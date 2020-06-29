Halle Berry focuses on ‘on feeling fit more than looking fit’



Halle Berry did a brief interview with Women’s Health Mag in which she talked about her changing approach to fitness and her fitness motivation. She’s 53 and is definitely fitness goals. Halle said that when she was younger she was focused on sculpting her body and her appearance but that now she’s focused on how fitness makes her feel. Halle was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 22 and that helped her make the shift.

Back in my 20s (and 30s)… I mostly worked out in order to look a certain way. I was young and appearance was a big part of my early acting career. Back then, my workouts focused on weights. I was always in the gym, either sitting at a weight machine or with a barbell in my hands. It was all about sculpting; I worked my butt off isolating muscle groups and lifting as heavy as I could. It was a little boring (I knew every Monday would be exactly the same as the Monday before), but I looked fit and that was enough for me at the time. After I found out I had diabetes at 22, though, things started t0 change and I began to see fitness as a way to care for my health and my body. As a result, throughout the next few decades, my perspective (and my workouts!) shifted. I began to focus on feeling fit more than looking fit and my workouts became acts of self-care. Then, from the moment I became a mother onward, I wanted to be strong and healthy for my kids. I wanted to be around for them for as long as possible. I wanted to be able to carry them out of a burning house if I needed to… With this approach to fitness, my mind is never bored, my body continues to reap the benefits, and I walk through the world with more confidence than ever before. The icing on the cake, though: In focusing more on my health performance, I enjoy exercise more than ever—and look just as fit as ever, too

[From Women's Health]

Halle also follows a strict keto diet which really helps manage her diabetes and look phenomenal, frankly, although I know that’s not what she’s saying. I like how she described her approach to working out. (As an aside, I think that’s how trends in fitness have changed over the years as well – there’s less of an emphasis on toning and looking a certain way and more on wellness and how working out makes us feel.) One of my friends, the most fit person I know, says that it’s about self care for her too, and that exercise helps with her mindset. I have been amping up my workouts for the summer and trying to eat better and have noticed how much calmer and better I feel overall. However I’m also superficial and like to see those type of results as well. Hopefully I’m not focusing on that as much as I used to.

Her trainer is so hot.