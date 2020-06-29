Hulu pulls a ‘Golden Girls’ episode where there were ‘blackface’ concerns

I have vivid memories of watching The Golden Girls as a little girl. It’s weird to think about it now, the fact that a show about four senior citizens living together in Florida was so popular across so many demographics. It’s still a popular show in reruns, and the youths are still rediscovering it and loving it. While I haven’t watched an episode of GG in years, I feel strongly that many of the episodes and themes would probably hold up today. But in the year of our lord Beyonce 2020, one episode of the Golden Girls is now being withdrawn from circulation. Because of “blackface” concerns, although…
Hulu has removed an episode of The Golden Girls that contains a scene in which Betty White and Rue McClanahan are mistaken for wearing blackface.
“Mixed Feelings”, episode 23 in season 3 of the sitcom, aired in 1988 and shows Michael (Scott Jacoby), the son of Dorothy (Beatrice Author), planning to wed a much older Black woman, Lorraine (Rosalind Cash).
Dororthy is concerned over the age difference while Lorraine’s family disapproves of their daughter marrying a white man, and thus the two families attempt to end the marriage. In the episode, Lorraine’s family finds Rose (Betty White) and Blanche (Rue McClanahan) trying a new mud facial treatment, and as they greet their family, Rose says “This is mud on our faces, we’re not really Black.”
This becomes the latest show to remove scenes or episodes featuring blackface. Episodes of 30 Rock, Scrubs and Community have been taken off their respective streaming platforms, as has U.K. sketch series Little Britain. Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel recently apologized for performing blackface sketches earlier in their careers, and HBO Max has added a disclaimer to Gone With the Wind about its depiction of slavery, after briefly removing the film from its library. The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Hulu for comment.
I’ve seen some mixed feelings elsewhere, from white and black activists. It’s not that the “joke” was inoffensive, it’s that this actually isn’t a “blackface” case, and to say that the episode was pulled because of “blackface” is kind of false. And some would argue that it would actually be better to simply see the episodes of all of these TV shows as they aired, with some kind of larger conversation about how common this was on television (and advertising) and how f–ked up that is. By removing episodes, some say we’re denying the larger conversation.
Brands removing their problematic episodes feels like a way of equating Black Lives Matter with "cancel culture" to delegitimise the movement and court outrage. I haven't seen one placard in these marches saying "REMOVE EPISODE 323 OF THE GOLDEN GIRLS FROM HULU"
— Hamish Steele (@hamishsteele) June 28, 2020
BLACK COMMUNITY: Please don’t let the police kill us
WHITE PEOPLE: Got it. Cancel Golden Girls. https://t.co/gvfQAckSQB
— Poli Sci Bitches (@poliscibitches) June 28, 2020
Maybe this is an unpopular opinion but I think removing episodes with offensive content from availability is protecting the brand more than any kind of progress. The episodes should stay up and audiences should evaluate those shows accordingly.
— Adam Serwer🍝 (@AdamSerwer) June 28, 2020
everyone: defund the police
mayors: yes we’ll rename streets and paint murals
everyone: no we said de—
celebrities: ok we’ll stop voicing cartoon characters
everyone: that’s not wh—
hulu: fine we’ll remove the golden girls episode with mud masks
everyone: what is happening
— every cop contribution is a policy failure (@aaronnarraph) June 28, 2020
The episode should have stayed. The episode as a whole was fantastic, especially the conversation between Dorothy and Lorraine’s mother in the kitchen with the extended family. It touched on race which is the conversation we all should be having anyway.
The GG touched on everything: homophobia, race, ageism, sexism in a check yourself and educative way. It was such a win for television in so many ways. I re-watched many times. It had its problems sometimes but overall it was awesome. At this point I think people want to out-woke each other and I doubt their real motivations.
Meanwhile in St. Louis… A couple pulls two guns on demonstrators…
PS: I am all against the statues and for decolonising the curriculum though. That’s my fight.
I love the episode 72 Hours where Rose has to get an HIV test and Blanche admits she has had one before, and Rose basically says she doesn’t deserve to have it because she is a good person and Blanche just yells “AIDS is not a bad person’s disease, Rose. It is not God punishing people for their sins.”
