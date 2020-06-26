Ingrid Seward: The Sussexes will have to spill royal tea to justify their speaking fees

Ever since the news was confirmed about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signing on to a paid-public-speaking agency, I’ve been waiting for “palace sources” to run to the Daily Mail and the Sun to speak about how horrified and appalled the royals are at H&M’s uncouth actions. You know it will happen, but I guess those palace sources are waiting for the Sunday papers in Britain. In the meantime, they got Ingrid Seward (that old B) to sniff and roll her eyes at how OBVIOUSLY Harry and Meghan are going to have to sell out the dear royal family to justify their speaking fees. How gauche.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have to share stories from their royal lives as part of their new £1 million a speech deal, an expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently signed a deal with New York-based Harry Walker which describes itself as ‘the world’s leading speaker’s bureau’ and counts the Obamas, Jane Goodall and Oprah Winfrey among the A-list talent on its roster. And now Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, has warned the royal couple will be expected to spill details of their time in the firm in order to justify the six-figure fee. Ingrid, who has written biographies of the Queen and Prince Philip told The Mirror: ‘No one wants to pay to hear them sounding off about gender equality and the environment. Harry and Meghan will really have to up their ante, and they will absolutely have to tell some stories about the Royal Family.’ It comes after PR expert Mark Borkowski told The Sun that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will ‘clean up’ in their first gig since stepping down form the royal family three months ago. They plan to speak on social issues including racial justice, gender equality, the environment and mental health, according to the LA Times. ‘I’m surprised they haven’t done this sooner. It will be one of the great income generators for them. The speaker’s circuit is a natural safe space for them to plunder,’ he added.

[From The Daily Mail]

I mean, I would assume the reason they hadn’t signed onto a speaking agency before now was because of the pandemic and the fact that very few organizations, groups and companies are holding those big meetings, conferences and summits – where a guest speaker might appear – at the moment. Which is one of the reasons why I have my doubts about whether this will even be that big of a revenue stream for Harry and Meghan anyway – it’s not like they’ll even be able to schedule paid speeches every week for various groups, and even if they COULD, they wouldn’t. Their cachet is the fact that they have some mystery and that everyone wants to hear about them and from them. If they give a million speeches to dentists’ associations and hedge-fund summits, that cachet goes down a bit. And no, Harry & Meghan don’t have to spill their guts about the royal family to make money. People actually are interested in what Harry and Meghan have to say about important subjects of the day.