Coty bought a 20% stake in Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty line for $200 million

Obviously, I haven’t seen the Kardashian-Jenner’s tax returns or their business filings. But from the outside looking in, I kind of thought that Kim Kardashian’s cosmetics line was kind of basic and stupid and it wasn’t some huge success story? If anything, Kim’s SKIMS line of shapewear and intimates seems like the real jewel in her business empire – we’re always hearing about how SKIMS is selling out all over the place, and how it’s surprisingly well designed and good-quality. But Kim’s KKW Beauty line? Who’s checking for THAT? Kim doesn’t even have the most popular cosmetics line in her own family. Except that Coty thinks KKW Beauty is worth the investment. Coty is the same beauty brand which bought a majority stake in Kylie Cosmetics. So clearly, Coty’s CEO and Kris Jenner must have made similar deals with the devil.

Cosmetics giant Coty Inc. is doubling down on its investment in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Shares of the Big Apple company jumped by more than 14 percent in early trading on Monday after it announced plans to sink $200 million into a 20-percent stake in Kim Kardashian’s four year-old KKW makeup brand. The deal calls for Coty to develop new products with Kardashian, including skincare, hair and nail brands, and follows Coty’s $600 million investment last year in the fledgling makeup company of Kardashian’s half-sister, Kylie Jenner, where it now owns a majority stake. “Kim is a true modern day global icon. She is a visionary, an entrepreneur, a mother, a philanthropist, and through social media has an unparalleled ability to connect with people around the world,” Coty chairman and chief executive, Peter Harf said in a statement. “This influence, combined with Coty’s leadership and deep expertise in prestige beauty will allow us to achieve the full potential of her brands.” Harf said Coty, which owns CoverGirl and Max Factor brands, will be doubling down on powerful social media brands to drive its growth, which has been struggling this past year due to a heavy debt load and diminished demand for its products. Harf showed his hand earlier this month when he told investors that he and Kris Jenner — the mom of Kim and Kylie — are “good friends” and that he had access to the family — resulting in a regulatory filing disclosing that Coty was in talks with Kim Kardashian.

“Harf said Coty…will be doubling down on powerful social media brands to drive its growth.” I mean… I get that. Why stick with the old formula of making the same old cosmetics and just hiring a model to be the face of the line? Why do that when they could buy into two cosmetics companies which have a built-in audience and built-in “faces”? This is corporate synergy, right? Still, I’m shocked that Coty wants to get in bed with the Kardashian-Jenners even further, especially since it’s looking like the family lied and misrepresented Kylie’s business so thoroughly. Also: this means that Kim has a “billion dollar business” now too. Which is good, I guess, because Kim was SO jealous of Kylie.