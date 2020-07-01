Lori Loughlin & Mossimo resigned from their country club, poor sausages

It’s bonkers to me that in this very moment of upheaval from a global pandemic, a massive racial justice movement and a national conversation about race, privilege and white fragility, we’re talking about Lori Loughlin and how she got kicked out of her country club. I mean, it’s all part of the same conversation, isn’t it? Black Lives Matter protesters are saying “I can’t breathe” and “stop killing us,” and rich white people are worried about their status at the country club because they were caught doing massive crimes. So, here it is: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli resigned from their country club after they were suspended. Ugh, I hate ALL of this.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have resigned from the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club in the midst of the college admissions scandal. Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 57, “voluntarily resigned much to the disappointment of many of the members and the board,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.
An insider says the pair have “lost friends ever since the college scandal unfolded,” adding, “People have been very critical about their actions. The backlash has been intense. They have been members of the country club for many years. Their current house even overlooks the golf course. Many of their friends are members as well.”
The country club’s Board of Directors had “unanimously” voted to suspend the couple’s membership but that it would be “lifted after they serve their time,” according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of former club president Michael Gallagher’s letter in response to the decision.
“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members,” wrote Gallagher, who said the move would make the club a “laughingstock.”
“The board action, taken on behalf of the Club’s membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons,” he wrote. “This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally, and our Club has become a laughingstock.”
The insider tells PEOPLE that Loughlin and Giannulli were “upset” about leaving the club but “felt like they had no choice.”
“The club has been an important part of their social life for a long time. They didn’t want to resign, but also felt they didn’t want to be a part of drama and hostility,” the insider says. “They were upset about it, but felt like they had no choice. They didn’t feel welcomed.”
This is just idiotic at all levels. Does Michael Gallagher think he’s making some kind of bold stand? I bet tons of ex-felons have been part of the country club – it’s just that the ex-felons were white dudes who took part in financial crimes which maimed the American economy. And as always, I would be very curious to hear how many people of color (not to mention how many Jewish people) the Bel Air Country Club even had as members. But sure, let’s feel bad for Lori and Mossimo. The poor cabbages were suspended! And then they resigned because they didn’t feel welcome in this privileged, elite, white safe space!
Imagine doing a bid because you can’t accept the fact your kids aren’t academically gifted. Those girls are pretty and popular, they could’ve just married well and at least Olivia was making her own money.
This scandal continues to blow my mind in how absolutely stupid every parent was in their decision making.
They could have went to a state school, majored in business or communications and gotten a nepotism job running the social media for some fashion company. Its not like they were going to med school or majoring in engineering anyway.
I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a worse PR strategy then these two. They want us to feel bad for them because they had to resign from the country club? They’ve lost friends? Well, criminality tends to have consequences.
The God of Karma has truly descended her ass rather heavily and ruthlessly on the world in 2020. 😓
Why do you keep calling people sausages in your posts? You referred to Kate as one in another post and I’m so confused.
@Bren It’s a term of endearment, usually somewhat patronizing. For example, I’ve heard it used for children pouting over something silly they can’t have.
I can’t with these two.
The White privilege is hardcore: “oh we didn’t mean to! Poor us! This is hell!”. No it isn’t, kids: you’re getting off easy. And you know it and this pity party is shameful.
But if this was a POC: “they’re dangerous, remove them immediately” and any accusations the board could make up to selectively enforce and harass.
It’s absolutely blatant and disgusting.
Country clubs are so boring sounding! Are they just a place for bored rich white people to buy friends after they age out of their fraternity/ sorority? That’s always been my impression of country club members I meet. What awful people.
I’ve spent a lot of time at private country clubs because of my job and yes, not everyone but it’s the grown up frat/dining club. Very insular, social lives revolve around the Club, cliques within the club and so on. I’ve seen the joining fee/annual dues for a few that blew my mind.
I’m sure the club members are relieved to their backsides as they leave. There are probably more than a few who do not want anyone looking too closely at their own activities.
Every night before I go to bed I think about the Bel-Air County Club and just laugh and laugh
“This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally,”
Someone’s ego is big today. Seriously, when was the last time the Bel Air Country Club crossed your mind? Anybody? But yeah, international embarassment.
Wow i agree 100%. every word. so rare for me! lol
“The backlash has been intense. They have been members of the country club for many years. Their current house even overlooks the golf course. Many of their friends are members as well.”
Could you write a more tone-deaf statement? People are literally dying in the streets, and they can’t enjoy the view from their current house.