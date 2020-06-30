Ana de Armas wore black booties for a dog walk with Ben Affleck

Did you see what I did in the title? These are just new photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas taking their dogs for a walk in Venice, CA last night, where Ana lives. I didn’t want to cover these, but you guys like to talk about Ben and Ana, specifically Ana and how fame-hungry she is. (Even Paris Hilton hasn’t posted a giant cut out of herself on her lawn. That was beyond.) I’m so over them I forgot to put that story about Ana not wearing a mask in the daily Celebitchy email yesterday.
When Ben and Ana first got together, a lot of people thought it was a publicity stunt. It’s been happening so long I’m sort-of positive they’re for-real, as much as those two can be, which doesn’t mean they’re not milking this for publicity. In these photos they look really happy together. Ben looked like that in the beginning with Jennifer Garner too. He also looked like that when they split up and maybe got back together.
Ana wore shorts, a black t-shirt, a comfy-looking Santa Fe style wrap and black leather booties with black socks. That’s a weird choice of footwear for shorts, right? Those are fall and winter booties, although I’ve seen women wear them with shorts and make them look good. I just don’t think this look works with those particular booties.
Oh and as for Ana’s continued lack of mask-wearing (I’m talking about her previous incidents, not these photos), a lot of you commented that it makes you like her less. She’s a great actress but she’s showing us how fame-hungry she is. It’s possible she’s taking her mask off just for the photographers, since she’s been seen carrying them. That’s still sending a message, especially after she was seen hugging friends. Also lola pointed out that Jennifer Garner has been wearing masks in her Instagram stories and reminding people to wear them. She’s got to have some thoughts about this.
Beautiful German shepherd; that’s all I’ve got.
Agree. I am totally okay with just pics of the dog.
You would think that people like Ben Affleck ,Jennifer Lopez,Paris Hilton etc who fall manly deeply in love every 18 months would tone down the public displays. Do they not cringe and feel stupid every time its over ?
Oh wow, I never thought I see my name in the same sentence as Jennifer Garner’s name! Does that mean I’ll get to hang out with stroller cat some day?
I can’t stop looking at Ben! Has he looked in a mirror before he left the house? Dude should have really worn a mask to hide that ridiculous beard dye job. Is he gonna play a douche bag on the next season of GLOW?! He looks so stupid, thanks for the laugh, Ben!
Also, the little dog looks so done!
She must have a killer team. First I ever learned of her was looking through a back issue of Vanity Fair with her on the cover. I’ve not seen any of her movies Huh.
She was in Knives Out (on prime right now, I believe) and I think she did a really good job.
Ben looks like he’s lost some weight. He was looking pretty rough and slovenly for quite a while.
That outfit would look much better with some comfortable sandals that matched the belt.
Whatever she is doing, it’s working because she has consistently been the top ranked celebrity on IMDB since she has been doing this pap strolls.
LOL in the first photo, even the dog is doing the “quick, the photographer sees us, pretend what I just said was hilarious and we’re having so much fun!” expression.
My guess is it’s for real, but they both LOOOOVE the attention. This quarantine is a weird time. I’ll be curious to see how they do if and when we get back to regular life again.
Love the dogs.
I still have my reservations about these two. I don’t know why they just always come off so ‘aware’. The vibe always feels more friends with benefits than genuine. I think the moment she starts skyrocketing after Bond he’ll be dropped like a stone. Also wear a mask guys!
As a Santa Fean you are spot on with those wraps. They are everywhere here, she just needs some chunky turquoise jewelry and a big hat to complete the look. But I actually do want the wrap!
I think she was clearly searching a famous A list actor to date and to talk about. She doesn’t need it (beautiful and takented) but apart people on internet who knows she is affleck girlfriend, she is still unknown by most