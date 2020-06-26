Vanilla Ice is holding a show at a Texas bar where photos of the crowd went viral

Yesterday Hecate reported on Sammy Hagar saying he would volunteer as tribute to hold a concert for the sake of the economy or something. (One of our comments of the week is from that post! Hagar has since claimed that’s not what he meant. Yeah, right.) It didn’t make sense, and it made me think that he must have spent all his residuals and tequila money. Vanilla Ice, on the other hand, is definitely broke, right? He still has that house renovation show on the DIY network, The Vanilla Ice Project, but that stopped airing last year and I would bet production got sidelined due to the pandemic. Well Ice can still make money by performing that one song everyone knows. He lined up a concert on July 1st at a bar in Austin, Texas with tickets going for $25 to $300(?!). The bar is called Emerald Point Bar and Grill and look at the photo below. That’s from mid-May [via Austin Chronicle]. The manager explained it by claiming that’s no big deal because the band is outside and that’s 25% capacity, which was mandated back then. There are photos on their Instagram of the staff wearing masks, but none of the crowd in that photo has masks on and it all sounds dangerous. I got this story from Seriously OMG WTF and here’s part of their writeup.
Vanilla Ice announced yesterday that he will be playing a live gig in Austin, Texas, on July 3rd. Standing room only tickets are going for $25 and $40.
I could not confirm that this is standing room only, and the Eventbrite listing and Facebook page just say tickets will go fast, but it’s worrisome given the venue and how they don’t enforce social distancing or mask-wearing, which is still voluntary in Texas. Texas has a 10.42% positive rate, which is very high, and cases are spiking. Plus restaurants can now open at 75% capacity, with crowds of up to ten. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has “paused” reopening, but it doesn’t sound like that rolls anything back.
Hip Hop Hooray is an 80s and 90s cover band, and please don’t confuse them with Naughty by Nature, the band who did the song in ’92. Vanilla Ice did have an I Love the 90s Post-Game Concert scheduled with Naughty by Nature, Tone Loc and Rob Base in July after a Brewer’s Game but since MLB baseball is delayed it’s been scrapped. (The whole I Love the 90s Tour, with even more artists, is of course not happening this year.) Vanilla Ice is exactly who we thought he was.
Oh look at this Girl’s Night on May 29th. Happy Birthday Tammy!
Facebook photo via Austin Chronicle, other photos credit: Getty
Honestly looking at it from outside of the country it very much appears like these Americans don’t want to stop until half the country is dead. Yes the way Trump has handled the response is an unmitigated, egotistical disaster but there’s also absolutely no personal responsibility or accountability to be had on a grand scale at ALL.
Totally agree. Watching from Australia, I am horrified on a daily basis. We are far from perfect, but have managed to contain the virus. Although, we have had a slight spike in my state (very disappointingly) with 20-30 new cases per day. The state is still in a state of emergency as a result. To see this partying and carrying on in the US is so scary.
An Australian friend of mine who lives in Dallas is completely brainwashed by the BS over there. She tried to tell me it’s not that bad and the news I see in Australia doesn’t show the truth. I absolutely lost it at her, for one we actually have access to US news via CNN, but at the end of the day the numbers say it all. We’ve had just over 100 deaths in Australia, and we are 1/13th of the US population. The difference in the number of cases and deaths is stark and frightening.
For all of you wonderful people, I sure hope commonsense will prevail eventually.
It feels like people are living such different experiences as Americans. I have barely left my house for 100 days and haven’t seen my parents or any friends. And then there are these photos of people living as if the pandemic isn’t happening.
Watching tv coverage that sure seems that case and I am frustrated with my fellow Americans who are politicizing precautions, but please know that many of us have been secluded at home for months. I’m in the North East and have been home since March 13 and my city requires masks the minute you step off your property, with fines if you don’t.
That one song everyone knows…and the best part is that it samples Under Pressure, by Queen/Bowie. A whole year of high school getting excited and then disappointed when a dj cued up the intro to that song.
