Ingrid Seward: The Sussexes will have to spill royal tea to justify their speaking fees

Ever since the news was confirmed about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signing on to a paid-public-speaking agency, I’ve been waiting for “palace sources” to run to the Daily Mail and the Sun to speak about how horrified and appalled the royals are at H&M’s uncouth actions. You know it will happen, but I guess those palace sources are waiting for the Sunday papers in Britain. In the meantime, they got Ingrid Seward (that old B) to sniff and roll her eyes at how OBVIOUSLY Harry and Meghan are going to have to sell out the dear royal family to justify their speaking fees. How gauche.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to share stories from their royal lives as part of their new £1 million a speech deal, an expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently signed a deal with New York-based Harry Walker which describes itself as ‘the world’s leading speaker’s bureau’ and counts the Obamas, Jane Goodall and Oprah Winfrey among the A-list talent on its roster.
And now Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, has warned the royal couple will be expected to spill details of their time in the firm in order to justify the six-figure fee. Ingrid, who has written biographies of the Queen and Prince Philip told The Mirror: ‘No one wants to pay to hear them sounding off about gender equality and the environment. Harry and Meghan will really have to up their ante, and they will absolutely have to tell some stories about the Royal Family.’
It comes after PR expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will ‘clean up’ in their first gig since stepping down form the royal family three months ago.
They plan to speak on social issues including racial justice, gender equality, the environment and mental health, according to the LA Times.
‘I’m surprised they haven’t done this sooner. It will be one of the great income generators for them. The speaker’s circuit is a natural safe space for them to plunder,’ he added.
I mean, I would assume the reason they hadn’t signed onto a speaking agency before now was because of the pandemic and the fact that very few organizations, groups and companies are holding those big meetings, conferences and summits – where a guest speaker might appear – at the moment. Which is one of the reasons why I have my doubts about whether this will even be that big of a revenue stream for Harry and Meghan anyway – it’s not like they’ll even be able to schedule paid speeches every week for various groups, and even if they COULD, they wouldn’t. Their cachet is the fact that they have some mystery and that everyone wants to hear about them and from them. If they give a million speeches to dentists’ associations and hedge-fund summits, that cachet goes down a bit. And no, Harry & Meghan don’t have to spill their guts about the royal family to make money. People actually are interested in what Harry and Meghan have to say about important subjects of the day.
“a natural safe space for them to plunder” – is it just me and my limited knowledge of the english language, as a non native speaker, or was this rude as hell?
I took the use of the word “plunder” to hint at that they are thieves or robbing people blind.
I took “plunder” the same way.
Such a nasty comment meant in a derogatory way. Those RRs and the BM are so hateful and just mad they can’t “plunder” the Sussexes to make money anymore.
Oh, they absolutely want to imply that there is something nefarious about their earning a good living.
After all that complaining about Taxpayer this and that. They just need to admit that they want them back to spend taxpayer money because the money train is slowing down further and further. They don’t want them making money. It’s all about control.
Very. Particularly since plunder is regularly paired with pillage and rape: “the soldiers pillaged, raped, and plundered the village.”
I don’t see what inside royal dirt has to do with their charity work at all. Just another reason to complain about them.
Basically. No one cares about the royals as much as their sycophants in the media would have people believe. As you can see, the interest the royals had with Harry and Meghan disappeared after they left. They don’t care about those bores.
oh shut up.
More like, “We hope they do because we need material because the rest of the royals are boring and we need to make our jobs worthwhile because Harry and Meghan were the moneymakers, never mind the fact that most of the speeches will likely be private and they live all the way in America and we have no access”. I can’t believe how dumb the RF and Media have been because both have lost severely in my opinion. Harry and Meghan truly won and the more they continue to thrive and be successful without either entities, the more irrelevant those entities will become. That’s why they can’t keep their names out of the mouths.
“We hope they do because we need material because the rest of the royals are boring and we need to make our jobs worthwhile because Harry and Meghan were the moneymakers, never mind the fact that most of the speeches will likely be private and they live all the way in America and we have no access”.
This exactly Bri! The fact that after a few weeks of barely coming up with believable stories, they now have all these new theories on H&M because of this new information that came out over the past 3 days, just shows us how much they need H&M to be more visible, because without them, the RR media well will run as dry as the Sahara desert.
They will still come up with bullshit, made up stories about what a “source” says what was spoken about at the speech. You KNOW that’s coming.
Not being on SM, only under their own terms on ArchewellGlobal, WILL allow H&M to draw a line between what they consider work, and their private family life.
