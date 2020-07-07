Florida congressional candidate claims Beyonce isn’t really black, she’s Italian

When Gawker was still a thing, they had a series called Blackbag where they discussed and dismantled pop culture conspiracies. I still think about some of those articles all the time, because it’s fun to try to piece together various conspiracies, like that crazy one about the Denver airport. They did one on Beyonce’s pregnancy with Blue Ivy too, one of the biggest conspiracies of the past decade. Beyonce and Jay-Z seem to both have a lot of conspiracies around them, and they even play into those conspiracies with their Illuminati-triangle thing and mentions of the Illuminati in their lyrics. One of the conspiracies that I 100% believe and have believed for some time is that Beyonce shaved several years off her official age. I’m not trying to create drama in the Beyhive, but I fully remember when Beyonce & I were close in age circa Destiny’s Child-era, and now she’s years younger than me? Nah. Anyway, there’s one Florida congressional candidate who sees all of those Beyonce conspiracies and is ready to raise them to the next level.

K.W. Miller isn’t getting into Formation. Miller, a no-party-affiliation candidate in Florida’s 18th Congressional District, went viral over Independence Day Weekend with a tweet that linked Beyoncé to George Soros. Miller, who is running for the seat currently occupied by incumbent Brian Mast, made the first Beyoncé reference at 7:48 p.m. on Saturday night and hashtagged #Trump2020 and #QAnon. “Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure,” the tweet said. “Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!” That tweet had been re-tweeted 9.9 thousand times as of Sunday afternoon. Later on Saturday, Miller called Beyonce a “Marxist Deep State Operative who has no place in American pop culture.” Miller, a graduate of Catholic University of America in 1992, went on to send three more tweets about the singer on Sunday morning, one of which claimed that her song “Formation” contains information proving the artist worshiped in “Satanist churches.” Finally, before turning to LaBelle, Miller linked one of Beyoncé’s most famous lyrics — “Becky with the Good Hair” from the song “Sorry” — to music and technology writer Becky Hogge. “Looking more into Beyoncé’s coded globalist messages,” he tweeted at 8:52 a.m. on Sunday. “Who is ‘Becky With The Good Hair’ who she encourages people to call while apologizing? “Oh…. a Soros operative? …Interesting. All goes through London.”

[From Florida Politics]

“Beyonce is an Italian woman named Ann Marie Lastrassi” is a next-level conspiracy, alongside “Taylor Swift is a clone of a satanist” and “Avril Lavigne died and was replaced by an actress.” I just don’t know where some people get these things. I’m pretty sure that Florida Man over here probably got it from QAnon. For what it’s worth.

So, let’s just take a minute and play along – why would George Soros hire an Italian-American woman to “play” an African-American singer who, through the course of her career, gradually becomes more involved in Black Lives Matter and racial justice movements? Like, for what purpose? Why wouldn’t Soros hire a black woman??