Hilary Duff calls out people partying without masks: ‘we are worse than ever’

I really don’t know what it’s going to take to convince people that COVID-19 has a ledger and plans to put every last one of our names in it. Los Angeles and Florida are competing for the highest single day rise in COVID cases. Meanwhile there are people making a “stand” for their freedom by not adhering to CDC precautions, which ,akes me see red. And I’m not alone, Hilary Duff posted her feelings about the COVIDiots over the holiday weekend. On her IG posted above, Hilary wrote the following caption wondering why folks would rather attend a house party than look after their health. She wondered why we can’t all come together to battle this beast like other countries have done.

We took two walks today. Took a family nap. Took a drive. Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland. Assholes. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club 🙄 After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming…California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer🤷🏼‍♀‍ It really seems like Americans just don’t care about each other…somehow this pandemic has turned into a political stance between parties…that’s a head scratcher for me. Other countries have come together in a beautiful way to contain or be Covid free. It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks! Oh and I’m running for President.

Taking a swipe at Kayne’s presidential bid in closing is a nice little chef kiss to exemplify how far our American sensibilities have fallen. Hilary is spot on here. There is absolutely no reason for anyone to risk their life for a house party or any other unprotected gathering. I’ll bet we all have a story from the weekend of people throwing caution to the wind. And I’ll bet many of those folks now have a story about how they tested positive for COVID. Quarantine is not ideal, but it isn’t as bad as people are making it out to be. We can hike, we can still get fresh air, there are drive by celebrations, we can still shop for groceries. We are failing at our own recovery mostly out of spite and it’s shameful. If you don’t want to listen to me or Hilary, listen to President Obama and his endorsed candidate, Vice President Biden.