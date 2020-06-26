Duchess Kate is like Prince Philip, ‘merely a supportive figure’ to her spouse??

People Magazine’s “It’s So Hard to be a Perfect Top CEO Like Duchess Kate” cover story is the gift that keeps on giving, just as the Tatler debacle was also a gossip gift. The two cover stories are related – Kate and her people bungled the Tatler cover story, which is why they went to People Magazine for a mulligan/do-over. The themes are exactly the same: Kate is very keen and hard-working, which is a good thing because Evil Meghan and Evil Harry left Kate in the lurch with a “phenomenal workload.” When asked to describe this very hard work, a tumbleweed rolled past without comment. Now Kate and People Magazine are putting me in a difficult position with this latest excerpt: I now have to defend Prince Philip, I think? Because Kate thinks that she’s the second coming of Prince Philip. Well…
Part of Kate Middleton’s strength as future Queen lies in her partnership with husband Prince William.
“In one sense hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match,” Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “But in another it has been old-fashioned. She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband.”
That supportive role is vastly important to the future monarch. And while she is a star in her own right, Kate knows her place within the royal family.
“She’s never trying to outshine him in any way,” says royal biographer Penny Junor. “I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.”
Indeed, Kate has increasingly found her confidence with her royal work. “Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to,” says a close source. “If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has. She and William are a formidable team.”
When Elizabeth and Philip first married, he was still in the Navy, having already served in the Pacific theater during World War II. When Elizabeth became Queen, Philip gave up his Naval career and he carved out a position for himself as the Queen’s consort, creating all kinds of sports awards, science awards, investments in medicine and more. He was the voice in Elizabeth’s ear encouraging her to modernize all aspects of her reign. Yes, he was also racist and a rampant womanizer too, but my point is that Philip WORKED. He did a hell of a lot behind-the-scenes, he reorganized Buckingham Palace and he revolutionized what a consort does, only to see his contributions devalued as merely vague “support.” Kate and her people want to rewrite and minimize Philip’s legacy just to have an answer for Kate’s historic dullness and laziness.
I’m convinced the more they embiggen and make Kate and William the end all be all of the monarchy, they’re setting them up for a huge fall. This is not engaging or the least bit newsworthy. That affair and other dirt will be revealed eventually. Maybe not now but sooner or later it will because this nonsense is just eye roll worthy at this point. They’re still boring, dull and using the Children as a crutch is wearing thin.
At this rate, she’s more like his pair of cement shoes.
Are they also saying Liz & Philip were not a love match?
Yes, they are. It just shows how low these 2 twits will sink to embiggen themselves – dragging down 2 very elderly people who very clearly were a love match.
“When asked to describe this very hard work, a tumbleweed rolled past without comment. ”
Lol…oh my God, I am seeing the tumbleweed from my window, I swear!
I died at that part.
Hilarious!
Imagine if your best quality was that you never tried to outshine your spouse (unlike SOME try hard, non tights-wearing actresses we could name, says the Not Subtle Subtext). Devastating.
So, which is it, Kate? Are you working full out as a top CEO, or you COULD be really amazing if you tried, but you’ve been holding back out of respect for your fragile spouse?
Lol. She’s back to an old method from the girlfriend years of throwing William and the BRF under the bus for why she can’t work more. Kate’s just running around in all directions right now. She just cannot let this go.
Their stans used to blame Charles’ jealousy for William and Kate not working more. Who would find it appealing that a woman is dimming her potential so that she doesn’t outshine her husband? How regressive is their messaging?
And they missed a golden opportunity to really play up how much Kate has relished spending time with her children during quarantine and how that has brought them closer as a family etc.
I also don’t think these writers realize that the “outshining” thing looks bad – like it makes William seem petty and jealous.
Harry is not fazed by Meghan’s popularity, he loves it. He is so happy and proud when people scream her name, when they cheer for her. It helps that he has charisma and personality of his own, so people don’t just ignore him either lol, but currently Meghan is the mega- star in that relationship and Harry appears to be more than fine with it. He’s confident and comfortable in his own skin, he doesn’t need his wife to diminish her “light” to make him feel better about himself.
