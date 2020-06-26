“What does Jennifer Aniston’s ’11 11′ tattoo mean, no one really knows?” links

What does Jennifer Aniston’s 11-11 tattoo mean? It’s probably something to do with her deceased dog Norman, maybe. [Jezebel]
Does anyone care about Ashley Benson & G-Eazy? They’re a couple now. [Just Jared]
White people really cannot handle being told to wear masks. [Towleroad]
Disneyland is changing up Splash Mountain. [Dlisted]
Seeing how news anchors do their own hair is actually one of the highlights of quarantine. [LaineyGossip]
A Solange Knowles retrospective for her (now belated) birthday. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lady Gaga helps raise money for a great cause. [OMG Blog]
Should you watch 365 Days? Nah. [Pajiba]
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star trashes her would-be fiance [Starcasm]
So many talented actors came through House. [Seriously OMG]
11:11 is spiritual, a lot of indie musicians write songs or title their albums 11:11, as in an artistic spiritual awakening. If she’s repurposed it for her dog she may not have known that?
I’ve heard that, too. Someone specifically said it was open gates in Heaven. So it could be any number of things spiritually connected, or Norman. That was her soul mate
It’s a number I see every time I look at the clock. I almost feel compelled to look. No idea what it means.
IDC what it means. She is canceled in my book for calling the plague “beautiful.” EFF THAT and EFF HER!
Knowing her intellect level, it’s likely the largest number she can count to, and the 11th letter of the alphabet she can recite – all without assistance.