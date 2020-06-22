Donald Trump was bigly sad & demoralized by his pathetic Tulsa turnout

Donald Trump’s bigly Tulsa rally wasn’t so bigly. The Tulsa rally – which happened on Saturday, the 20th – was hyped as Trump’s big return to MAGA Nazi rallying, and they expected hundreds of thousands of white supremacists to turn up. What they got was an attendance of 6200 people (for a 19K-seat stadium). They got pranked in a huge way by TikTokers, Zoomers and Generation Z.
Just fewer than 6,200 people attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa Fire Department said Sunday — a figure Trump’s reelection campaign is disputing as it also seeks to blame “radical” protesters and the media for it’s smaller-than-expected crowd size.
The department monitored the crowd at the Bank of Oklahoma Center, an arena that can hold just more than 19,000, and public information officer Andy Little told CNN that Saturday’s general admission count does not include suite holders, staff and media.
Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh disputed the department’s count Sunday, saying, “12,000 people went through the metal detectors so that number is way off.” He added that the lower bowl of the BOK Center, which admitted rallygoers on a first-come, first-serve basis, was mostly full.
The Trump campaign has tried to blame “radical” protesters, even saying some were allegedly blocking metal detectors, for frightening some of the President’s supporters from attending Trump’s return to the campaign trail in Tulsa on Saturday. Several CNN teams on the ground throughout Tulsa on Saturday said they did not see any prolonged activity by protesters that prevented attendees from gaining access, although one entrance was closed for brief periods of time because of efforts to block that entry point.
LOL, the campaign trying to blame protesters! I don’t know why that’s so funny to me. I saw the videos – there were legitimately some protesters outside the event, but it wasn’t like some huge BLM demonstration or anything. That’s how much Trump sucks – protesters were too busy organizing elsewhere.
Maggie Haberman at the NY Times said that Trump was horrified and stunned by the emptiness of the stadium and he apparently “yelled at aides backstage while looking at the endless rows of empty blue seats in the upper bowl of the stadium.” By the time he exited the stage and the venue, Trump’s mood was described as “muted,” and this was his sad bigly waddle off Marine One later Saturday night (apologies to Johnny Cash):
For the Trump campaign, much of Sunday was spent lying and coming up with excuses for why this Tulsa thing blew up in their faces. Trump only tweeted once, that’s how broken and demoralized he was. It’s now believed that Trump will absolutely fire campaign manager Brad Parscale sometime soon, probably this week. True to form, Jared and Ivanka Kushner are playing this like they had nothing to do with it (they lie) and that they are also beyond pissed at Parscale. When Javanka hangs you out to dry, you know your time is over.
Hahaha. It’s not like any of the protesters wanted in. It is not like deciding between two conflicting, equally good events that you want to get to. Well, they can always switch to the social distancing tactic for explanation of why no one comes out to those fascist rallies.
I will never get over the water thing. He drinks a glass of water and the crowd gives him a standing ovation. How is this not Saturday Night Live?
Right?!! Plus look how he held the water glass, with his pinky cranked under the bottom to steady it. I tried doing this and it was bigly-uncomfortable, who holds a glass like that and why?
People who can’t hold a glass normally without dropping it. I hold glasses like that in the summer here in the south. Condensation is REAL here when it gets hot/humid out, and your glass can easily slip out of your hands. I also have short fingers like ol Donnie so maybe we just don’t have enough reach? Ha!
You know the only thing Trump cared about was drinking that glass of water. It was clear he had rehearsed that. It would be hysterically funny if it wasn’t so damn frightening to have him as the POTUS.
All of the excuses are BS the were just pathetic to see unfold. You’d think they’d want to embrace the Tik Tok pranking more because it would give them an out from the admission that people, except for the die-hard loonies, just really don’t want to go to his shitty rallies anymore. Not even in red Oklahoma.
My favorite image might have been of Gym Jordan looking around the stadium, seeming to be mighty distressed about the small crowd. Hopefully he realizes his days are numbered, too.