William, apparently, does need Kate to diminish her “light,” at least according to these stories. Its not a good look for him.
Yeah, well. She has the racist attitude and wrinkly skin, so.
Literal LOL
British people don’t say “step up to the plate,” do they? Who is this “very close” but American source?
Does one not step up to the plate in Cricket? I honestly don’t know. I didn’t even notice that reference till you pointed it out and now I have questions. Do British teens also not describe sexual accomplishments in baseball references?
Apparently it’s “stride to the wicket,” or “step up to the wicket.”
Any British commenters who can help?
“She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.”
Then I wish she’d hurry up and say it!!
She’s trying her best okay! Just give her 8 years
Nobody would understand with that crazy accent, Kate had the world’s largest apple stuck on the back of her mouth!
She has said it.
“Can you tell the scent by smelling it?”
“I worked for 8 years on these 5 questions! How dare you doubt them.”
“Lifelong skills like bouldering.”
Lordy. KP just cant help themselves, can they?
They are trying to so hard to explain away the Tatler article and it just looks….worse, in a way. Like Kaiser pointed out, when you compare Kate to Prince Phillip, she looks lazy and boring. Phillip is racist, sexist, etc – but at least we know that about him, you know? he has a personality. Kate doesn’t. And that doesn’t even get into the work part of it.
I also don’t understand this line – “if she needs to step up to the plate, she does it.”
first – she is DEFINITELY going to need to step up to the plate. She’s married to the FFK who has a grandmother who is 94 and a father who is 71. She should have stepped up to the plate years ago, which brings me to my second point – LOL, she never steps up and everyone knows it.
Yeah, no…agree, he’s a horrible person/human. But, you can be a piece of $hit and still be a hard worker.
She’s probably not the worse person in the world, just not very nice and doesn’t want to speak up against the establishment like Meaghan, and a bit of a lazy sheep who does what she’s told, maybe didn’t quite realize what she was getting into with all this WORK. A good mom, she’s fairly pretty, that’s about all I got.
The conflicting narratives are getting dizzying. Is she the Top CEO, Zooming herself into an early grave, or is she the supporting cast in what increasingly looks like a shitshow?
This also brings into much sharper relief one of their issues with Meghan: OF COURSE she outshined them. She was destined to, as the first person of color to marry into the modern BRF, her face is one that resonates with so many throughout the commonwealth. And these white trailer trash in tiaras, instead of harnessing it to make them ALL look amazing, shoved her out the back door and were baffled by the fact that her husband loves her enough to go with her.
Zooming herself into an early grave! I can’t!
now I really don’t like her cause I gotta defend that racist bag of bones. In terms of working, she’s not even the 10th of the worker Philip was. Their first 10 years are VASTLY different. Philip worked like a horse as the force behind Elizabeth and managing the image of the royal family. If Kate worked half as hard she wouldn’t need all this pr cause the work would speak for itself. Don’t even get me started on the contradictory narratives.
I think Kate knows (because Ma told her) to stay in her place and not outshine Wills. She knows her lane and does not over step. But, there are a perks to be had by not outshining Wills. Wills is a grown adult acting like a spoiled teenager. Maybe his mother’s death caused such trauma that he hasn’t been able to mentally develop past the age of when he lost her and he’s regressed in certain ways. Ma Middleton knows how to handle kids and Wills is one too.
Well, the “Catherine the Great” era didn’t last too long. William put a stop to that!
Not a fan but Prince Philip was phenomenal in his role. Has the lasting legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh awards, was instrumental in setting up a national engineering academy, was president of the first national WWF body and wrote dozens of books. Top CEO could never. In fact most current royals cannot compare with his impact & work ethic.
Why are Charles& Camilla the actual next in line always ignored in these narratives? And just show your work& actually step up. This hype is OTT