Ingrid Seward is part of that old guard of royal reportage. She has no idea what she’s talking about. No one at Morgan Stanley or any hedge fund or other organization that is paying money expects them to deliver ‘Royal Tea’ as she put it. And I’m sure they would turn down any speaking engagement that expected that. They will be doing these engagements to raise the profile of the Archewell Foundation. They clearly tested the waters when Harry spoke to JP Morgan back before the pandemic. And so many of these RR are getting paid to spill the so-called ‘royal tea’ they really don’t need Harry and Meghan to do it.
Ingrid Seward is the person who I believe use to be the editor of Majesty Magazine. Ingrid Seward was one of the few British Commentators who had a knife out for Diana from the very beginning and if the truth be told does not like Camilla. It is rumored the Ingrid Seward has always been and/or is truly in-love with Prince Charles. Ingrid Seward is also “friends” with The Princess Royal and Andrew Parker-Bowles.
Seward’s deceased husband went to school with Charles. Diana was the Golden Girl for Seward and the knives did not come out until she started falling out of favor with Charles.
Thanks Tessa for your clarification. I read an early book by Seward (and still have it on the shelf) where she called Diana a “certified nut job” who needed to be “taken into care”.
According to Harper’s (which Omid writes for, though this isn’t his article) – “BAZAAR can confirm that Harry and Meghan have no plans to partake in any speaking engagements regarding the royal family.” The article is about them signing with the Harry Walker agency, and they appear to have that information from a reliable source.
I’m sure Ingrid, in her bubble, believes everyone everywhere is interested in royal gossip above all else.
The bitterness of these people is still astonishing!
And the constant inflating of monetary figures regarding anything these two do is sort of hilarious at this point. A million pounds per speech? Who ever said that?! Who would ever think that?
‘No one wants to pay to hear them sounding off about gender equality and the environment.’ Yes, people do want to hear them speak about those things – throw in veterans’ issues and it’s what the two of them have been speaking about publicly for a decade or more. The fact that they can’t understand that H&M have enormous value beyond ribbon cutting and photo ops is, again, astonishing.
I totally want to hear Meghan talk about drawing personal boundaries and practicing self-care during times of unimaginable stress. What comes very naturally to her has been a lifelong struggle for me. If she wrote a book on it, I would buy it pre-print.
@GuestWho apparently Ingrid has not been paying attention to Harry’s work over the last decade: Invictus has become a well-respected organization and Harry has become known for his work with veterans, especially regarding the mental health of veterans. Meghan has been volunteering with organizations focusing on gender equality for a number of years and has been speaking publicly about issues important to her for at least 10 years.
Yes Ms. Seward: no one wants to listen to them, just like no one wants to read about them. So irrelevant, amirite?
Raises hand – I’d pay, these are all topics of deep interest to them and we’ve seen time and again that they commit and fully do their research on the things they engage with. I’d totally pay to hear one of them talk on one of their topics.
they don’t want them to make their own money because that means H&M will never come back to the royal fold if they don’t need the taxpayers to foot their bill. So salty about them making their own money legally instead of stealing it from foundations like the other royals.
i would think British taxpayers would be happy that they won’t need to pay for them anymore. But I guess the racist trolls won’t be happy until Harry abandons his wife and child and come crawling back to be their punching bag.
They wish. Maybe then they actually have something to right about cause lord knows the Keens don’t mobilize clicks. The only thing they’d speak about from their time in that shit show of family is the charities they were able to work with and people they met.
What she meant is “We don’t want to hear them talking about surviving our racist press, speaking about keeping their family life private as public figures, discussing their work with veterans, their volunteering and get feminist views and most certainly we do not want them to make our RF, with thePefo Prince, Do little Duchess and Incandescent withRage Future Future King look bad by virtue of their existence “
Is the royal family is so important that leading names and power brokers of major industries are clamoring to pay big money to hear their dirty secrets? Ingrid, take a seat.
Honestly, Harry could sit/stand up there and talk about what he ate for breakfast and people would love it. Harry has natural charm and is a people person and so does Meghan. I have been to several events with big name speakers who could dish dirt but the theme of the talk is always some mission or charity. Gossip simply isn’t done at the level of philanthropy that the Sussexes are in. Instead the Sussexes would be expected to talk about Invictus and Sentebale and Archewell and there would be little cards on the table for donations to the causes. The speaking engagements will not only add to the Sussexes pockets but the organizations benefit as well.
