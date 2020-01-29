The Queen ‘feels embarrassed’ on Prince Andrew’s behalf & feels ‘hurt’ by the criticism

Queen Elizabeth announced her first (!!) royal event of 2020 this week. She will visit an RAF base in King’s Lynn on Monday. She ordinarily stays at Sandringham, on vacation, through the first week of February. Which is interesting, isn’t it? Why is a 93-year-old woman suddenly an eager-beaver to get back to work earlier than usual? My theory is because QEII has terrible PR instincts, and she’s a tad eager to “take the temperature” of the British public following two solid months of scandals, controversies, racism, rape accusations, shenanigans and Sussexiting. Will she do this RAF visit alone? Or will she bring her favorite son, HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York?
Yes, it’s also clear to me that QEII is making Andrew’s rehabilitation one of her special little projects this year. Come hell or high water, she’s going to force everyone to “accept” Andrew again. So, what’s new? In the wake of the FBI/DOJ saying publicly that HRH Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” in the Epstein probe, royal sources want us to know that QEII is terribly embarrassed. So embarrassed she’ll probably do another church pap-stroll this weekend.
The Queen is “embarrassed” by the Prince Andrew Epstein sex scandal – but “will always protect her favourite son”, a royal insider has claimed today. The 93-year-old is even more hurt by the scandal embroiling the Duke of York than the decision made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to quit the Royal Family. A senior source within the Royal Household today revealed the toll the scandal had taken on the Queen as the FBI dramatically hit out at Prince Andrew for providing “zero cooperation” into the Epstein probe.
The source said: “The Queen has been hurt by all the criticism of Andrew far more than the fuss about Harry and Meghan breaking away from the family. The reason, quite simply, is that Andrew has always been her favourite son, not least because she spent more time with him than any of her other three children.”
The royal source today pointed out how the Queen’s relationship with Prince Andrew had grown since the time he was a child, saying she had been able to devote more time to being a mother by the time he was born in 1960. They added: “Her family noticed that she had become warmer, more relaxed, which wasn’t always the case when she was bringing up Charles and Anne, who spent more time with their nannies than they did with their mother. She’s also very proud of how he conducted himself in the Navy, and his time spent at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth (a special place for the Queen, as that is where she first fell in love with Prince Philip). And later, when he was serving on HMS Invincible, Andrew effectively became the Royal Family’s very own war hero because of his bravery in the Falklands. The Queen felt a huge surge of maternal pride about how he conducted himself, putting his life on the line for his country.”
The source added: “As for the noise surrounding Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, she feels embarrassed on his behalf. No mother wants to hear stories about a son’s sexual relationships with very young women. She feels particularly bad that Andrew has given up so much of the work, especially his charities and military roles, because he was carrying out those duties on her behalf – and doing them very well. She will always protect Andrew, and they often talk on the phone or when he is at Buckingham Palace, where he still has a flat. They speak far more with each other than Edward, Charles or Anne.”
You know who else served in a war zone? Her grandson Prince Harry. And the Queen took away his military patronages and sat on her hands as his wife was being smeared by a racist press and the racists in her own family and in her staff. The Queen isn’t worried about any of that, or how her implicit punishment of Harry for his egregious behavior of… marrying a biracial woman… might look when compared to her constant fawning over her “favorite.” And the whole thing about the Queen having more time to be a mother to Andrew… um, you know Edward is the youngest, right? If anything, she had more time to mother Edward, but I guess that’s not the point. The point is that the Queen is so terribly embarrassed by the idea that her son would have raped an trafficked teenager and that her beloved favorite child would be so chummy with a pedophile. It’s enough to make one… go out of her way to shield and embiggen her terrible son.
She OUGHT to be embarrassed. (And so should he!) For starters!
That’s about the nicest thing I can say so I’mma leave it at that.
Seriously. This story from the Sun is just so gross.
It shouldn’t need to be said that the Queen is more embarrassed and hurt by Andrew being a sex offender and friends with a predator than by Harry and Meghan leaving! It should be obvious!
But it’s not because she isn’t and that’s what’s wrong with that family.
She’s not embarassed that he’s a sex offender. She’s embarassed he got caught.
Word.
What HMC and Belli wrote is what I came here to say.
And where is the nations righteous indignation about how Andrew has let the family down, and a listing of all his faults, repeatedly and relentlessly?
Coming here to say exactly this. And she’s probably “embarrassed” that everyone is making such a fuss about it.
Yep, and I guarantee you she thinks that what he did wasn’t wrong at all
I don’t even think she considers him a sex offender, honestly, which is a huge part of the problem. She probably is wondering what the fuss is all about, which is gross.
