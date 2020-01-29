People: Vanessa Bryant ‘can hardly keep it together,’ she is ‘devastated’

Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Laine Bryant at the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala held at the 3LABS in Culver City, USA on November 10, 2018.

Years ago, I never understood why Vanessa Bryant stayed with Kobe Bryant through thick and thin. They reportedly had a rough patch in 2011 and Vanessa filed for divorce and then, months later (mid-2012), she called off the divorce. Supposedly, she had evidence that he was a serial philanderer and she still took him back. Don’t say she stayed because of the money – she could have gotten tens of millions (if not hundreds of millions) in a divorce. I honestly think she stayed because Kobe re-committed himself to her. I honestly think the past seven years or so were probably the happiest years of their marriage. Now Kobe is gone and so is their child Gianna. How can a person even put one foot in front of the other after that?

Vanessa Bryant is still struggling to comprehend the losses of her husband and child in the tragic Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. As fans continue to grieve over Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna‘s deaths, many are expressing their heartfelt condolences to the widowed mother of four, 37, who wed the late NBA icon in April 2001, when he was just 22 and she was 18.

“It’s an extremely difficult and devastating time for Vanessa and the whole family,” a friend of the family tells PEOPLE of the Bryants’ loved ones, including daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri. Another insider tells PEOPLE that, as expected, Vanessa is “devastated.”

“She can hardly keep it together,” the insider says. “She can’t finish a sentence without crying. But she is working very hard to pull it together for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one.” The insider notes, “Of course, you can never be prepared for this. Despite their ups and downs, [Vanessa and Kobe] were soulmates. She thought of him as her partner for life.”

Now, facing a difficult future, Vanessa “is surrounded by people who love her and love Kobe. She has a good support system. She is relying on her faith. She is not alone. But she will be grieving this for a very long time,” the second source explains.

[From People]

I would hope that she has extended family over for a while, and I would assume that the Laker community/NBA community is there for anything and everything she needs. She’s still so young too – just 37 years old, and facing an absolute horror show.

Also: the AMPAS plans on doing something at the Oscars for Kobe. They always do an In Memoriam section, but my guess is that there will be some kind of special, additional tribute.

(FILE) Kobe Bryant Dies At 41

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “People: Vanessa Bryant ‘can hardly keep it together,’ she is ‘devastated’”

  1. Lucy says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:48 am

    I can’t bear to even think about it. Poor Vanessa.

    Reply
  2. olala says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:49 am

    My heart goes out to her. This is the worst unimaginable tragedy to go through. Devastating for all victims families, but the lost ofa child in such tragedy….

    Reply
  3. Becklu says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:55 am

    My heart just breaks for her and her children. I just can’t imagine.

    Reply
  4. Ali says:
    January 29, 2020 at 7:56 am

    I can’t imagine the pain she and her daughters are going through.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment