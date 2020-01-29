Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are pushed as ‘replacements’ for the Sussexes

There’s already a story – which I’ve covered separately – about how the Queen wants the Countess of Wessex to step up in a bigger way post-Sussexit. That story made a lot of sense to me, in that we know that Sophie is the Queen’s favorite in-law, and Sophie doesn’t make waves within the family. But what’s interesting about all of this “who will step up now that Harry and Meghan are gone” conversation is that multi-fold. First, it shoots down the idea that the Windsors are just FINE without the Sussexes and no one will miss them. Two, it reinforces the complaint that Harry and Meghan left so suddenly and the Poor Queen, however will she find someone to take on all of this mountain of work left by the Sussexes? There are other parts to it, but suffice to say, at least one person thinks that Sophie won’t be enough for the new post-Sussexit Windsors. They’ll have to bring in – gulp – Beatrice and Eugenie!

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie could easily step up to the plate and take on some of the responsibilities previously looked after by their cousin Prince Harry — if they choose to. Royal biographer and “The Crown” consultant Robert Lacey told Hello! magazine on Monday that the daughters of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew could take on more prominent members of the royal family following “Megxit.” “It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward — if they’re willing to be brought forward,” said Lacey. “If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I’m sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. It’s what the family needs as it’s another 15 years before Prince George’s generation steps up. It’s ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be.” Currently, both princesses have regular full-time jobs that they balance with their royal duties, Harper’s Bazaar reported. Beatrice, 31, works as the vice president at data and software company Afiniti. Meanwhile, her sister Eugenie, 29, is an art gallery director.

[From Page Six]

This was always Prince Andrew’s endgame for his daughters too – once Andrew was fired, it was widely believed that Eugenie and Beatrice would have no place in the “working royal” conversation anymore either. But Sussexit has changed everything for the Yorks. Andrew is still whispering in dear mummy’s ear about how he could come back and be her “rock,” and his daughters could step into Harry and Meghan’s shoes so easily! And it’s all so f–king gross. This family is so toxic.