Exactly what I was thinking. Except it wasnt sampled, he was sued for stealing that song & yet he was still allowed to sing, perform, & profit off of it?? Years later & he still has no problem jumping on that stolen wagon
Covid cougars at the covid cantina thinking that vanilla ice virus is a seasoning for their boiled chicken is the reason we can’t have nice things.
Half the country is participating in some kind of doomsday death experiment. They think their cockiness and surety in their own exceptionalism will somehow combat a pathogen. And besides that they seem to not value their own lives of health at all.
This is the long term result of science denial in the republican and southern culture. I’m in a state that is doing well with declining numbers, and we are following scientific practices. I don’t want to be tied to these a**hole states anymore. I don’t want my fate tied to any of this anymore.
The situation in Houston is going to be ten times worse than NYC, I fear. It’s like they learned absolutely nothing watching the whole world, and then American cities, go through huge outbreaks. It’s like they WILLFULLY have learned NOTHING. It’s infuriating.
From my understanding, most people in Texas think silver bullets won’t kill them.
I live in Houston. I wear a mask and gloves on the rare occasions I must leave my house (my boss has ordered us to work from home indefinitely), and until the county mandated masks in businesses, most people looked at me like I was insane.
My anxiety is through the roof every day. These morons are killing people.
I’m really glad Cuomo is forcing people returning from those states to isolate for 14 days.
Seriously OMG WTF indeed! I have nothing else to say, it’s too mindboggling. Love and 100% agree with all the comments.
It’s not just people in the USA that are acting this way. I live in the U.K. and yesterday a mass incident had to be called because so many people went to the beach on the South Coast. The pictures of that make my blood boil. Rubbish collectors had to have security because people were attacking them. Who attacks someone picking up your rubbish?!?
It’s a nightmare (although possibly a smaller nightmare than in the US. I read a quote from a woman commenting on the gridlock there who then said ‘maybe we’re part of the problem as we’ve come from Hertfordshire’. MAYBE??? GO HOME YOU FOOL
All the service workers who have no choice but to work…in thankless roles, not being called heroes but legit risking their own lives for our conveniences…for their sake, if you have to option to stay home, make like Samuel L. Jackson and Stay TF at Home!
Tammy = Karen 2.0
From Texas here and I 💯 take this seriously however I can’t always get my extended family to see reason. People here are trying to have gatherings. Or feel the need to go to restaurants or bars and it’s sad and scary.
I’ve never been so thankful to live in a blue state but the south is going to kill us all. It’s horrifying to watch as the daily numbers keep going up and the governors do nothing!
What I find amazing, aside from the sheer stupidity of these Covidiots, is the fact that this many people are interested in seeing Vanilla Ice perform.
My sister is an ICU nurse. Before Covid-19, her unit saw 2-3 deaths per month. Since the pandemic, they’re now seeing 4-5 deaths a shift. She recently had a patient who tested positive tell her the whole pandemic is “overhyped” and nurses probably don’t know best. Someone else also told me politicians are purposely inflating the number of dead to politicize the virus.
Meanwhile, FEMA is projecting 200k dead by Halloween.
SMDH. It’s embarrassing and there’s nothing we can do about the stupidity of others. I’d say let the idiots do what they please and take their chances. However, it’s not just their health that’s at risk. They’re also endangering the lives of people who are trying to stay safe.
Texan here. My town has been experiencing a surge in cases (of course, it’s Texas) we had 6 active cases 2 weeks ago, now at 80 active cases after a huge concert was held at a bar and the bartender tested positive. Employees at the water park have tested positive a week after they opened. Student athletes going to the summer training camp are testing positive. And more than half of our community refuses to wear a mask because they are drinking the republican kool aid. It’s about to be a disaster here, our hospital only has FOUR ventilators.
People complain about Cuomo but he took care of NY.
I live in Florida and people are coming down here from Alabama, Texas, Georgia. I go out for groceries and gas and I’m one of the few wearing a mask. It’s not going to go away cause you ignore it. Driving by the beaches and Crab Island where I saw about 100 boats on the water, is mind blowing. They anchor their boats on Crab Island and party.