Vanilla Ice is holding a show at a Texas bar where photos of the crowd went viral



Yesterday Hecate reported on Sammy Hagar saying he would volunteer as tribute to hold a concert for the sake of the economy or something. (One of our comments of the week is from that post! Hagar has since claimed that’s not what he meant. Yeah, right.) It didn’t make sense, and it made me think that he must have spent all his residuals and tequila money. Vanilla Ice, on the other hand, is definitely broke, right? He still has that house renovation show on the DIY network, The Vanilla Ice Project, but that stopped airing last year and I would bet production got sidelined due to the pandemic. Well Ice can still make money by performing that one song everyone knows. He lined up a concert on July 1st at a bar in Austin, Texas with tickets going for $25 to $300(?!). The bar is called Emerald Point Bar and Grill and look at the photo below. That’s from mid-May [via Austin Chronicle]. The manager explained it by claiming that’s no big deal because the band is outside and that’s 25% capacity, which was mandated back then. There are photos on their Instagram of the staff wearing masks, but none of the crowd in that photo has masks on and it all sounds dangerous. I got this story from Seriously OMG WTF and here’s part of their writeup.

Vanilla Ice announced yesterday that he will be playing a live gig in Austin, Texas, on July 3rd. Standing room only tickets are going for $25 and $40.

I could not confirm that this is standing room only, and the Eventbrite listing and Facebook page just say tickets will go fast, but it’s worrisome given the venue and how they don’t enforce social distancing or mask-wearing, which is still voluntary in Texas. Texas has a 10.42% positive rate, which is very high, and cases are spiking. Plus restaurants can now open at 75% capacity, with crowds of up to ten. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has “paused” reopening, but it doesn’t sound like that rolls anything back.

Hip Hop Hooray is an 80s and 90s cover band, and please don’t confuse them with Naughty by Nature, the band who did the song in ’92. Vanilla Ice did have an I Love the 90s Post-Game Concert scheduled with Naughty by Nature, Tone Loc and Rob Base in July after a Brewer’s Game but since MLB baseball is delayed it’s been scrapped. (The whole I Love the 90s Tour, with even more artists, is of course not happening this year.) Vanilla Ice is exactly who we thought he was.

Oh look at this Girl's Night on May 29th.

