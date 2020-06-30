Coty bought a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line for $200 million

Obviously, I haven’t seen the Kardashian-Jenner’s tax returns or their business filings. But from the outside looking in, I kind of thought that Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics line was kind of basic and stupid and it wasn’t some huge success story? If anything, Kim’s SKIMS line of shapewear and intimates seems like the real jewel in her business empire – we’re always hearing about how SKIMS is selling out all over the place, and how it’s surprisingly well designed and good-quality. But Kim’s KKW Beauty line? Who’s checking for THAT? Kim doesn’t even have the most popular cosmetics line in her own family. Except that Coty thinks KKW Beauty is worth the investment. Coty is the same beauty brand which bought a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics. So clearly, Coty’s CEO and Kris Jenner must have made similar deals with the devil.

Cosmetics giant Coty Inc. is doubling down on its investment in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Shares of the Big Apple company jumped by more than 14 percent in early trading on Monday after it announced plans to sink $200 million into a 20-percent stake in Kim Kardashian’s four year-old KKW makeup brand.

The deal calls for Coty to develop new products with Kardashian, including skincare, hair and nail brands, and follows Coty’s $600 million investment last year in the fledgling makeup company of Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, where it now owns a majority stake.

“Kim is a true modern day global icon. She is a visionary, an entrepreneur, a mother, a philanthropist, and through social media has an unparalleled ability to connect with people around the world,” Coty chairman and chief executive, Peter Harf said in a statement. “This influence, combined with Coty’s leadership and deep expertise in prestige beauty will allow us to achieve the full potential of her brands.”

Harf said Coty, which owns CoverGirl and Max Factor brands, will be doubling down on powerful social media brands to drive its growth, which has been struggling this past year due to a heavy debt load and diminished demand for its products.

Harf showed his hand earlier this month when he told investors that he and Kris Jenner — the mom of Kim and Kylie — are “good friends” and that he had access to the family — resulting in a regulatory filing disclosing that Coty was in talks with Kim Kardashian.

“Harf said Coty…will be doubling down on powerful social media brands to drive its growth.” I mean… I get that. Why stick with the old formula of making the same old cosmetics and just hiring a model to be the face of the line? Why do that when they could buy into two cosmetics companies which have a built-in audience and built-in “faces”? This is corporate synergy, right? Still, I’m shocked that Coty wants to get in bed with the Kardashian-Jenners even further, especially since it’s looking like the family lied and misrepresented Kylie’s business so thoroughly. Also: this means that Kim has a “billion dollar business” now too. Which is good, I guess, because Kim was SO jealous of Kylie.

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

  1. A says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:42 am

    This seems all kinds of shady. But what doesn’t these days?

    Reply
  2. Gutterflower says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:44 am

    Jesus her hair in that bottom pic is making me want to find the girl a comb.

    Reply
  3. Tiffany says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:46 am

    In the bottom pic Kim looks good. The eyebrow work, I like on her.

    Reply
  4. S808 says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:49 am

    I have to give props to Skims— they’re amazing. My mom bought me a set from her cotton line and I bought another myself cause they’re so comfy and good quality. I haven’t tried any of her makeup— it looks like basic neutral shades of makeup I already have.

    Reply
  5. Katie says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:50 am

    Stupid SKIMS. If we must buy these shapers, please buy from the countless minority owned stores that make these, and not from Kim, cultural appropriation, Kardashian. Thanks!

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      June 30, 2020 at 9:55 am

      Don’t buy shit from the Kardashians. There are countless lists of ethical, sustainable, and Black-owned brands going around right now. Put your money into small businesses.

      Reply
  6. LunaSF says:
    June 30, 2020 at 9:53 am

    There are so many other make up brands that have the exact same pallets and color stories. Nothing new to see here.

    Reply
  7. SomeChick says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:01 am

    I’m not a fan of Kim K, nor of Jennifer Lawrence. That said, the other night I was bouncing around youtube and came across a video with JL interviewing Kim. For some reason, I decided to watch. They are friends, and JL was being goofy (as is her wont) and friendly, but also asking some real questions.

    It turned out to be quite an interesting watch. My takeaway is that Kim is no dummy. She plays one on tee bee, but she’s way more intelligent than the role she plays. Personally, I’m still hoping she passes the bar. She could actually do some good with her life.

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      June 30, 2020 at 10:08 am

      I freely admit that I used to watch their show back in the day and one of the major takeaways I had is that Kim is actually pretty smart. She plays at being vapid- which of course she is – but she’s also just as smart about business as Kris is.

      Reply
  8. Valiantly Varnished says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Kim actually got a better deal with Coty than Kylie did. LOL

    Reply
  9. Cat says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:09 am

    I honestly don’t understand coty wanting to partner with her kkw line. I work at a retailer that sells it & honestly it just sits on the shelf, hardly anyone ever seems interested in it. Maybe the biggest seller is a nude lip liner or two.

    Reply
  10. Lara says:
    June 30, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Did you see Kanye’s tweet congratulating her? It was…. odd

    Reply

