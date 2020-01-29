Duchess Kate stepped out in skinny jeans for a visit to a pre-school this morning

Imagine a world where the Duchess of Cambridge put the effort into creating a real survey to assess parental views on early childhood development, nutrition and education. Imagine she put as much effort into the Struggle Survey as she has promoting the Struggle Survey. It just feels like a waste of time and resources, but here we are. The sad truth is that THIS was actually the purpose of the Struggle Survey: to have more “targeted” and “impactful” events and photo-ops for Kate. Again, I don’t doubt that Kate truly cares about early childhood development. She absolutely does. But she’s gone about this whole Early Years project in the most half-assed way, especially given the months of hype that this would be a “major body of work” encompassing everything Kate has learned from eight years of on-the-ground duchessing.
Anyway, enough complaining. Kate did another event this morning – she stopped by Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School in London to spend time with children and… something something about morning cereal and shells and games. It was a cute photo-op, so I’ll give her that. Kate wore skinny jeans, knee-high boots, an £80 cream sweater by Sézane (a French label) and a lovely blue-teal coat. The purpose of the visit?
She heard from staff about the importance of nutritious food in a child’s development and spoke about her landmark early years survey, revealing 10,000 people have signed up in the week since its launch. Speaking at the engagement, the Duchess shared her excitement at the early success of her survey, which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation.
Speaking today, Kate said: ‘It’s great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another. Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation. I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results.’
During the visit the duchess, who wore an £80 cream jumper by French label Sézane, was told about the importance of nutritious food for a child’s development from apprentices at the LEYF Early Years Chef Academy. She also joined in with nursery teachers serving breakfast to the delighted children. The LEYF is a social enterprise that aims to add value to the life of the community and future generations by strengthening local networks, demonstrating the role that everyone has.
It operates 39 nurseries in some of London’s most disadvantaged areas and provides high-quality childcare to more than 4,000 children, employing more than 800 staff locally – along with 60 apprentices – across 11 London boroughs.
The LEYF sounds like a really great program and I’m glad that Kate’s appearance drew attention to it. But lordy, the survey!! Did you know that the survey isn’t geo-blocked in any way and that anyone, anywhere in the world can take it, meaning it’s not even an accurate sampling of BRITISH views? Did you also know people can take the survey multiple times? So, the data isn’t going to be the most scientific. But it doesn’t matter, because the questions are so basic anyway.
Good on her for showing up again today. I hope this new schedule continues, and her efforts can make an impact for at-risk kids. I am very skeptical, but I’ll give her credit for showing up for another work event. Oh, and that coat is so lovely on her.
Looks like she is cosplaying Meghan by wearing that coat.
Because she doesn’t normally wear coats?
It doesn’t have 10 million buttons on it like her coats normally do and she’s wearing slacks. So yes, imo, her style in this picture looks similar to Meghan’s style. She normally wears either dresses or skintight jeggings. And fussy styles, not clean lines
She doesn’t normally wear coats of that style, open like that. It looks a lot like Meghan’s coat from the launch of the Together cookbook.
Yes Jo and that large loose coat with open front is totally Meghan.
I can’t believe that she is so excited about seeing the results of the struggle survey- surely it’s totally obvious what the results will be, because it will correlate with what research has shown for years. Research that she has no doubt looked at forensically as part of her ‘large body of work’.
Thai is so lame. And I say that as a mum of small kids and an early years educator. But, at least she is attempting to start the conversation. I just wish she had taken better advice about how to broach it all!
On the back end they can trace where votes are coming from and how needn’t many from an ip. I think it’s so simple because there’s 10 issues they’ve come up with programs for, and results will show which gets funded now.
Luckily the royals don’t have any real power any more so all they can do for a cause is get it some press and hopefully slip it some cash.
The little girl in the last photo looks like she’s saying, “This lady is crazy. Please get me out of here!”
Skinny jeans for a skinny woman…
She obviously enjoys children, which is a plus considering she has three.
This is honestly the most I’ve seen her work in the last 8 years. I hope she genuinely keeps this pace up. Hopefully she can hit the 200s and William can start moving towards the mid 200s
I would mention Harry but he’s not going to be a working royal from Spring so it’s a moot point
How has she managed to age so rapidly in a year.. She looks about 48. She needs to get some steaming treatments to the face and gain a little weight… She always looks great when she is pregnant due to the little weight gain.
I really want to see videos of these events, so see what those expressions look like in motion…
I think Kate cares about early development in the sense that she genuinely wants every child to have a good life, but the survey is so low effort that I’m struggling beyond that. More effort has gone into trying to make sure everyone knows that Kate wants to help kids than… actually helping kids.
I see we have more pictures with strategically placed black and brown children.
Also, Kate’s face while she’s pouring the cereal. 🤦🏻♀️
Did you guys read the survey? :O
It’s so basic and with so many survey design / empiric faults. It did not even ask what are my socio-demographics or if I have kids for example which could drastically change POV. And I laughed at the nature vs nurture question.
Such a facepalm she is. I wish I could do so little at my job and have so little impact and receive this much praise for just showing up…
Even when Omid spoke about the survey on his podcast he referred to it as a survey for British nationals. Did they all just assume only UK folks would take it? Clips from ITV and BBC tv shows are geo blocked on their website. It isn’t that difficult, so I don’t understand why that wasn’t taken into consideration.
I actually like this look on her for the this type of event. And the color combo is very nice and fresh looking. A thumbs up from me.
Yes. I took the survey and left a helpful comment!
I love that coat. And she looks very genuine here. I have no doubt she would prefer to be home with her own children but she showed up and does seem engaged.
Like I said yesterday, I think “The Firm” has decided she’s done having babies and she needs to start working more. A bit sad because I don’t think that’s what she wanted but she does have three healthy kids. It would be sad to have someone else decide for you that you should be done having babies when you love them so much. But “The Firm” needed her to be much more visible now that Harry and Meghan are our.
I normally don’t like her style but I like this outfit. I love the coat. In my personal opinion, solid colors look more professional than prints. I normally wear solid colors or small print pieces cut in a classic style to work. Again, my opinion, please don’t jump on me!