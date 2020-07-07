Colleges which go fully online now risk their foreign students getting deported



The Chronicle of Higher Education has compiled a list of colleges’ plans for classes in the fall. It’s comprehensive and they have a pie chart showing that a full 60% have in-person classes scheduled. That may sound awful and like it’s a terrible idea, but colleges need to offer at least some in-person classes or ICE could come for foreign students. US Immigration has announced that non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 visa status students must take classes in person or face deportation. They made the announcement yesterday that “Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.” Here’s more from NPR:

As college students across the United States and around the world contemplate what their upcoming semester might look like, the federal guidance limits options for international students and leaves them with an uncomfortable choice: attend in-person classes during a pandemic or take them online from another country.

And for students enrolled in schools that have already announced plans to operate fully online, there is no choice. Under the new rules, the State Department will not issue them visas, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not allow them to enter the country.

“Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” read a release from ICE’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program. “If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”

The agency said students already in the country and faced with a fully online course of study may take alternative measures to maintain their nonimmigrant status, “such as a reduced course load or appropriate medical leave.”

The rule applies to holders of F-1 and M-1 nonimmigrant visas, which allow nonimmigrant students to pursue academic and vocational coursework, respectively.

More than 1 million of the country’s higher education students come from overseas, according to the nonprofit Institute of International Education.