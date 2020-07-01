Lori Loughlin & Mossimo resigned from their country club, poor sausages

It’s bonkers to me that in this very moment of upheaval from a global pandemic, a massive racial justice movement and a national conversation about race, privilege and white fragility, we’re talking about Lori Loughlin and how she got kicked out of her country club. I mean, it’s all part of the same conversation, isn’t it? Black Lives Matter protesters are saying “I can’t breathe” and “stop killing us,” and rich white people are worried about their status at the country club because they were caught doing massive crimes. So, here it is: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli resigned from their country club after they were suspended. Ugh, I hate ALL of this.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have resigned from the exclusive Bel-Air Country Club in the midst of the college admissions scandal. Loughlin, 55, and Giannulli, 57, “voluntarily resigned much to the disappointment of many of the members and the board,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE.

An insider says the pair have “lost friends ever since the college scandal unfolded,” adding, “People have been very critical about their actions. The backlash has been intense. They have been members of the country club for many years. Their current house even overlooks the golf course. Many of their friends are members as well.”

The country club’s Board of Directors had “unanimously” voted to suspend the couple’s membership but that it would be “lifted after they serve their time,” according to TMZ, which obtained a copy of former club president Michael Gallagher’s letter in response to the decision.

“This unprecedented board decision to allow felons to continue as members causes irreparable reputational harm to the Club and its members,” wrote Gallagher, who said the move would make the club a “laughingstock.”

“The board action, taken on behalf of the Club’s membership, now establishes our Club as a place of refuge and comfort for known felons,” he wrote. “This matter is already well known in the golfing world, domestically and internationally, and our Club has become a laughingstock.”

The insider tells PEOPLE that Loughlin and Giannulli were “upset” about leaving the club but “felt like they had no choice.”

“The club has been an important part of their social life for a long time. They didn’t want to resign, but also felt they didn’t want to be a part of drama and hostility,” the insider says. “They were upset about it, but felt like they had no choice. They didn’t feel welcomed.”