She really seems to believe this is just a storm that can be weathered…this isn’t going away. I’ve lost so much respect for her over the last couple of years. Having said that I don’t want her to pop her clogs yet because you know who will get the blame if she does!
“No mother wants to hear stories about a son’s rape of trafficked underaged girls.” There, I corrected it for you Liz.
Or “child”. We could just say “child”.
The Queen may be a lot of things but embarrassed isn’t one of them. If she were, the pap walks wouldn’t be as plentiful as they are. While she may be proud of Andrew’s work in the Navy, too bad she couldn’t be proud of his behaviour with the rest of humanity.
I agree, judging from how TQ has handled this so far she is def not embarrassed because she doesn’t believe Andrew did anything wrong.
Bad, bad look. Redeeming pedo Andy is insulting and the queen spearheading the effort is pathetic.
He wasn’t have relationships with young women, they were girls.
Ànd they weren’t relationships, either. The spin is atrocious.
I hope Harry and Meghan are having coffee and playing with their adorable baby right now. XO That is all I have got.
I wish the Queen would spend time thinking about how different her life would have been if she had have been forced to have sex with strange, older men when she was 12 to 17. Empathy … it is a skill.
There was a study and nyt article that people who are extremely rich actually have lower levels of empathy than people who are less well off. It makes sense to me. They actually think they did something unique for their money and are better /smarter. I think this is why people are obsessed with the movie Parasite as well.
You just described trump. Also, parasite was an incredible movie. Should have been voted for best picture for an Oscar, not best foreign film, imho.
@deedee, parasite was nominated for BOTH best picture and international film.
@ Shannon Oaks While I take the show The Crown with a boulder of salt, there was an episode where the Queen admitted to missing an “emotional chip” shall we say. I don’t know if there’s any truth to that but given recent events it makes me wonder.
So she spent more time with him and he turned out that way, eh? Just saying…
“The Source” is Prince perv himself.
It really is a bad look that your favorite son, the one you spent the most time with, turned out to be such an entitled boorish grifter who is accused of raping an underaged trafficked girl.
But she clearly is just embarrassed that he has been caught. Not because of his actions or his character.
And she stripped her grandson of all his military titles. Remember how he served two tours in Afghanistan?
The Crown made me a fan of hers but watching her actions the last two years I have changed my mind.
Oh , how terribly inconvenient my dear.
Now did we run out of cucumber sandwiches?
(Just hearing her voice in my head).
I hope Megan and Harry give an interview soon and say straight out that they decided to leave when the Queen made it clear she would protect human trafficking and pedophilia but not stand against racism and bullying. I hope they point out what that says about the value of women (who are not the Queen) in the royal family and the Queens willingness to sacrifice women (from Princess Diana to the teenagers Andrew raped) for her sons reputations.
I know they won’t but how amazing would it be if they came out all kinds of salty and petty but with absolute facts.
The Queen’s reaction of not believing it’s true reminds me of a friends husband whose grandfather was a paedophile. Despite there being actual video and photographic evidence of him abusing girls, his wife (the grandmother) to this day refuses to believe it happened. So, even though it doesn’t make the Queen’s denial right, perhaps she genuinely cannot comprehend what her son has done. Just a thought
She doesn’t seem to comprehend, but is it because of flat-out psychological denial about someone she loves, or because she comes from a family that promoted the slave trade, oppressed native peoples of colour, and she herself has spent much of her life obsessed with breeding of all sorts?
It is seriously disturbing that a news organization reports someone raping trafficked girls as a “sex scandal.”
Also they always seem to leave out his shady business deals and what was it? bribing people with promise of through his role representing the crown?
And then there’s this. Let’s put the slightly salacious angle on it, instead of focusing on the crime.
Is the source Fergie? Easy to believe she’d come up with something that shameless
Monarchy isn’t helpful to a society when it rubber stamps rape and downplays racism. Which this one has for centuries… Egregious waste of tax dollars.
The queen should be hurt that her great grandson Archie was compared to a Monkey, and embarrassed that she never said anything to condemn that, which led to his parents leaving with him to Canada
Prince “I blew out my sweat glands in the Falklands” should be dropped off at the Pizza Express in Woking and left there, never to be again.
Anyone else think Charles is working furiously behind the scenes to get her to step down?
I read somewhere that pedo Andy actually attended Kate’s birthday celebration! Looking back at how Meghan was treated, it’s just disgusting to think that she would be ok letting a child rapist attend her party and speaks volumes about Kate.
I’m embarrassed for the Queen. Such blindness to her sons perversion.
What is the point of the shameless embiggening of the Yorks when Charles is going to have them kicked to the curb so fast their heads will spin when he ascends to the throne?