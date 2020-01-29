Terry Crews defended AGT instead of his former coworker Gabrielle Union

I wish I didn’t have to write this post, but I do. In November, Gabrielle Union was let go from her contract after only one season as a judge on America’s Got Talent. We learned simultaneously that Gabrielle had been very vocal about the toxic environment working on the show, most of which boiled down to racism and sexism. In the wake of Gabrielle’s dismissal, her AGT co-workers remained mum, including Terry Crews, the show’s host, who was held up by WOC and his co-workers when he came forward with his sexual assault. One of the first to defend Terry in his time of need was Gabrielle. And she continued her support after he testified in front of Congress.

Last week, Terry broke his silence on the matter of Gabrielle’s claims against AGT. He appeared on Today, when he was asked about the situation and Terry took the opportunity to publicly defend AGT.

In that second clip. Terry said that not only did he not experience racism, but that AGT is one of the most diverse environments in which he’s ever worked. Terry said when he wondered if he should address this, he asked his wife who supposedly said that because Gabrielle hasn’t spoken publicly about the AGT dismissal, why should Terry? Whether Rebecca’s advice was solid is not the point, the point is that the person he should have consulted in the first place was Gabrielle. If he truly supported her, he should have come up with a game plan with her. Even if that plan was to ask the Today producers not to bring up the investigation at NBC as it is still on going.

But, as Terry told us in those clips above, he hasn’t reached out to Gabrielle once since her dismissal so this is the way Terry played his hand. And it did not go over well, especially with Gabrielle. In response to a show of support on twitter, Gabrielle sent out this series of tweets:

A lot of people weighed in to defend Gabrielle. Many reminded Terry of Gabrielle’s support from the start and that he should respond in kind. That’s when Terry responded with a series of cryptic and woefully ill-advised tweets:

And when that went over like a lead balloon, he followed up with this:

I still support Terry in his crusade against sexual assault. I definitely support Gabrielle in her crusade to make NBC a better work environment, even after they let her go. I hope Terry will listen to everyone, not just his wife, on this. He’s misspoken before, like when he made very hurtful comments about LBGTQ parents. At first, he doubled down on those comments as well, but he eventually listened and learned and apologized for the pain he’d inflicted. So there’s hope that maybe he will take a second look at how hurtful his comments and actions have been.

Photo credit: Twitter and WENN Photos

9 Responses to “Terry Crews defended AGT instead of his former coworker Gabrielle Union”

  1. Tina says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:11 am

    What an absolute jerk. 🤬

    Reply
  2. Tiffany27 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Someone on twitter said he looked like a chewed up tootsie roll and now I can’t unsee it.
    It’s interesting that he needed to be believed when he spoke of his assault (as he should have!), but doesn’t feel the need to offer that same support to others.

    Reply
  3. Liz version 700 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:21 am

    Beyond the worst human being. I believe Gabrielle. Her version of events rings too true, Simon Cowel things women are decoration and treats them that way. Crews is a total jerk. Especially after she went to bat to support him when he made assault allegations. This show is canceled to me forever.

    Reply
  4. Some chick says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:28 am

    Can I have Male Privilege for 500, Alex?

    How about Stepping and Fetching for 800?

    Reply
  5. Gutterflower says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:34 am

    So there’s only an issue if something impacts his life personally in a negative way, otherwise it’s all good out there hmm? What a douche.

    Reply
  6. Minal says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:35 am

    The system forces us to turn on each other by convincing us that life’s a zero sum game, there’s room for only one of us at the top etc. Terry’s response is disappointing but I can imagine he doesn’t want to jeopardize his job. Who knows how many alternatives he has?

    Reply
  7. BlueSky says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:39 am

    You had one job, Terry. BW had your back and this is the thanks we get. He could have easily said nothing “It’s an ongoing investigation so I really can’t comment.” or something. Gotta keep those paychecks coming! Goes back to what I said before of the ability of black men to be the oppressed and the oppressor.

    Reply
  8. SheaButterBaby says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:44 am

    He’s looking out for self and eager to please his white bosses. Throwing Gabby under the bus to solidify and secure his spot on the show and most of all, his money. So so sad.

    Time and time again it’s proven that black women don’t matter. It’s even more hurtful when this idea is perpetuated by black men.

    Reply
  9. Ali says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Wow. His tweets were unexpectedly awful.

    Reply

