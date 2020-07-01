Lena Dunham: ‘The Hollywood system is rigged in favor of white people’

Lena Dunham

Over the weekend, “Lena Dunham” was trending on Twitter. I clicked on it half-expecting it to be some fresh hell of Lena lying about doing poppers or calling another rape victim a liar. But her name was trending because people were discussing a three-year old Hollywood Reporter story about how HBO greenlighted Lena’s show Girls.

Lena told THR in that story that she gave HBO “the worst pitch you’ve ever read… It was like, ‘They’re everything, they’re nothing, they’re everywhere, they’re nowhere.’ It’s pretentious and horrifying, but I remember sitting on the floor, listening to Tegan and Sara in my underwear, being like, ‘I’m a genius.’” I remember Lena telling versions of that pitch-meeting story many times over the years, and every time she told it, she annoyed the hell out of other writers and creators, especially black and brown creators. Lena has always been narcissism wrapped in nepotism and sprinkled with white privilege. And so Lena saw that her name was trending, and she decided to tweet about it:

Eh. I’m fine with her saying this. I mean, I don’t agree with her assessment that she didn’t know what privilege was until recently, because I remember all of the conversations about Girls when the show first began. There was A LOT about privilege, nepotism, narcissism and whiteness. Girls started in 2012!! And Lena only learned about privilege when exactly? Who knows. But again, whatever. She’s not doing something awful in this particular instance with her tweets.

Guests attend the Friendly House 30th Annual Awards Luncheon

4 Responses to “Lena Dunham: ‘The Hollywood system is rigged in favor of white people’”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 1, 2020 at 7:14 am

    Of course it is and thats why YOU have a career you dimwit.

    Reply
  2. Penguin says:
    July 1, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Girls, in my opinion, is an absolute dumpster fire of a show. I watched the first few episodes and it genuinely enraged me.

    Reply
  3. Seraphina says:
    July 1, 2020 at 7:27 am

    I have no idea who she is until this morning. I did a quick search on her and her show. The cast listing shows no one of color. So corvette me if I am wrong please. Personally, she needs to keep quiet because as DU stated, her privilege most likely got her the job she had.

    Reply
  4. Kiera says:
    July 1, 2020 at 7:28 am

    Look I’m not a Lena fan at all. But I know what she means about privilege. I was born into a very wealthy family; private schools, ski house in Jackson Hole, whole shebang. The problem is when you live in that world you assume everyone else is like that because everyone around you is. It was only in my mid twenties that I really began to see how privileged I was because I left the bubble of it. While I was in it I knew I was lucky but didn’t really see that it was privilege. Thankfully I do now but it took a lot of learning and life experience to be able to recognize it. I’m not going to put words in her mouth but I can see how coming from her background she wouldn’t recognize privilege as it was happening but only from a distance.

    Reply

