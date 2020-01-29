Duchess Kate stepped out in skinny jeans for a visit to a pre-school this morning

Imagine a world where the Duchess of Cambridge put the effort into creating a real survey to assess parental views on early childhood development, nutrition and education. Imagine she put as much effort into the Struggle Survey as she has promoting the Struggle Survey. It just feels like a waste of time and resources, but here we are. The sad truth is that THIS was actually the purpose of the Struggle Survey: to have more “targeted” and “impactful” events and photo-ops for Kate. Again, I don’t doubt that Kate truly cares about early childhood development. She absolutely does. But she’s gone about this whole Early Years project in the most half-assed way, especially given the months of hype that this would be a “major body of work” encompassing everything Kate has learned from eight years of on-the-ground duchessing.

Anyway, enough complaining. Kate did another event this morning – she stopped by Stockwell Gardens Nursery & Pre-School in London to spend time with children and… something something about morning cereal and shells and games. It was a cute photo-op, so I’ll give her that. Kate wore skinny jeans, knee-high boots, an £80 cream sweater by Sézane (a French label) and a lovely blue-teal coat. The purpose of the visit?

She heard from staff about the importance of nutritious food in a child’s development and spoke about her landmark early years survey, revealing 10,000 people have signed up in the week since its launch. Speaking at the engagement, the Duchess shared her excitement at the early success of her survey, which aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on raising the next generation. Speaking today, Kate said: ‘It’s great to visit places like this where communities come together to support one another. Last week I launched a UK wide survey on early childhood because I want to hear society’s views about raising the next generation. I’m so happy that over 100,000 people from all across the UK have already completed it, and I can’t wait to see the results.’ During the visit the duchess, who wore an £80 cream jumper by French label Sézane, was told about the importance of nutritious food for a child’s development from apprentices at the LEYF Early Years Chef Academy. She also joined in with nursery teachers serving breakfast to the delighted children. The LEYF is a social enterprise that aims to add value to the life of the community and future generations by strengthening local networks, demonstrating the role that everyone has. It operates 39 nurseries in some of London’s most disadvantaged areas and provides high-quality childcare to more than 4,000 children, employing more than 800 staff locally – along with 60 apprentices – across 11 London boroughs.

[From The Daily Mail]

The LEYF sounds like a really great program and I’m glad that Kate’s appearance drew attention to it. But lordy, the survey!! Did you know that the survey isn’t geo-blocked in any way and that anyone, anywhere in the world can take it, meaning it’s not even an accurate sampling of BRITISH views? Did you also know people can take the survey multiple times? So, the data isn’t going to be the most scientific. But it doesn’t matter, because the questions are so basic anyway.

