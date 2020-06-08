Donald Trump plans to address the nation on race & national unity this week, ugh

Trump departs for Maine

On Friday, Donald Trump did a thing in the Rose Garden of the All-White House to brag about the better-than-expected jobs numbers. As he riffed off-script, Trump said it was “a great day” for George Floyd because of the jobs numbers. The same George Floyd who was murdered by police two weeks ago.

So that’s what happened on Friday. I didn’t know what to expect from this piece of sh-t over the weekend. Judging from his lack of appearances, I can only assume that he was pissing himself in the baby bunker – safely behind his newly installed White House Babygate – all weekend long. Reportedly, he didn’t think it was safe enough with all the protests to go to Bedminster to golf. Now that we’re two weeks into this, Trump now wants to make a bigly speech on race too:

After a weekend of massive peaceful protests around the country, White House officials are currently deliberating a plan for President Donald Trump to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity, as Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson hinted in an interview with CNN on Sunday and a senior administration official said was under serious consideration.

Many allies of the President spent the last week distraught as they watched Trump fumble his response to the police killing of George Floyd, only to follow his perceived silence on the resulting racial tensions with a federal law enforcement crackdown on the protesters near his fortified doorstep. Aides and allies were not comforted by the backlash over his decision to have federal officers aggressively clear Lafayette Park in front of the White House to facilitate a widely-panned attempt at a photo-op in front of St. John’s Church. And the rest of the week continued on a downward spiral, as protests across the country grew and Trump faced an onslaught of well-known conservatives, generals and former Trump administration officials who excoriated his response and called for new leadership come November.

Carson suggested during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union” that the President this week would further address Floyd’s killing and the tensions it exposed. “I believe you’re going to be hearing from the President this week on this topic in some detail. And I would ask you maybe to reserve judgment until after that time,” Carson said.

My prediction: if and when Trump does make some big speech on race and racism, he will end up giving the BLM protests a second wind and immediately following his speech, there will be more people on the street and an even bigger call to defund police and prosecute killer cops. Just my theory!

Also: Trump is ordering the National Guard to begin withdrawing from DC at long last. It’s been nothing but utter chaos in Washington as full-on military people have been assaulting, gassing and flash-banging unarmed civilians, members of clergy and kids for more than a week. A lot of former generals and former military higher-ups have gone on the record stating that Trump’s decision to deploy the American military against American civilians was one of the worst things they’ve seen in their lives.

And finally, Trump is currently having sh-t fits about Colin Powell (who said he wouldn’t vote for Trump) and Roger Goodell (who said football players could peacefully protest however they wanted).

Donald Trump signs PPP Flexibility Act

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

14 Responses to “Donald Trump plans to address the nation on race & national unity this week, ugh”

  1. emmy says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:43 am

    *chills wine* I know I won’t be able to look away so alcohol will have to cushion the horribleness.

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:45 am

    It will be more of the same stuff he and his surrogates have been tweeting for the past year about the lowest black employment numbers, so this demonstrates he has done the most for blacks ever. Those numbers aren’t based on any policy he enacted but that doesn’t matter to him.

    His second point will be the prison reform bill, which belonged to Cory Booker, but Trump takes full credit for it and he believes that all POC should be so grateful to him for it because, in his mind, all POC have family members in prison.

    Just more of his white supremacy wrapped in racism wrapped in Trump insantity.

    And he’ll make Ben Carson and that woman Mark Meadows used as a prop in a congressional hearing stand beside him.

    Reply
  3. Edna says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I was raised never to wish ill on anyone. So I ask forgiveness on saying this. But I just wish that Orange a-hole would just stroke out already. He is useless and will only make matters worse. He needs to be gone.

    Reply
  4. TheOriginalMia says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Is Stephen Nazi Miller going to be writing his speech? Or Jared? I won’t be watching, but I can probably guess this won’t be helpful or affirming. It will be divisive and stupid.

    Reply
  5. SJR says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Edna, I agree 1000%!
    Trump = Awful, vile, creature. And his followers are equally as bad.

    Reply
  6. Lauren says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Let’s hope that it’ll be his swan song.

    Reply
  7. Mel says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Look out for more « fine people on both sides ». Waaaay too late for that. Actions speak louder. My only concern now is that come November, the US might reach an actual civil war. If he wins, people with an actual soul will protest and if he is defeated, he will contest and has trained his MAGAS to take to the streets, preferably with their AR 15, to fight for him. This is an actual fear that I have.

    Reply
  8. TeamAwesome says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Like this dipshit could use or even come up with the word “intimating”.

    Reply
  9. vegasschmegas says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Gather ’round kids….another one of Bunker Boy’s epic shi#shows, written and directed by Stephen Miller.

    Reply
  10. local russian hill says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:53 am

    wow and no. and the below bunker baby twitter post had to be written by stephen miller or someone else. there is no way in hell that bunker baby could use the word ‘intimating’ in a sentence. they’re all absolutely awful.

    ‘Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?’

    Reply
  11. Aang says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:56 am

    I won’t watch but I will come here for the recap and comments.

    Reply
  12. Sierra says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:58 am

    He must be seething to know that his “kneeling is unpatriotic and disrespectful towards the soldiers” weapon has now fully evaporated.

    Colin Kaepernick is now considered a hero and people are kneeling globally to show support.

    Reply
  13. Mia4s says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:58 am

    In other news: Darth Vader will be speaking to the nation on the importance of a free galaxy. With opening remarks from Thanos on the preciousness of every life.

    Seriously though if it doesn’t end with him resigning who the f**k cares!

    Reply
  14. KellyRyan says:
    June 8, 2020 at 9:58 am

    We’re celebrating the tipping point in our niche town in CA. Powell, Mattis and Kelly are speaking out against the tyrant. Poll numbers: Biden over Dumpty 14 points. Dumpty 38% approval rating. He’s becoming less and less relevant believing as long as he has a microphone and a camera we’ll follow.

    Reply

