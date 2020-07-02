Vanilla Ice still having a concert this weekend: ‘We didn’t have coronavirus in the 90s’



Please note that the quote in the title is out of context, but that Vanilla Ice did make it in an Instagram caption just this week. Last Friday, thanks to our eagle-eyed friends at Seriously? OMG! WTF? (they have fun coverage there, check them out), we reported on the story that Vanilla Ice was set to throw a concert over Fourth of July weekend. It’s scheduled at a bar Austin, TX where photos of the crowd at previous shows had already gone viral, and which management insisted complied with attendance requirements. Bars and concerts are superspreader events, we just heard about a bar in Michigan that led to at least 85 cases. (The fact that we don’t have contact tracing in America is just one miserable detail among so many massive failures controlling this virus.) As a result of the spike in cases in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has ordered all bars closed – unless they sell food too. The bar where Vanilla Ice is set to play does have food, so there’s an exemption for that venue and he intends to go on with the show. Somehow Ice thinks it’s still the 90s, which explains a lot about his career. The Austin Chronicle points out that Ice made a recent Instagram post with a video of a crowded concert and wrote “I can’t wait to get back to this. The Nineties were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus.” Well we do have coronavirus now, it’s not the f’ing 90s anymore!

The massive, multi-level marina structure on Lake Travis is categorized as a restaurant because at least 51% of its sales are food and, while Abbott’s order shut down bars, it only reduced restaurant capacity to 50%. A couple other local venues, Stubb’s and the Far Out Lounge, also remain open because of their restaurant designation. According to an interview with Emerald Point general manager Matt Norcia in May, the business maintains a load card for 4,000 people but can scale up to 5,000 when they open the beach area. The Independence Day Throwback Beach Party promoter, Mike Wade, told Chronicle reporter Rachel Rascoe via text that the show’s capacity will be 2,500. Tickets, selling on Eventbrite, range $25-$300. Vanilla Ice, aka Dallas native Rob Van Winkle, leans heavily on celebration of Nineties throwback culture in his promotion. An Instagram post from earlier this week showed footage from a packed concert, along with the caption: “I can’t wait to get back to this. The Nineties were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers.” He goes on to call the era, “The last of the great decades.” On July 4, fellow Nineties hit-makers Color Me Badd – best known for their single “I Want to Sex You Up” – are scheduled to perform at Emerald Point.

[From The Austin Chronicle]

30 years ago HIV and AIDs were often deadly, and were taught that we had to have safe sex or we would die. Now we have to wear masks and socially distance, it’s so simple and yet so many people think that their basic rights are being infringed on by having to wear a mask and not get drunk at a club. Now that so many states are opening up again people are acting like idiots, large gatherings like this are happening, and the US has 52k new positive cases a day, over 8 TIMES more cases than the entire EU, which has a population over 1/3rd greater than ours. (See the graph below, I think I’m summarizing it accurately) It’s only going to get worse and it’s maddening. This idiocy by one-hit wonder Vanilla Ice and by Color Me Badd, f’ck those guys too, is going to haunt them for the rest of their lives. Vanilla Ice is now always going to be known as the douche who had a live in-person non-distanced concert during the pandemic.