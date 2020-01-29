The Queen ‘feels embarrassed’ on Prince Andrew’s behalf & feels ‘hurt’ by the criticism

Queen Elizabeth announced her first (!!) royal event of 2020 this week. She will visit an RAF base in King’s Lynn on Monday. She ordinarily stays at Sandringham, on vacation, through the first week of February. Which is interesting, isn’t it? Why is a 93-year-old woman suddenly an eager-beaver to get back to work earlier than usual? My theory is because QEII has terrible PR instincts, and she’s a tad eager to “take the temperature” of the British public following two solid months of scandals, controversies, racism, rape accusations, shenanigans and Sussexiting. Will she do this RAF visit alone? Or will she bring her favorite son, HRH Prince Andrew, the Duke of York?

Yes, it’s also clear to me that QEII is making Andrew’s rehabilitation one of her special little projects this year. Come hell or high water, she’s going to force everyone to “accept” Andrew again. So, what’s new? In the wake of the FBI/DOJ saying publicly that HRH Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” in the Epstein probe, royal sources want us to know that QEII is terribly embarrassed. So embarrassed she’ll probably do another church pap-stroll this weekend.

The Queen is “embarrassed” by the Prince Andrew Epstein sex scandal – but “will always protect her favourite son”, a royal insider has claimed today. The 93-year-old is even more hurt by the scandal embroiling the Duke of York than the decision made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to quit the Royal Family. A senior source within the Royal Household today revealed the toll the scandal had taken on the Queen as the FBI dramatically hit out at Prince Andrew for providing “zero cooperation” into the Epstein probe. The source said: “The Queen has been hurt by all the criticism of Andrew far more than the fuss about Harry and Meghan breaking away from the family. The reason, quite simply, is that Andrew has always been her favourite son, not least because she spent more time with him than any of her other three children.” The royal source today pointed out how the Queen’s relationship with Prince Andrew had grown since the time he was a child, saying she had been able to devote more time to being a mother by the time he was born in 1960. They added: “Her family noticed that she had become warmer, more relaxed, which wasn’t always the case when she was bringing up Charles and Anne, who spent more time with their nannies than they did with their mother. She’s also very proud of how he conducted himself in the Navy, and his time spent at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth (a special place for the Queen, as that is where she first fell in love with Prince Philip). And later, when he was serving on HMS Invincible, Andrew effectively became the Royal Family’s very own war hero because of his bravery in the Falklands. The Queen felt a huge surge of maternal pride about how he conducted himself, putting his life on the line for his country.” The source added: “As for the noise surrounding Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, she feels embarrassed on his behalf. No mother wants to hear stories about a son’s sexual relationships with very young women. She feels particularly bad that Andrew has given up so much of the work, especially his charities and military roles, because he was carrying out those duties on her behalf – and doing them very well. She will always protect Andrew, and they often talk on the phone or when he is at Buckingham Palace, where he still has a flat. They speak far more with each other than Edward, Charles or Anne.”

[From The Sun]

You know who else served in a war zone? Her grandson Prince Harry. And the Queen took away his military patronages and sat on her hands as his wife was being smeared by a racist press and the racists in her own family and in her staff. The Queen isn’t worried about any of that, or how her implicit punishment of Harry for his egregious behavior of… marrying a biracial woman… might look when compared to her constant fawning over her “favorite.” And the whole thing about the Queen having more time to be a mother to Andrew… um, you know Edward is the youngest, right? If anything, she had more time to mother Edward, but I guess that’s not the point. The point is that the Queen is so terribly embarrassed by the idea that her son would have raped an trafficked teenager and that her beloved favorite child would be so chummy with a pedophile. It’s enough to make one… go out of her way to shield and embiggen her terrible son.

