The Countess of Wessex will ‘step up’ & work more in the wake of Sussexit

The first event the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did together after the terms of Sussexit were confirmed was their appearance at the UK-Africa Summit reception at Buckingham Palace. In our coverage, I mostly talked about how Kate looked dated and bangsy, but I did mention that Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were at the reception too. Originally, Harry and Meghan were supposed to be there, but Harry jetted the f–k out of England as soon as he could, so Sophie and Edward seemingly took Harry and Meghan’s place. No surprise there, really – Sophie has been the Queen’s favorite in-law for years, and Sophie is very much a “second daughter” to the Queen. So it’s also no surprise that Sophie and Edward are being pushed as the “replacements” for Harry and Meghan:
Sophie Wessex is stepping up to attend more royal engagements in the wake of the Megxit crisis, The Sun on Sunday can reveal. Royal sources admitted that Prince Harry and wife Meghan’s decision to step down has left the Palace short of family members to represent the Queen. They revealed it is Prince Edward’s wife who has been chosen to pick up the slack.
One said: “Sophie’s a long-term favourite of the Queen and has been singled out as a person the Palace would like to help ease the burden. She’s very popular with other senior royals like Charles and Camilla, and has proved to be extremely good at public engagements. She’s proved to be extremely good at public engagements.”
This is the Windsor problem in a nutshell: “She’s very popular with other senior royals.” The Windsors are an insular clan and the queen chooses to put forward certain royals based on favoritism rather than ability or star power. That’s not a criticism of Sophie exactly, she seems like a nice woman who hasn’t been involved in anything scandalous or shady in more than a decade, and she’s proven that she serves the crown well. But she’s being pushed forward because the Queen likes her, not because Sophie will actually affect change or be “popular” with, you know, British subjects or Commonwealth subjects. Again, Sophie seems perfectly lovely. But she’s there because she’s the white, colonialist status quo. And it was especially f–king notable during the UK-Africa Summit.
Also, I posted this photo before but I still can’t believe this happened. This photo is perfect. UK-Africa relations, y’all.
I’m starting to think if the Queen likes someone (ahem, Andrew) they might be a terrible person? It’s like if they don’t like you (harry and meghan), they might be decent humans?
I think you’re on to something here….
Sophie hasn’t done anything to show that she’s a horrible person. Pedo Andy is certainly a horrible, despicable person who deserves to be in prison, but I don’t think we need to group Sophie in with him just because she’s well liked by the rest of the family.
I also think you are on to something. XO
Does any one else remember the scandal about them a few years after they married?
In 2001, there was a sandal called the “Sophie Tapes”. I recall that a newspaper secretly recorded Sophie and her business partner while they worked at their PR firm. In the tapes, they discussed organizing “sex tours for clients”, professed their “fondness of cocaine”, and even questioned Edward’s sexuality. In addition, Sophie made disparaging remarks about former British PM Tony Blair and several other British politicians. Sophie subsequently resigned from the PR firm due to the ensuing uproar.
Oh dear.
It seems kind of gross that they’re pushing the Countess of Wessex forward to step into the void. I mean, there’s hardly a mention of her husband who’s actually the child of the Queen. Why is it not “the Earl and Countess of Wessex will step it up?”
Because all the men in that family get away with everything, apparently.
All this “easing the burden” stuff is a bit much too. No one is asking them to dig ditches or work construction, or be a nurse in a hospital. They dress up and stand there and take photos, and get to live in the lap of luxury for it.
Oh Lucy2 … it is SO, SO FUNNY. Meghan and Harry were the only ones actually working. Coming up with inventive and successful ways to help others. “They dress up and stand there and take photos.” Precisely!!!!! THIS IS NOT A REAL JOB!!!! Have some tea and get on with it. Grab your pearls and go. Fark.
@Shannon – are you familiar with The Prince’s Trust? Charles has been doing innovative economic development work for decades.
This story is total BS. Sophie has been a working royal with a full schedule for years. Since Princess Anne was also at the reception, I assume, as senior royals, Sophie and Edward we’re booked from the get-go. Also, Harry did attend the summit, but not the reception.
