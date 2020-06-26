“What does Jennifer Aniston’s ’11 11′ tattoo mean, no one really knows?” links
  • June 26, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

What does Jennifer Aniston’s 11-11 tattoo mean? It’s probably something to do with her deceased dog Norman, maybe. [Jezebel]
Does anyone care about Ashley Benson & G-Eazy? They’re a couple now. [Just Jared]
White people really cannot handle being told to wear masks. [Towleroad]
Disneyland is changing up Splash Mountain. [Dlisted]
Seeing how news anchors do their own hair is actually one of the highlights of quarantine. [LaineyGossip]
A Solange Knowles retrospective for her (now belated) birthday. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lady Gaga helps raise money for a great cause. [OMG Blog]
Should you watch 365 Days? Nah. [Pajiba]
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star trashes her would-be fiance [Starcasm]
So many talented actors came through House. [Seriously OMG]

5 Responses to ““What does Jennifer Aniston’s ’11 11′ tattoo mean, no one really knows?” links”

  1. Lua says:
    June 26, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    11:11 is spiritual, a lot of indie musicians write songs or title their albums 11:11, as in an artistic spiritual awakening. If she’s repurposed it for her dog she may not have known that?

    • Original Jenns says:
      June 26, 2020 at 12:56 pm

      I’ve heard that, too. Someone specifically said it was open gates in Heaven. So it could be any number of things spiritually connected, or Norman. That was her soul mate :)

  2. Intheknow says:
    June 26, 2020 at 12:59 pm

    It’s a number I see every time I look at the clock. I almost feel compelled to look. No idea what it means.

  3. SomeChick says:
    June 26, 2020 at 1:02 pm

    IDC what it means. She is canceled in my book for calling the plague “beautiful.” EFF THAT and EFF HER!

  4. Mrs. Peel says:
    June 26, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    Knowing her intellect level, it’s likely the largest number she can count to, and the 11th letter of the alphabet she can recite – all without assistance.

