Only two complaints were filed against Tatler regarding the Duchess Kate debacle

It is still so funny, isn’t it? Tatler’s “Catherine the Great” cover story landed like a clusterbomb in Kensington Palace and the British aristocracy. The message was “we don’t have to embiggen the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge anymore.” The message was “it’s fair game to give Will and Kate the kind of bitchy coverage we’ve reserved for the Sussexes for the past two years.” And lord, Will and Kate were NOT ready. They thought they still controlled things. They thought that everyone would have to continue to kiss their royal bums because they were they only “young, sexy” royals in town now, having successfully exiled the Sussexes. So Tatler’s piece came as a shock, and lordy, the Keens are still BIG MAD. So is it a “shock” that there have been complaints to IPSO, the independent “regulator” of UK print media? What’s shocking to me is that there were only TWO complaints. You know the Keens have probably tried to file dozens of complaints.
Will the Queen have to cancel her subscription to Tatler? The magazine known as the “society bible” might seem the least likely title to provoke a war of words with the Palace – but now the press regulator is set to adjudicate over an explosive profile of the Duchess of Cambridge which infuriated its subject and divided the publication’s readership. Ipso said it will investigate two complaints that the July cover story, headlined “Catherine the Great” breached accuracy rules.
Kensington Palace, which has yet to lodge its own complaint with the regulator, is considering legal action against Tatler over the article, which it says contains a “swathe of inaccuracies and false representations.” For Catherine, the piece was a bombshell betrayal by an editor who once called her a friend and boasted that the monthly chronicle of high-society parties and aristocratic models was the Duchess’s favourite magazine.
Tatler is believed to have approached Kensington Palace in February to ask if Catherine would pose for their cover or provide an exclusive cover photo. When that request was declined, Ms Pasternak worked her contacts to produce a piece which, although flattering in parts, included claims which the Duke and Duchess’s aides insist are “lies.”
In a reference to the eating disorders suffered by Diana, the Princess of Wales, the Duke’s mother, the article said: “Kate has become perilously thin, just like, some point out, Princess Diana.” A “sexist and woman shaming” jibe, say royal sources who suggest that Kensington Palace was not offered the chance to comment on the specific content of Pasternak’s article.
The rest of that piece is just a repeat of previous stories, like the suggestion that Duchess Meghan is behind it because her friend’s sister-in-law used to know Anna Pasternak 20 years ago or something. It’s all pretty stupid, but I’m fascinated by the fact that ONLY TWO complaints were made. I wonder who made them and I wonder which quotes were seen as “inaccurate,” to the point that IPSO could reasonably investigate. I mean, my mind went to Carole Middleton. Did she lodge a complaint? Who else? WHAT IF IT WAS ROSE HANBURY LOL? Oh Jesus, I can’t go there – I would end up sitting here for hours, spinning conspiracies. At this point, it’s simply hilarious that Will and Kate can’t let this go. After
months years of smearing Meghan and then gaslighting her about the smears and telling her she could not ever, EVER react, here are the Keens turning a bitchy Tatler story into an utter communications debacle.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I doubt it’s any of the Turnip Toffs filing a complaint. Their mantra is, never apologize, never explain, never complain. Plus they were mostly referred to as a collective blob in the article so if one complained, it would out them.
I’m curious about context here, namely were any complaints ever filed about gross stories on Meghan? Is tabloid gossip usually kind of exempt?
Two complaints and neither was from KP lol. Who is complaining? Carole, for sure. But who else?
They should have ignored that issue and all these nonsense would have been over 2 weeks ago . Now they are just fanning the flames and making fools of themselves. I actually think kp is doing that to scare other pple from writing unflattering things about them in the future. They have enjoyed being sainted so they dont want to go back to how they were treated before scapegoat Meghan married in, so they are doing a preemptive attack
May I file a complaint about that black lace dress and the white lining? Bleh.
Can anyone just randomly make an IPSO complaint? I would have to think that the formal complaints are linked to people in the article, one of them being Carole.
I think members of the public can make a complaint to IPSO.
If the complaints aren’t from KP, then my guesses for the complaints are Ma Middleton and Pippa.
The classism in that article was pretty appalling. I had to check what year it was several times reading it. Tatler has not changed with the times clearly since they are still living out their 18th century glory days.
I just don’t get it. Turning your nose up at someone because of some aspect about them they can’t control, like race, or age, or the social class you’re born into. I’m more impressed by people who work hard and move up the social ladder than I am by people who did nothing to earn their extraordinary position in life except being born.
If this year has shown anything so far it should be how far the gap between the titled uber-wealthy and the middle class has become. I hope things change and that we start treating our fellow human beings equally and not adding asterisks/qualifiers to our treatment of others.
These people make fun of you for having a tarmac driveway!
Apparently St Andrews, the Uni Kate and William attended used to have an African themed party called the ‘Bongo Ball’!
They are so, so. so pathetic, and no one actually rates them but themselves.
The really sad part is that in the UK, these are same people who get the majority of jobs in government, the legal system and in the media.
These ghouls run the country!
Only 2? Jesus! From going by what the Kate stans were reacting, I’m surprised that it wasn’t 1000s.
I accidentally dropped into a twitter conversation among the Cambridge fans discussing Christian Jones leaking stories about the Sussexes to Dan Wootton and they were shook! Usually they can twist any old accusation into a conspiracy about Meghan, but even they were calling for Christian to be sacked and for Kate and William to distance themselves from him.
I’m really interested on how they will take it if more tea is spilled showing that their faves were complicit in the bullying by the media.