I wondered the same thing, Boxy Lady!
I also take this as that TQ knows the Cambridges aren’t going to step up and support her and/or Charles in any real meaningful way. Chuck’s dream of the RF being just him and his children has burned out – he’s going to have to rely on support from his siblings who have the work ethic his heir and daughter in law does not.
I don’t expect the Cambridge’s sudden work ethic to last – once the hoopla surrounding Sussexit dies down, they will go back to being ‘bare min’. Once the results of Kate’s ‘landmark’ survey are released she’ll disappear to reflect and plan her work around said results which means we won’t see her for months.
Lmao. No one cares about Sophia.
The only time Kate stands straight is when she’s leaning away from people of colour
Ha!
Wow, the royals are really circling the wagons. I remain convinced that Andrew’s clear association with Epstein was the last straw for Harry and Meghan. They wouldn’t sign on to the coverup.
Sophie has been doing around 300 -350 engagements since she and Edward were told they were going to be full time royals, which was 15 years ago. She does a lot of speeches and sometimes on things like women’s issues, so she hasn’t just been sitting on her ass sending out surveys. Sophie had higher engagement numbers than Kate ever has even when she was part time and running her PR business. It’s pretty insulting for them to suggest that Sophie needs to work more. It’s the Cambridges who have been slacking.
That’s what I thought. She’s always put in the numbers but faded into the background because of the younger royals. I think she knows how to do royal work and non-royal work (she did work before marrying Edward). I don’t mind seeing more of her and see how future Kween compares since she’s the one who is going to save the monarchy.
I was coming here to say the same thing. Sophie works constantly-she just doesn’t get the same coverage the younger, more glamorous royals get. So basically all this means is that they want more press to cover her?
Yea but if the press cover her more will William get jealous and elated at the same time? You know…cos the rumours will hit him less but at the same time he wants attention when he wants it lol
exactly! it’s Kate who should be stepping it up a notch.
YES! I just said this below. Sophie works. Not Anne-numbers, but she works constantly and has some very interesting projects/causes. (remember when she biked from Edinburgh to London?) Its insulting to say she should step up more when Kate routinely goes weeks without being seen.
Well I guess Will and Kate have won one thing: a couple who’ll do the heavy lifting engagement wise and not overshadow them or complain in the process. Once everything dies down they can go back to coasting.
It seems like a good plan, however, Sophie is very stylish (the fit of the dress above is not her usual style) and her work is highly regarded. You know what Iyanla Vanzant said, “If you do something here, you do it everywhere” and I think Sophie may be in danger of receiving the same treatment if she does her job a little too well because one thing we know, above all else, the Cambridges are petty AF.
Her?
Didn’t she shit talk her in laws to an undercover reporter?
Sophie already works a great deal for the royal family, and does a lot of the shorter overseas visits too (she was in Sierra Leone this week I think.) So sure, she could probably get her numbers higher, but its not like she barely works now.
So based on that….clearly the one who should step up is Kate, since she’s the FFQC and she is the one who barely works. this is the time both she and William should start pulling in 300+ engagements a year. It will be interesting to see if she keeps up her current pace.
Sophie was put in charge of wrangling Ivanka and Jared at the big dinner last summer and managed to keep them from getting in any pictures with the Queen, Charles, William, and Kate.
The Queen doesn’t believe the Monarchy is supposed to affect change or that anyone, aside from her, should have star power. The monarchy is about being stable and everyone under the Queen is supposed to simply be a representative of her. No one is supposed to stand out on their own. That’s how the Firm works. That isn’t how the real world works and they continue to be surprised by it. They continue to believe the public should think that born male Royals are more interesting than the women. The fact is the women are always more interesting than the men for many reasons. The women who marry are always the most interesting. Everyone would forget Edward exits if it weren’t for Sophie.
What really burns is that Sophie does a lot of women-focused work, as does Camilla. Things related to human trafficking, sexual abuse, domestic violence. If Meghan were to do any work in those fields, she would automatically be called “too political.”
Why is Sophie walking next to Will?