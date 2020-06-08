Terry Crews: ‘Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy’

For years, people have defended Terry Crews and tried to say that some of more bizarre statements are just misunderstandings. Then last year he decided to throw Gabrielle Union under the bus and it felt like all bets were off. Union and Crews both worked on America’s Got Talent. Only Union was let go last year after she complained about racism on set and the overwhelmingly hostile work environment at AGT. Crews threw her all the way under the bus and defended his white employers. That was the beginning of the end of “people giving Terry Crews the benefit of the doubt.” And here is the actual end:
Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth.
Like it or not, we are all in this together.
— terry crews (@terrycrews) June 7, 2020
“Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy…” First of all, yeesh, where to even start. Okay, I’ll start here: literally no one is saying “we have to make all of these changes to society without white people’s involvement.” Every protest in every state in America includes black, white and brown people marching for racial equality. White allies are truly helping, and polling indicates that white people have gone through a JOURNEY over the past month and there is a historic awareness of and agreement with Black Lives Matter. Second of all, Black supremacy isn’t a thing. Even if we get radical changes in policing and racial justice, Black supremacy still won’t be a thing.
Third of all, this reminds me so much of the anti-Time’s Up/Me Too arguments of “but what if women get more power?!?!” Put more black people and women in charge. Put black women in charge of everything.
Crews was responding to some people who were like “WTF” about that tweet, and then he dropped this:
Any Black person who calls me a coon or and Uncle Tom for promoting EQUALITY is a Black Supremist, because they have determined who's Black and who is not.
— terry crews (@terrycrews) June 8, 2020
I’m not… I just… I don’t think people cancelling Terry Crews are Black Supremacists. I don’t think that’s the terminology and I don’t think that’s a thing.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
No, just no..
Clown shoes Terry. I would cancel except I never followed him in the first place.
My father didn’t march in the 60s for black supremacy so I don’t know WTF he’s taking about. I don’t hear anyone talking about oppressing white people. Is he making excuses for not saying or doing shit during this time?? Once he threw Gabrielle under the bus I unfollowed him so I have no idea if he’s made any statements about George Floyd or the protests. As a black woman Ive been done with him. Keep tap dancing for those AGT checks, Terry. I hope its worth your soul.
@Bluesky..+1
Oh nos!
*Obama what the hell you talking about gif*
Terry is an agitator highlighting the fears of racist Whyte people to maintain the putrid power infrastructure
It’s bizarre that he seems to think that there must be a “supreme race”. As if removing white supremacy a priori creates a void that must be filled with a new group.
I have never heard anyone ask for black supremacy in my life. It was never “Black Lives Matter More”. Why won’t he shut up?
I could have sworn we cancelled him. I’m starting to think these cancellations don’t take.
Black Supremacy is not even possible so I don’t know what he’s talking about.
What is he talking about?
Why cant he be quiet like Kanye?
Put black women in charge of everything! I agree. Black people are the tastemakers of the culture, from language to music to fashion.
Men have had their chance at running the world, which is why it sucks so bad. They really need to stop fumbling the bag and give it up. Women are the creators of life—-we are way more valuable than they will ever be. It’s time to reflect that in leadership.
You know, as a white woman I would actually like to see that. I would rather have women in charge of everything (screw equality, it’s our turn) than whatever this sh*t is that we are stuck in.
Also, Terry seems to want to preserve whatever status he has in his industry and stepping on black women or fellow black people is okay with him. Reminds me of white women anti-feminists. Whatever. The rest of us is moving forward.
That’s what racists who fight against BLM think. What men who fight against feminism think. It’s how bigots operate. It can’t just be about equality. POC and women must want REVENGE. They want to oppress us like we have oppressed them! Sigh.
It says ALOT to me about how Terry Crews views the world. It’s a bummer as I like brooklyn 99, but he’s done.
I need him to say less things. Clown.
What an idiot
Yes, this is just so stupid. Doesn’t understand much about power structures, does he.
What? That doesn’t even make any sense – I can’t argue with it because I can’t follow it. What an odd thing to say.
He should really stop talking. Why does he keep talking? Stop talking.
This is his pattern. He will say something dumb and tone def 2) double down on what he says and makes things worse and 3) come back with some weak ass apology after being dragged by his wife or mother.
When will some people learn
Shutting the F up is forever free
And yes, he is a trash panda
But more importantly he is just dumb as hell
Black Supremacy is not a thing, nor will or should it be. And I’m one of those black ppl that called him out and I stand by it. If you don’t want us to call you those things, stop acting like them.
Why can’t we have nice things??!! Couldn’t he just be Terry Jeffords and be quiet??!!
I really thought after his stepping all over Gabrielle Union his publicist would have given him a stern talking to…
Lol. If we ever get to the point in society where we are even remotely close to being in danger of the marginalised rising up collectively to such power were they are able to topple down and oppress the former suppressors into a new reign of supremacy, then that would mean we actually made progress into equality, no?
I also think statements like this are intended to take attention away from the real issue, just like ‘all lives matter’, ‘not all cops’, and ‘not all men’. It’s a lame response people use when they have nothing meaningful or intelligent to contribute, but want to be part of the conversation. I am always reminded of debating: Sick. To. The. Topic.