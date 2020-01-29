“Winona Ryder is somehow starring in a Super Bowl commercial” links

Winona Ryder is in a Super Bowl commercial and yet she managed to stay on-brand for her, which is pretty great. [LaineyGossip]
Zac Efron might be dating Halston Sage? [Just Jared]
Bong Joon-ho stans Spike Lee’s curse-filled movies. [Dlisted]
Photos from Jay-Z’s Roc Nation party. [Go Fug Yourself]
Questions about Adam Driver & his Kylo Ren mask. [Pajiba]
Don Trump Jr. thinks he can use a Billy Porter meme. He cannot. [Jezebel]
I genuinely miss Blockbuster, because I am old. [OMG Blog]
What do you think of Diane Kruger’s Prabal Gurung look? [RCFA]
Mike Bloomberg has Big Gay Pandering Ice Cream Energy. [Towleroad]
90 Day Fiance’s Ronald & Tiffany broke up. [Starcasm]
