t think he needed to step aside because of his spouse’s actions, but making room for other voices is needed. Plus, he still has his morning show and obviously a ton of money. He won’t be hurting.
He know who he married and this is the consequence of it. He just admitted that he loves his wife and they ain’t breaking up.
Just like for Galaxy player Aleksandar Katai whose wife chose the week following George Floyd’s death to just be absolute garbage on social media. He came out with some BS on his social media to do damage control but the organization was not having it and he was fired.
If you have a partner who is in the public eye and you chose to do this, then you being garbage is more important than your partner.
I admit I am shocked. I 100% didn’t see him leaving. But leaving ETalk isn’t the same as leaving CTV, he still has his morning show gig and this also lets him leave the more frivolous job of entertainment host behind and so it isn’t a loss for him but puts distance between him and Lainey.
I can’t be the only who thinks Jessica Mulroney was trying to morph herself into Megan?!! It’s just weird.