Terry Crews: We must ensure that BLM doesn’t morph into Black Lives Better

I think for many people, Terry Crews’ treatment of Gabrielle Union was what started the descent into cancellation. Gabrielle Union had stood up for Terry Crews many times as a colleague and friend. And when Union was fired/pushed out of America’s Got Talent for entirely racist and sexist reasons, Crews did not have her back at all. That was the beginning of the end.
Then Crews followed that up with a tweet in June reading: “Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together.” This is a ridiculous straw man argument – Black Lives Matter has never said “only black people matter and only black people can be supreme.” For some reason, Terry tweeted those words and never clarified or apologized and it was awful. Well, he didn’t learn anything from that incident three weeks ago. He tweeted this on Tuesday:
If you are a child of God, you are my brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed and ideology.
We must ensure #blacklivesmatter doesn’t morph into #blacklivesbetter
— terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020
Again, just like his tweet three weeks ago, Terry Crews conflates equality with supremacy. He genuinely – ?? – seems to believe that by asking for equality, Black people might somehow (as if by magic) receive TOO MUCH equality and then become Black Supremacists who live “better” than white people. And again, literally no one is saying anything like that but Terry. I’m embedding my favorite responses to Terry’s tweet, but I’d also like to point out that Terry has a huge number of MAGA/white supremacists/anti-BLM people following him, defending him and commenting on his tweets. That alone should say a lot about what Terry’s selling and who it’s for.
What if we just focus on white supremacy since that actually exists.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 30, 2020
It’s truly embarrassing how you keep displaying your poor reading comprehension and lack of critical thinking
— Ira Madison III (@ira) June 30, 2020
Its actually embarrassing how intent you are at undermining people who are fighting for their humanity to be viewed EQUALLY.
Nobody is taking it there except you & those uncomfortable with having to address the elephant in the room. I implore you please do better, this ain't it.
— ♛J.R 🦏 (@Dibwe2) June 30, 2020
One final thing that Terry tweeted:
You are right, @BerniceKing. I just want to make sure it stays that way. No competition, just creativity.#blacklivesmatter https://t.co/d06xYL78y3
— terry crews (@terrycrews) June 30, 2020
For the love of God.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
God he is just so not good at reading the room. Yep still canceled so so so canceled.
God he is just so not good at reading the room. Yep still canceled so so so canceled.
“Feminism has gone too far. It’s a terrible time to be man.” Every movement for equality is eventually attacked as being a movement for supremacy. It’s textbook idiocy. But why Terry? Why???
It is like he is so afraid he will lose something if others are allowed an equal shot at the system. He is transparently insecure and double canceled
He really needs to shut up. He keeps showing his ass and it’s getting tiring now.
I’m not sure he has the intellectual capacity to debate Bernice King…ever.
This is so frustrating – way to give voice to a fridge who actually thinks like this, Terry.
In my bubble (both social and professional), it’s finally to the point where no one is responding with, “all lives matter.” Even my most conservative acquaintances seem to understand that “black lives matter” means “black lives matter, too” NOT “black lives matter more.”
Nonsense like this (aka Terry’s tweets) helps no one.
Honest question: do you think it would have been easier to just call it Black Lives Matter Too? I don’t know about y’all, but I’ve expanded a TON of energy driving the “too” home, and I still do. Same with “defund the police”, ALL of my right-leaning friends call it “abolish the police” EVERY.FREAKING.TIME. So-so tired of wasting time on repeating the obvious. Shouldn’t the lesson be “let’s pick better slogans from now on”?
I truly cannot stand this man. I wish he would stop talking and actually listen so he could see how wrong he is. Disgusting!
Wow! What’s the point of us fighting for even a fraction of equality when we have our own family members helping our oppressors?! I’m so tired!
He is disgraceful trash. It’s the same problem I have with Megyn Kelly. Even a broken clock is right twice a day – doesn’t make it any less useless.
He’s an imbecile. I don’t think there’s a mystery to solve. Why does he do this? Because he’s an imbecile.
We’re 400+ years behind on equality and still nowhere near it imo. Living “better” than white people is not even a remote possibility so idk what he’s on about other than tap dancing for racist whites.
Came here to say the exact same thing. I am white and cannot think of a single thing that black people in America have that would qualify as better than I have or could get. Not one thing. Life varies from vastly easier to moderately easier for white people in everything I can think of. Feminism, education – particularly no one looked at me and thought I got in as a favor because of my race, job place, hair – no one has ever said my hair is inappropriate even when it’s in a rat nest bun, shopping – never been questioned or followed, my access to stuff has never been blocked.
We have so freaking far to come in America.
He’s an attention whore. Peep the dark suit pic with the purple shoes, socks, handkerchief, sunglasses and the bulging muscles. He is very insecure
I mean he’s obviously so wrong about this whole thing and why does he keep going on and on even thought he keeps being called out buuuut I actually love that outfit. Will take this style any day over Adam Sandler types of zero effort.
Will someone please OFFICIALLY #cancelterrycrews!!!!!!!!
This is quite possibly the dopiest thing I have ever heard.
Terry crews is an uncle tom.
Terry Crews is still a cowed subservient slave (mentally). He is SOOOOO afraid of losing his white granted privileges that he will literally do and say anything. He’s gross. His wife must be so embarrassed.
Why is he so concerned with the idea of equity somehow transforming into a superior race? No one is saying that. Asking for your life to simply “matter” is so so so far below trying to state your life is better than someone else’s. Calm down, dude.