A just-married couple in Philadelphia went to a protest: ‘We all see this injustice’

There were enormous protests all over America and the world this weekend, 45′s Babygate has been converted to a memorial wall and covered with Black Lives Matter signs,the National Guard has been ordered to vacate Washington, DC while New York, Atlanta and Chicago have lifted their draconian curfews. Plus even small notoriously racist towns held protests this week. While this does not meant the work is even close to being over, it does feel like things are changing and like the world is coming together, in the the midst of a pandemic, to stand on the correct side. So what better way to celebrate a wedding than by attending a protest? A couple in Philadelphia, Dr. Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon, went forward with plans for their small wedding in Philadelphia on Saturday. After they were married at the Logan hotel they stepped out into the crowd and everyone of course went wild. It wasn’t their plan to attend the protest, but they embraced it on their wedding day.

Kerry-Anne and Michael Gordon began their small wedding ceremony outdoors just as thousands descended upon the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to protest police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

They had known the protest was happening, but decided to keep their date. They had already postponed their larger wedding party to 2021 over the novel coronavirus pandemic and wanted to be married.

And while they hadn’t actually expected to be in the midst of the masses, they were glad they were.

“It ended up being a very powerful moment,” Kerry-Anne Gordon, 35, told ABC News. “Not only are we feeling the movement of the people … but I’m meeting my husband, on our wedding day, as a strong black man and a good representative of who we are as people, what our men are like, what our culture is like. It was just a very, very empowering moment for us considering all of this is happening at one moment in one time…”

Michael Gordon, 42, said the issues at hand have been in place well before Floyd’s death. For both of them — Kerry-Anne Gordon, who was born in Jamaica, and Michael Gordon, who is of Caribbean descent — they’ve felt it on a personal level. Seeing multiple races at the protest made the day “more memorable.”

“We all see this injustice. We all want to see this needle shift away from the status quo and … that made this day more memorable in ways,” Michael Gordon said.

He described Saturday’s protest as entirely peaceful, a message he was glad to amplify through the wedding photos that circulated online of them amidst protesters.

“That’s what the entire event out there was about. Of course there was police and National Guard, but it was a peaceful protest. Everyone was so nice,” Gordon said. “That in itself showed what the movement can be and for us to be a part of that, it’s a positive thing.”