Trump is speaking at a Students for Trump event in Phoenix tomorrow. TPUSA, also known as America’s version of Hitler’s Youth, is a co-sponsor. As of this morning, they are still pushing tickets at Trumpstudents.org
Of course, my cat has a ticket. We’re setting up an account this morning for our new kitten to sign up too.
Also, the Supreme Court issues decisions on Tuesdays and Thursdays and must issue all decisions by the end of June. Their decision on Trump’s tax returns might be released tomorrow. If it is, tomorrow’s speech will be beyond bonkers
Congrats on the new kitten!
Long live the Feline Resistance!
Thank you. She has made lockdown more bearable with her cuteness
Please thank your kitties for their service, Lightpurple!
I worry this next rally will have more turnout due to Trump not wanting to be embarrassed, even if it means hiring seat fillers.
It’s being held at Dream City Church in Phoenix and it’s an event for kids, supposedly. Not sure what the capacity is.
Dream City Church is the venue, just north of Scottsdale, and seating capacity is 3,200. They’ll be packed in like sardines unless the a/c goes out and people are forced outside into the 109-degree heat. Oh wait, didn’t DT state that sunlight kills Covid19 germs? Never mind. /s
And I’m just wondering how his “team” will get around the wearing of face masks. They won’t have the Supreme Court of AZ pardoning (like they did in Tulsa) the mandates put in place at the end of last week by most AZ cities. This was after Gov. Ducey finally made a statement about requiring face masks be worn in public after Arizona’s Covid19 numbers spiked to new highs. Ducey said it was up to local governments (because he is too weak to stand up for the people of AZ and must tow the party line).
I wonder of the Bighorn fire will necessitate a change in plans. It started north of Tucson is currently in the mountainous areas of Phoenix and Mesa, 180,000 acres up to this point. Covid-19 increase in AZ, one of 20 states this am.
I think the shenanigans over SDNY this past weekend were because Beer Boy told Barr that SCOTUS is going to rule that Trump has to release his taxes. They’ve already decided tge case, they’re just editing footnotes now. Maybe he won’t have to disclose publicly, but to Congress and the Justice Dept.
Super news on the kitten, LP!!!
This makes me giddy!!!! 🤣🤣🤣
Makes my day!
Just a friendly pointer: When people call what teenagers did a “prank” it diminishes their political force; ‘prank’ sounds like they egg’ed or TP’ed a house or something. In fact this was a bold calculated *political* move. For teens who can’t vote this November, this is their form of political expression. I’m becoming increasingly aware how adults (myself included) tend to belittle teens, when in fact they are incredibly politically savvy (ex: TEENVOGUE) and brilliant when it comes to undermining the system. TL; DR: Language matters, and try to use words like “tactic” or ‘strategy’ (which suggests logic & politics) instead of ‘prank’ (which sounds like a silly hoax purely or the sake of a good laugh). lol thanks for coming to my TED talk
What they did was activism. Activism can take the form of a prank but it is still activism. Junior was screaming for Teen Vogue to be shut down the other day so it is definitely hitting a nerve; I’m guessing Kai Trump has a subscription
Thank you for this reminder! So true.
This +100%!
There are dozens of the sad waddle set to deliciously perfect tunes and I’ve retweeted every single one of them. Mean girl? Proudly so!
The key tell about his mood was the lack of tweets about this. They can spill all they want, he felt humiliated….and I hope he feels humiliated again and again and again and everyday for the rest of his miserable life. (Eva Braun-wannabe and her Daddy-got-me-into-Harvard husband can join him).
“Radical” protesters lol. Here’s the thing— they blame the media for scaring off Trump’s base with talk of coronavirus (which they had waiver for), while the campaign is fear mongering about protesters.
The polls are wrong. The crowds are wrong. It’s the “fake news” media, their excellent testing and every single other country in the world and every healthcare professional in the world plotting against them with COVID-19.
But it definitely was NOT the teenagers … because that would be too embarrassing? And if it was the teenagers, then they committed fraud and lock them up blah blah blah.
Honest to god. If I had no idea who this piece of trash was, what he has done and what he stands for I would feel sorry for him, watching that video of him walking off his helicopter. You can tell he is disappointed af. Then again I do know what piece of trash he is, what he’s done and what he stands for and honestly this couldn’t have happened to a better person. Eat sh*t Don.
