Donald Trump was bigly sad & demoralized by his pathetic Tulsa turnout

Donald Trump’s bigly Tulsa rally wasn’t so bigly. The Tulsa rally – which happened on Saturday, the 20th – was hyped as Trump’s big return to MAGA Nazi rallying, and they expected hundreds of thousands of white supremacists to turn up. What they got was an attendance of 6200 people (for a 19K-seat stadium). They got pranked in a huge way by TikTokers, Zoomers and Generation Z.

Just fewer than 6,200 people attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Tulsa Fire Department said Sunday — a figure Trump’s reelection campaign is disputing as it also seeks to blame “radical” protesters and the media for it’s smaller-than-expected crowd size. The department monitored the crowd at the Bank of Oklahoma Center, an arena that can hold just more than 19,000, and public information officer Andy Little told CNN that Saturday’s general admission count does not include suite holders, staff and media. Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh disputed the department’s count Sunday, saying, “12,000 people went through the metal detectors so that number is way off.” He added that the lower bowl of the BOK Center, which admitted rallygoers on a first-come, first-serve basis, was mostly full. The Trump campaign has tried to blame “radical” protesters, even saying some were allegedly blocking metal detectors, for frightening some of the President’s supporters from attending Trump’s return to the campaign trail in Tulsa on Saturday. Several CNN teams on the ground throughout Tulsa on Saturday said they did not see any prolonged activity by protesters that prevented attendees from gaining access, although one entrance was closed for brief periods of time because of efforts to block that entry point.

LOL, the campaign trying to blame protesters! I don’t know why that’s so funny to me. I saw the videos – there were legitimately some protesters outside the event, but it wasn’t like some huge BLM demonstration or anything. That’s how much Trump sucks – protesters were too busy organizing elsewhere.

Maggie Haberman at the NY Times said that Trump was horrified and stunned by the emptiness of the stadium and he apparently “yelled at aides backstage while looking at the endless rows of empty blue seats in the upper bowl of the stadium.” By the time he exited the stage and the venue, Trump’s mood was described as “muted,” and this was his sad bigly waddle off Marine One later Saturday night (apologies to Johnny Cash):

This one is my favorite so far. pic.twitter.com/GfoZGkn7pY — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 21, 2020

For the Trump campaign, much of Sunday was spent lying and coming up with excuses for why this Tulsa thing blew up in their faces. Trump only tweeted once, that’s how broken and demoralized he was. It’s now believed that Trump will absolutely fire campaign manager Brad Parscale sometime soon, probably this week. True to form, Jared and Ivanka Kushner are playing this like they had nothing to do with it (they lie) and that they are also beyond pissed at Parscale. When Javanka hangs you out to dry, you know your time is over.

.@realDonaldTrump, your rally in Tulsa was a flop. You've probably heard this before, but it was smaller than we expected — and it sure wasn't as big as you promised. pic.twitter.com/TOHY1ZOKxM — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 21, 2020

This was the image captured by an ⁦@AP⁩ photographer as a rather disheveled looking Donald John Trump returned from his “fun night” in #Tulsa . pic.twitter.com/KBnefynKyi — PETER MAER (@petermaer) June 21, 2020

