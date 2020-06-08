Terry Crews: ‘Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy’

For years, people have defended Terry Crews and tried to say that some of more bizarre statements are just misunderstandings. Then last year he decided to throw Gabrielle Union under the bus and it felt like all bets were off. Union and Crews both worked on America’s Got Talent. Only Union was let go last year after she complained about racism on set and the overwhelmingly hostile work environment at AGT. Crews threw her all the way under the bus and defended his white employers. That was the beginning of the end of “people giving Terry Crews the benefit of the doubt.” And here is the actual end:

Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are all in this together. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020

“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy…” First of all, yeesh, where to even start. Okay, I’ll start here: literally no one is saying “we have to make all of these changes to society without white people’s involvement.” Every protest in every state in America includes black, white and brown people marching for racial equality. White allies are truly helping, and polling indicates that white people have gone through a JOURNEY over the past month and there is a historic awareness of and agreement with Black Lives Matter. Second of all, Black supremacy isn’t a thing. Even if we get radical changes in policing and racial justice, Black supremacy still won’t be a thing.

Third of all, this reminds me so much of the anti-Time’s Up/Me Too arguments of “but what if women get more power?!?!” Put more black people and women in charge. Put black women in charge of everything.

Crews was responding to some people who were like “WTF” about that tweet, and then he dropped this:

Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not. — terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020

I’m not… I just… I don’t think people cancelling Terry Crews are Black Supremacists. I don’t think that’s the terminology and I don’t think that’s a thing.