Only two complaints were filed against Tatler regarding the Duchess Kate debacle

It is still so funny, isn’t it? Tatler’s “Catherine the Great” cover story landed like a clusterbomb in Kensington Palace and the British aristocracy. The message was “we don’t have to embiggen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge anymore.” The message was “it’s fair game to give Will and Kate the kind of bitchy coverage we’ve reserved for the Sussexes for the past two years.” And lord, Will and Kate were NOT ready. They thought they still controlled things. They thought that everyone would have to continue to kiss their royal bums because they were they only “young, sexy” royals in town now, having successfully exiled the Sussexes. So Tatler’s piece came as a shock, and lordy, the Keens are still BIG MAD. So is it a “shock” that there have been complaints to IPSO, the independent “regulator” of UK print media? What’s shocking to me is that there were only TWO complaints. You know the Keens have probably tried to file dozens of complaints.

Will the Queen have to cancel her subscription to Tatler? The magazine known as the “society bible” might seem the least likely title to provoke a war of words with the Palace – but now the press regulator is set to adjudicate over an explosive profile of the Duchess of Cambridge which infuriated its subject and divided the publication’s readership. Ipso said it will investigate two complaints that the July cover story, headlined “Catherine the Great” breached accuracy rules. Kensington Palace, which has yet to lodge its own complaint with the regulator, is considering legal action against Tatler over the article, which it says contains a “swathe of inaccuracies and false representations.” For Catherine, the piece was a bombshell betrayal by an editor who once called her a friend and boasted that the monthly chronicle of high-society parties and aristocratic models was the Duchess’s favourite magazine. Tatler is believed to have approached Kensington Palace in February to ask if Catherine would pose for their cover or provide an exclusive cover photo. When that request was declined, Ms Pasternak worked her contacts to produce a piece which, although flattering in parts, included claims which the Duke and Duchess’s aides insist are “lies.” In a reference to the eating disorders suffered by Diana, the Princess of Wales, the Duke’s mother, the article said: “Kate has become perilously thin, just like, some point out, Princess Diana.” A “sexist and woman shaming” jibe, say royal sources who suggest that Kensington Palace was not offered the chance to comment on the specific content of Pasternak’s article.

[From I News]

The rest of that piece is just a repeat of previous stories, like the suggestion that Duchess Meghan is behind it because her friend’s sister-in-law used to know Anna Pasternak 20 years ago or something. It’s all pretty stupid, but I’m fascinated by the fact that ONLY TWO complaints were made. I wonder who made them and I wonder which quotes were seen as “inaccurate,” to the point that IPSO could reasonably investigate. I mean, my mind went to Carole Middleton. Did she lodge a complaint? Who else? WHAT IF IT WAS ROSE HANBURY LOL? Oh Jesus, I can’t go there – I would end up sitting here for hours, spinning conspiracies. At this point, it’s simply hilarious that Will and Kate can’t let this go. After months years of smearing Meghan and then gaslighting her about the smears and telling her she could not ever, EVER react, here are the Keens turning a bitchy Tatler story into an utter communications debacle.