What I actually love about Mixed Blessings is that when Lorraine’s mother comes in, she thinks Dorothy is the housekeeper. (I can’t stand Michael though, he gets on my nerves)
MTE…never mind that they were wearing masks (mud masks, if memory serves) and not blackface, but that episode itself is so good. It really did touch on everything from racism to ageism and then some. It’s a shame that Hulu seems to be ignoring the context of the episode as a whole.
I read a really upsetting article on the Guardian yesterday about Parler (I think?) and another Youtube type of platform that is welcoming all the banned people from Twitter etc. It has alt-right, white suprematist and neo-Mazi websites with violent images of black/brown people being hurt. Katie Hopkins (for the Brits reading this) is there.
So… Now I don’t know what to think about these cultural re-adjustments and banishing people without questioning the whole of social media legislation and creative contents released out there. If we do a case-by-case without an international get together between democratic countries, I don’t know. This is long due and a 2WW situation where we need to create new laws. In my country hate speech is against the law and a nazi skinhead (who was trying to create a party) was emprisined for a few years for hate speech against minorities and inciting xenophobia.
I’m going to check out that article. It sounds so interesting, particularly because it’s something I’ve been wondering about as well. Where do racists go when we banish them? Donald Sterling (racist Former Clippers owner comes to mind)… I bet they fund lawsuits for extremists in trouble
I absolutely believe they should be called out for their bullshxt… but in someways, when we leave people with no choice of having anywhere to go, that’s when we radicalise them. I don’t know the answer to this, I’m just thinking out loud. If anyone has any solutions please share 😊
If only Katie Hopkins’ mother had had a headache the night she was conceived
I have vague memories of this episode and didn’t think it was blackface. It’s a mud facial for pete’s sake. Context is what matters here. Leave Blanche and Rose alone!
Ken Burns was on Cuomo Prime Time last week, and was basically like, “yeah, we shouldn’t be taking down everything.” This is the reason history matters.
I have been watching it before bed every night and I swear it is much better as an adult. They do hold up and I would recommend re watching it to everyone… especially if you havent watched in 10-20 years.
Golden Girls is one of my all-time favorite shows and this episode is really good for a number of reasons. This is ridiculous. There is no blackface in this episode at all. Context matters. We asked for the police to be defunded and for black ppl to stop being killed…this is so silly and a case of performative “concern”. It completely takes away from the actual issues needing to be addressed.
I agree. This episode actually showed white characters express concern about being perceived as doing blackface (because of the circumstances in the plot of the episode) which directly acknowledges that doing blackface is wrong
This is the equivalent of ‘post X if you support Y’ on Facebook. It does nothing but lets people who can’t be bothered to *actually* support a cause *feel* they are doing something.
Please note, I don’t mean people who do this *as well as* actually taking action or to record action they are taking. I mean the people who do one post and think ‘job done’.
This is starting to get dumb and I’m trying not to put my conspiracy theory hat on but wtf? How did “Defund the Police and Invest in Our Communities” turn into let’s get rid of controversial episodes of shows or white voice actors step down from your roles. Nobody protesting in the streets right now gives a sh-t.
This feels so patronizing, like the racial equivalent of telling a woman “don’t you worry your pretty little head about that,” or men unilaterally deciding what we want, because our silly lady brains are so easily confused.
I’m all for statues and flags being changed/removed, but we need to start being realistic here. I just love the GG’s, they were really ahead of the times if you watch it. Older people openly discussing race, alternative lifestyles, sex…that show was great.
The Golden Girls is a fantastic show and they covered so many issues before anyone would really touch on them. They did it in humorous and heartfelt ways. This particular scene is taken out of context.
The one episode is that’s always been problematic is the second-to-last one, where Sofia acts as the stereotypical mammie because Dorothy was marrying Blanche’s uncle. She also does an accent. I always cringe when I happen upon it.
Looks like blackface to me. Im glad they pulled it. I dont need to see history. Anyone worried about history can read about it. I won’t be responding to any negativity.
Your world must be TINY.
I agree the episode should have stayed. Whitewashing gone wild misses the point of BLM. It sounds like this episode had a lot of good content in it , too. Maybe the network should bring back Episode 323 and use this entire situation (on/off/back on) as a teaching tool.