Duchess Kate is like Prince Philip, ‘merely a supportive figure’ to her spouse??

People Magazine’s “It’s So Hard to be a Perfect Top CEO Like Duchess Kate” cover story is the gift that keeps on giving, just as the Tatler debacle was also a gossip gift. The two cover stories are related – Kate and her people bungled the Tatler cover story, which is why they went to People Magazine for a mulligan/do-over. The themes are exactly the same: Kate is very keen and hard-working, which is a good thing because Evil Meghan and Evil Harry left Kate in the lurch with a “phenomenal workload.” When asked to describe this very hard work, a tumbleweed rolled past without comment. Now Kate and People Magazine are putting me in a difficult position with this latest excerpt: I now have to defend Prince Philip, I think? Because Kate thinks that she’s the second coming of Prince Philip. Well…

Part of Kate Middleton’s strength as future Queen lies in her partnership with husband Prince William. “In one sense hers and William’s was a modern royal marriage, in that it was a love match,” Sarah Gristwood, author of Elizabeth: The Queen and the Crown, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “But in another it has been old-fashioned. She mostly appears as a supportive figure to her husband.” That supportive role is vastly important to the future monarch. And while she is a star in her own right, Kate knows her place within the royal family. “She’s never trying to outshine him in any way,” says royal biographer Penny Junor. “I think that Kate is a bit like Prince Philip supporting the Queen. She doesn’t outshine William but still has a lot to say herself.” Indeed, Kate has increasingly found her confidence with her royal work. “Catherine is the sort of woman who will take on whatever she needs to,” says a close source. “If she needs to step up to the plate, she does it—and she always has. She and William are a formidable team.”

[From People]

When Elizabeth and Philip first married, he was still in the Navy, having already served in the Pacific theater during World War II. When Elizabeth became Queen, Philip gave up his Naval career and he carved out a position for himself as the Queen’s consort, creating all kinds of sports awards, science awards, investments in medicine and more. He was the voice in Elizabeth’s ear encouraging her to modernize all aspects of her reign. Yes, he was also racist and a rampant womanizer too, but my point is that Philip WORKED. He did a hell of a lot behind-the-scenes, he reorganized Buckingham Palace and he revolutionized what a consort does, only to see his contributions devalued as merely vague “support.” Kate and her people want to rewrite and minimize Philip’s legacy just to have an answer for Kate’s historic dullness and laziness.