“Gwyneth Paltrow posted Father’s Day photos of her current & ex-husbands” links
  • June 22, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gwyneth Paltrow posted photos of her current husband & her ex-husband for Father’s Day. And wow, is that a bad photo of both of them! [Just Jared]
Farmers Market Karen went unhinged about Pride cookies. [Towleroad]
There are accusations about comedian Jeff Ross too. [Dlisted]
Entertainment Weekly put Tenet on their latest cover. [LaineyGossip]
So many European royals are still wearing masks. Good. [Go Fug Yourself]
Leona Lewis talks about racism in the UK. [OMG Blog]
The Hamiliton trailer is here! [Pajiba]
They’re bringing down the Teddy Roosevelt statue too. [Jezebel]
An Unexpected couple probably already broke up. [Starcasm]
Pulse trailer: what would you do if you could get a body transplant? [Seriously OMG]

  1. Tiffany says:
    June 22, 2020 at 12:35 pm

    I rag on Goop for a lot of things, but I can’t for getting along with her ex and father of her children.