The types of organizations that can afford to book Harry and Meghan will be civic and professional organizations for the movers and shakers in the big metro areas–NYC, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Seattle. There are plenty of millionaires and business execs looking to give their money away. Add a nice evening out with Harry and Meghan in attendance to make it special and I predict H&M will be very popular.
I wonder what the royal family fears most, that H&M will talk about them or that H&M never do and the royal family slowly fades into obscurity?
Honestly…if I were H&M, I’d get radical plastic surgery, really good fake identities, and go live on an island somewhere. Jesus…how they make it thru their days without having rage-strokes is beyond me. All the money in the world wouldn’t be enough. F*****ck! I get stressed just READING this stuff.
Sure Ingrid. You just defined your job of selling out.
In a sense yes, this person is right in that the Sussex power will be in their ability to draw people to their events, not in what they have to say. Let’s be honest – neither have achieved anything nearly so groundbreaking as Obamas or Jane Goodall, and it’s ok. People will still pay thousands for a seat at the table at an event with a non-Obama celebrity because they want to network with other guests who paid thousands to be there as well.
“neither have achieved anything nearly so groundbreaking as Obamas or Jane Goodall”
They’re not as old as the Obamas or Jane Goodall either. What was Obama famous for in his 30′s? H&M are building the platform. Give them time.
“What was Obama famous for in his 30′s? ”
Grassroots community organization.
@BTB – I hope you don’t think I was denigrating the work that Pres Obama did before he became president…that was my point. He was doing what they are doing now. I want to be very, very clear about that. I was just pointing out that you can’t compare what people do in the earlier stages of their work with where others are at the pinnacle.
Harry did found 2 wonderful charities, Invictus and Sentabale which isn’t exactly achieving nothing.
Barack Obama wasn’t “famous” for that at the time though? Come on. No one knew who he was until a very deliberate cross into politics. Meghan and Harry probably have similar accomplishments if you compare age for age and more fame at this stage.
TOK is right. Tbh no one really cares what their opinion is on most subjects. But the networking options would be amazing.
No one cares what their opinion is? Veterans groups care; the UN cared; wild life conservationists care; women’s groups care. It’s fine that you don’t care, but don’t put your opinions on everybody else when they’ve each been publicly advocating for great causes for over a decade and have been very well received.
I love to see how much the royal reporters are pressed!
They were dreaming of Harry and Meghan moneyless, homeless, friendless who returned to the royal family with their tails between their legs and instead the exact opposite is happening.
Nobody cares about their poor and racist royal family otside UK while the Sussexes make the world news only with a sneeze.
This Ingrid Seaweed is really reaching here. The british reporters continually try to erase Meghan’s history. Meghan was a featured speaker at the UNITED NATIONS! People were and still are interested in her because she has a unique voice which she carried all her life before and after the RF. She certainly didn’t have to spill royal tea in advance lol to be requested as a speaker and as a contributing writer to some prestigious magazines. Chile please!
Seward is horrid. She had Diana on the cover of umpteen Majesty covers praising her to the skies. After Diana fell out of favor with the establishment and later, after she died, Seward trashed DIana in her books and in editorial pages of her magazine.. Kate needs to watch her back because if she falls out of favor Seward will give her the “Diana treatment”
That lady clearly knows nothing about speaking engagements. Sure, speakers are hired for name recognition, but they always speak to skills they have that are relevant to the business that engaged them – leadership, community engagement, persevering under pressure, marketing, etc. We always have a public figure at our firm retreats. They never gossip.
Harry and Meghan spoke at a jp Morgan event and we all don’t know what they talked about, besides most of us in the real world don’t care about the useless figureheads or their so called “tea”
She sounds just like all those unhinged Meghan haters on Twitter. How she is still allowed to be a “journalist” is beyond me.
My goodness, this Ingrid Sewerage woman is so stupid. If just a small percentage of Brits care about the royals and the largest number couldn’t give a f@ck about any of them, what makes this woman think the rest of the world is interested to know anything about the stupid royals? Who the heck does she think would pay big dollars to listen to some stupid gossip about the royals? Jeez, some of these people (RRR) can be painfully daft. No one would pay even a dime to hear the Sussexes say anything concerning the royals; we can read about that for free from Celebitchy. But millions of people have been paying for years to attend the Invictus games. Millions paid big money to buy Meghan’s cookbook and the vogue that she edited. That tells you something.sbout where the masses’ interest is in the Sussexes is dear ole Ingrid.