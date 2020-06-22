Prince Harry & Meghan have officially cut ties with the Queen’s go-to law firm

Yes, this story comes from the Daily Mail. The “Eden Confidential” column in the Mail, to be more specific. I know everyone will yell about it, but I find this piece *fascinating* on several levels. Eden Confidential’s insiders say that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “ditching” the Queen’s go-to law firm, Harbottle & Lewis, for what I assume are the Sussexes’ daily legal needs. The thing is, Meghan and Harry have been using different lawyers for different things. Currently, Meghan is represented by the Schillings law firm for her lawsuit against the Daily Mail. I don’t know which law firm Harry is using for his suit against the British tabloids (which is larger in scope and involves more than just Harry). But Eden Confidential makes it sound like Harry and Meghan were still using Harbottle & Lewis for regular old business and charitable stuff, except they aren’t anymore.
When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit official duties this year, the Royal Family gave them the opportunity to change their minds by announcing that the controversial new arrangements would be reviewed after 12 months. I can reveal that Prince Harry and Meghan have, however, dropped a huge hint that they will not be rejoining the Firm by ditching the Queen’s lawyers, Harbottle & Lewis.
It’s a surprising move as Harry has been represented by Harbottles since he was a teen. So close did he feel to the firm that he asked senior partner Gerrard Tyrrell to become a director of the couple’s charity, Sussex Royal.
This week, Harry and Meghan filed official documents confirming the split. ‘It would appear to demonstrate that they have no intention of coming back,’ a courtier tells me. ‘The choice of lawyers is of great importance to the Royal Household and Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace.’
Harbottle & Lewis was representing the couple’s planned not-for-profit organisation, Archewell, but it has been replaced by a rival firm, Fieldfisher. A source close to Harry and Meghan tells me: ‘They wanted to instruct their own lawyers, not those also used by the Royal Family. They are on an independent path.’
Harry has previously turned to Tyrrell every time he has needed legal advice and encouraged girlfriends such as Chelsy Davy to use the firm. Tyrrell is famous for his work with the Royals. When he was presented with a legal prize in 2017, the judges gushed: ‘Gerard Tyrrell is a name breathed with certain awe . . . in acting for the Queen, and royal families, he has throughout his career built his own reputation while protecting and preserving the reputations of others.’
Tyrrell tells me: ‘As I am certain you will appreciate, we do not comment on such matters.’
The column made it sound like this was the clearest signal ever that Harry and Meghan will not return to the royal fold next year, when their “one year review” is up. But… that’s been clear for a while, they’re not coming back. That being said, Harry continues to learn from his late mother – Diana also wanted to get away not only from the royal family and their band of lackeys, but also the professional class of people surrounding them. She went outside the establishment to find her divorce lawyer (Anthony Julius), and it worked (generally) in her favor: she got the financial settlement she wanted and she got joint custody of her sons. My point is that Harry finally understands that he will really have to work outside of the system from here on out. He won’t have the same net of Queen-approved protection, nor does he want it.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
It’s is definitely in their best interest to get outside lawyers who will advise them in a way that prioritizes their needs over that of The Firm.
Also if they were planning to sue a certain palace or their pillow-talking aid for leaking information The Sussexes will need a non-palace affiliated law firm.
Exactly this Aurora. I was told by a friend, when ever you have a business deal or any issue where you need a lawyer, ALWAYS make sure you have your own and don’t share. You want to ensure you are protected.
And if this isn’t one of the clearest signs that they don’t trust the BRF, I don’t know what is.
“Gerrard was a useful neutral link man between the Sussexes and the Palace.”
Clearly he wasn’t for Harry.
Exactly. There are no neutral links working for the Firm. Everyone acts in the interest of the Palace and not the individual.
Exactly. There is no neutrality if using the Queen’s go-to firm.
Exactly. The lawyers’ interests will be firmly with their long term clients (the Firm) if there is ever a clash.
Good for them because queen lawyer will screw the Sussex and dailymail and sun is putting so much pressure on cambriges to tell Sussex to drop the case. Lol that’s why cambriges is releasing photo of their kids which they never did before Meghan. This says a lot and how much they are intertwined with press. Karma will come and I cant wait for will affair hitting the press. Another report on how the sun is using private investigators in USA for private information of Sussex and how cambriges trademark is rejected in usa. The press is clearly covering these cambriges clown ass as long as they have access to their kids. So sad and pathetic to use their kids.
But that won’t work forever. Only while the kids are young and cute. As they become teenagers, the press will be far more interested in painting them (Charlotte and Louis at least) as tearaway youths.
Which will be about the time William will be gearing up (even more) to be King. Charles will be in his 80s. The kids will stop being press darlings when William will need that most.
I do feel sorry for the Cambridge children and worry about their futures, especially the younger two. A bad precedent has been set by their parents. The best thing that could happen for them is for Harry’s life away from the firm to be successful and carve a path for them to follow and shape their own lives.
Its the best thing for them. They have been very firm that they will be independent. And honestly just kudos to them.
It’s funny, in the linked article on Diana’s divorce it stated she’d have to curtsey to her sons an ex husband…and my first thought was “or what?”. And the same goes for H and M, I doubt she will ever curtsey to FFQ or FFK. Charles probably but more as a courtesy to her husband. I doubt they’ll ever meet live with the queen again except maybe for Phillips funeral. If they can figure out the financial independence quickly…we’ll they really wouldn’t have to give two figs about any of it.
Meghan may not even ‘have’ to curtsy if she is never becomes a British citizen? I’m not sure but I hope so…
well this is both significant and unsurprising. Harry isn’t leaving any doubt about that one year review, but I think we all knew that. Its just the British press (and maybe the BRF itself) that seems to think there is a possibility that they will return.
Hmm neutral link between the palace& Sussexes? Not really how it’s meant to work. Lawyers are meant to work in best interest of each client& there’s meant to be confidentiality. Fact Eden even has this info& can speak of Harry’s relationship with Gerrard isn’t a great sign (if these details are accurate).
U have to wonder how much info press gets from palace lawyers& also palace doctors& that’s why there was that fuss about Meghan allegedly not using the Queen’s doctor for her pregnancy& delivery.
This article says Harbottle has been representing the Sussexes in the establishment of Archewell. If so, then they are responsible for the incomplete filing that drew so much attention last week. I’d fire their asses too.
According to a mugxiter’s blog, the queen’s lawyer dumped the Sussexes because they didn’t pay him.