LOL at that video – u just know he cried on AF1 on the way back. And you can bet that his retaliation will be swift, like all bully’s he will lash out when he’s been humiliated. And that he has – the future has truly shown him his ass.
GOP can try and vote rig all they like but the will of the people will not be denied – thats what i’ve taken from what the kids did. Plus we shouldn’t forget that many MAGATs didn’t go because, unlike him, they are taking COVID-19 seriously.
Whether fear of the virus and/or waning interest led to the smaller crowd, it shows that the bark is louder than the bite with his base.
Same thing with the results of his tweet a couple of weeks ago about supporters having some kind of party outside the WH during the protests (few if any showed up). He talks as if his supporters will face any threat for him, and that is clearly untrue.
You are so right about them taking it seriously. The biggest Trumpster I personally know told me that they are wearing their mask whenever they go out and they wish the president would, too. Unfortunately, somehow this does not diminish their intent to vote for him again.
Gen Z is the one thing Gen X did right. The kids are really alright.
I’ve never seen Trump look so disheveled, especially while wearing a suit. And this from the guy who supposedly humiliated Don Jr for not wearing a suit and tie when he visited him at college…
Trump can be quite performative so this may just be an attempt to garner sympathy and better turnouts from his base, but it’s still quite odd. He’s so obsessed with being seen as “dominant” and “strong” that it’s almost shocking to see him look so pitiful. He genuinely looks crushed by the failure of that rally. I’m actually a little worried what he’ll do next. This is an incredibly powerful narcissistic, mentally unstable man who just had his a$$ handed to him. His retaliation is not going to be pretty.
His retaliation is not going to be pretty.
This. He’s not done by a long shot.
Who do you think he is going to use for a target? He can’t go after the K-pop generation, so who is he going to retaliate with? My guess is household staff, or he’ll decide it’s the protesters fault and order in the army.
Hahahaah how much bronzer has he got on in that bottom pic?? OMG. Usually I cant forget that he is a child rapist and thus I dont enjoy laughing at him but this amount of bronzer ahahahahahahha
My favorite discussion related to the topic of his limp race rally is whether or not it will be a factor should he pull his favorite move – cutting and running. How nice would it be if he weren’t the nominee? And he knows his poll numbers look horrible (vote like we’re 20 behind!), but this had to have just frosted the cake for him.
Given all the legal cases against him he can’t cut and run, that combined with that fact that he is due to make a payment of $700mill to Deutsche Bank for his loans (I might have read this on Twitter) he can’t afford to walk away now. He ain’t done fleecing the US Treasury to pay off his personal and company debts.
To get a student ticket, you have to give your name, age, email, school name, and a link to your Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.
That’s not a problem – most of my students have several “finstagram” accounts or old Facebook accounts they could use, and this will have the additional benefit of messing with the campaign’s data mining operation (which is what they really value imo).
@lightpurple, did they still have a health waiver about covid-19? I wonder if all of the students would even be old enough to sign it?
People did not want to go to his rally. full stop. If more people had wanted to, they would have. And that’s driving him crazy.
Highly entertaining, though I don’t discount anything happening because of the rampant voter suppression going in places like Kentucky (95% OF POLLING PLACES SHUT DOWN BEFORE THE PRIMARY) and the inevitable reality that people will vote for him down the line because their “principled” straight ticket voting means not having to do any critical thinking. (And that applies to people on both sides of the political spectrum.) Either way, I’m planning for the worst and hoping for the best.
Dumpty has zero ability to deal with embarrassment. Women, powerful men, and now teens. He’s on a Twitter roll this morning, “foreign governments are printing our mail in ballots.” CA plans to mail 20.6 ballots to all registered voters in due to Covid-19. I can visualize our Gov Newsom in a dialogue with Dumpty on our printed ballots in CA. And he did look disheveled exiting the plane and must have been aware of how bad he looked leaving Tulsa. The pancake make-up was an inch thick.
Here’s Sad Waddle with added commentary.
