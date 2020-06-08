Alexis Ohanian stepped down from Reddit board so a black person can have his seat

I’ve really grown to love Alexis Ohanian, who is the co-founder of Reddit and currently Serena Williams’ husband. I love Alexis and Serena together and I love their love story. I love that they have the same cheeseball/nerdy sense of humor and that he’s more than fine with her being “the star.” I love that to most people, he’s “Serena’s husband” and he’s unbothered by that. He’s refreshingly non-toxic. And as the husband of a black woman and the father of a black child, Alexis has gone through a *journey* on race over the past five years. I believe he probably started out as pretty woke, but now he’s seen first-hand in daily life both the obvious and subtextual racism that plagues society at every level. And so he’s doing something about it: he’s stepping down from Reddit’s board and asking that his seat be filled with a black candidate, and he promises to donate $1 million (and future Reddit-associated earnings) to social/racial justice causes.

Racial representation in boardrooms across all industries is desperately needed. If more companies had racially diverse boardrooms, perhaps there wouldn’t be all of these weekly stories about “how did this racist ad get through” or “how did this offensive product get made” or “why is ‘white’ the default consumer?” I think Alexis is doing a good thing, but I’m not sure his move will actually encourage other white dudes to step down from various corporate boards so that more diverse voices can be heard.

I believe the board will follow through.

The Reddit community is also asking for it and more. Exciting times seeing this level of energy asking for change (including from community itself asking for a hate speech policy). https://t.co/enaIDOFukW — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) June 5, 2020

Serena is proud of her man too:

So proud of your commitment to not just me but to “us” https://t.co/kVUaJZoe7v — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 5, 2020

Having diverse views on any boards is important. So proud of you Alexis. I know Olympia will be too https://t.co/kVUaJZoe7v — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 5, 2020