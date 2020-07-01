Duchess Meghan spoke ‘perfect Spanish’ during the visit to Homeboy Industries

A week ago, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent hours volunteering with Homeboy Industries, an LA-based charity which works with ex-gang members, people who have been incarcerated and others. The charity is a lot like many other issues Meghan has long been attracted to: giving people second chances, community through food, teaching people job skills and more. People Magazine has a nice write-up on what happened behind-the-scenes of Harry and Meghan’s day at Homeboy Industries. She spoke perfect Spanish!
Meghan Markle put her Spanish-speaking skills to good use during a recent charity visit in L.A. On June 23, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex volunteered at Homeboy Industries —which supports people moving on after incarceration or gang involvement. The couple spent time making baked goods for the community and learned more about the group members. To the surprise of the room, Meghan, 38, also began speaking in Spanish with one of the participants.
“She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, tells PEOPLE. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.” After double-majoring in theater and international Northwestern University, Meghan interned at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she learned Spanish.
Meghan and Harry “were completely engaged and very informal” during their visit, adds Boyle, who says the Duchess of Sussex called him shortly after the murder of George Floyd to connect and arrange a visit to come volunteer with Homeboy Industries. “She didn’t want to have a long-table discussion or presentation or even a tour,” he says. “They knew we pivoted our organization to help address food insecurity in the county and that was intriguing to her, so she said, ‘We want to come and put an apron on,’ and that’s what they did. It was quite wonderful.
They also wore wear masks, gloves and hairnets as they prepared croissants and other baked goods for those in need in the community.
“Meghan is quite good at it — and Harry probably less so!” Boyle shares. Meghan has a longstanding connection to Boyle, who has worked closely with her alma mater, Immaculate Heart High School. Meghan and her mom, Doria Ragland, joined Boyle for a cooking workshop with Homeboy almost 20 years ago. (“She remembers the tamale recipe she learned there to this day,” says a source.) “We were joking about that and she said, ‘I don’t even think Harry even had a tamale before!’ So maybe she will make it for him,” Boyle adds.
Meghan and Harry made sure to connect with each person in the room, both separately and together.
“A couple of times they’d be separated at one table or another, but then they’d always find their way to each other. It was just sweet,” says Boyle. “They seem to have a good time together. We all felt special that they chose to come to our place.”
“Meghan interned at the U.S. Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she learned Spanish” - I could be wrong, but I would assume Meghan probably had some Spanish skills before she even went to Argentina. That’s one thing about Angelenos: many of them pick up conversational Spanish as a way of life because there are so many native Spanish-speakers living in LA. Meghan grew up in LA and went to a private school in LA. My guess is that in addition to simply absorbing some Spanish-language skills from her environment, she probably took Spanish classes in high school! As for the rest of it – it must be killing those salty old farts in all of the palaces that Meghan and Harry are so happy and undramatic.
My guess is not only did she know Spanish before going to Argentina (maybe not fluently, but at least a solid base) but that she has also been doing things to keep up with her Spanish. I was a Spanish major in college and studied abroad in Spain and considered myself fluent by the end of college, but I have really lost it at this point. Reading it is easier for me, because I can take my time, but if I listen to people talk in Spanish I can only understand maybe…..25% 30%? Maybe Meghan is better with languages than me, lol, but I’m assuming she has made an active effort to stay proficient in it.
Yeah, I bet she definitely makes effort to stay fluent… I saw a video of her and Louis Litt (forgot his name) on Twitter, speaking Spanish for a Suits skit or parody. It was funny 😊
Also I think in Canada at least, and probably the US(?), most International Studies and International Business undergrad degrees have a language requirement. So depending on how much she learned in highschool, she might have placed into a higher difficulty level Spanish class at uni.
I love this story. I got nuthin else. I’m not saying this girl is a saint, you don’t get into TV without being cynical, cagey, and political. But it might just be that she’s not this a$$hole gold digger that the British press is making her out to be. This LA kid is proud that one of our own has turned out so well. And it’s true, if you grew up here, you have some basic Spanish
under your belt, if for no other reason to get the best tacos.
I feel like Lizzos truth hurts should be playing on a loop at the palace of petty Liz. You literally could have had a bad bitch. Isnt this what those stuffy, out of touch royals needed? But racism wont let them be great, so ha! Stick to putting a bow on lazy Kate and whatever colorless and boring princess they can find.
I’m sure Meghan speaks great Spanish. I wish everyone was bilingual, or more. As an ESL teacher I hate the phrase “speaks perfect – insert language”. No one speaks any language, even the best educated native speaker, perfectly and “perfect” speech is usually a class signifier that gives “perfectness” to the language spoken by the well educated and wealthy. It can be discouraging to new arrivals or second language learners to be expected to gain “perfection”. And a language as diverse as Spanish will definitely have various dialects. If you can communicate and make your thoughts understood you are doing great in your L2, and the more you practice the better you will get. No one is perfect.
I wish she could’ve met Queen Letizia. I’d kill to sit in on a convo even if I couldn’t understand a word of it.
Wow can’t imagine the “favourite” princess putting a mask and hairnet on for a minute, with jeans and a top… she won’t stand out…oh my, going unnoticed, the horror.
Wow – US Embassy / international experience?! Another one of the million ways it’s clear that the monarchy totally shit the bed on the Sussexes. She would have been an amazing asset!!
I think the bottom line is that no matter how great Meghan is and how much she’d add to the BRF, they just don’t want it. No matter how much sense it makes to us, they want someone like Kate. Let’s not even go with how great it is to have a married couple in love doing charity work. I think Harry and Meghan realized this and thus walked away. Who knows what may happen if Charles ever becomes king, but for now the BRF has made their bed and they should lay on it.