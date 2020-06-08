Drew Brees actually called out Donald Trump for all of the respect-the-flag crap

On June 3rd, an interview with Drew Brees was released where he spoke about how he’ll “never agree” with Colin Kaepernick’s anthem-kneeling peaceful protest because, in Brees’ words, Kap’s protest was “disrespecting the flag” and that Kap’s protest disrespected the military and the sacrifices of, get this, the Civil Rights Movement. Yeah. Brees’ comments did not go over well anywhere. There were people in New Orleans chanting “F–k Drew Brees.” There were questions about how a football player – in a league which is 75% African-American – can still be so tone-deaf and stupid about these important race issues. Brees’ fellow NFL players and other high-profile athletes (like LeBron) all lined up against him.

Then something crazy happened. Within a day, Brees made a comprehensive apology to “my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community, and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday.” He confessed to making insensitive comments which “completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy.” He promised to “stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.” It wasn’t a perfect apology in any way, and I’m sure his publicist or crisis manager had a hand in writing it, but it was what it was. A semi-decent mea culpa and a semi-decent start.

So that was done, I thought, and my prediction was that Brees would crawl under a rock until we moved on to yelling at someone else. But no! Brees kept talking. After Donald Trump tweeted this:

…We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

…Brees responded with this on his social media:

To @realdonaldtrump Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders in the black community, I realize this is not an issue about the American flag. It has never been. We can no longer use the flag to turn people away or distract them from the real issues that face our black communities. We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform. We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s history! If not now, then when? We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must acknowledge the problems, identify the solutions, and then put this into action. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us.

[From Brees’ IG]

The thing about “cancel culture” is that sometimes it actually works if you let it. Drew Brees felt it, he felt his entire reputation, years of goodwill, years of respect, lucrative sponsorships and friendships slip away over the course of a day. He felt what it was like to be completely reviled and justifiably shamed. And because of that threat of complete cancellation, this motherf–ker changed. And as they say, no zealot like a convert. He went from MAGA dumbass to Woke As Hell in less than three days. You love to see it.

And because I can’t help myself, here’s ESPN reporter Maria Taylor rip Brees a new one. LOL.

Maria Taylor on Drew Brees apology " Would Drew Brees do this if there was no backlash?"…"You were not doing the right things before and I really wonder why the apology is happening now" pic.twitter.com/sQQe1ZaC8b — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 5, 2020