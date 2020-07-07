Colleges which go fully online now risk their foreign students getting deported

The Chronicle of Higher Education has compiled a list of colleges’ plans for classes in the fall. It’s comprehensive and they have a pie chart showing that a full 60% have in-person classes scheduled. That may sound awful and like it’s a terrible idea, but colleges need to offer at least some in-person classes or ICE could come for foreign students. US Immigration has announced that non-immigrant F-1 and M-1 visa status students must take classes in person or face deportation. They made the announcement yesterday that “Nonimmigrant F-1 and M-1 students attending schools operating entirely online may not take a full online course load and remain in the United States.” Here’s more from NPR:
As college students across the United States and around the world contemplate what their upcoming semester might look like, the federal guidance limits options for international students and leaves them with an uncomfortable choice: attend in-person classes during a pandemic or take them online from another country.
And for students enrolled in schools that have already announced plans to operate fully online, there is no choice. Under the new rules, the State Department will not issue them visas, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not allow them to enter the country.
“Active students currently in the United States enrolled in such programs must depart the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status,” read a release from ICE’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program. “If not, they may face immigration consequences including, but not limited to, the initiation of removal proceedings.”
The agency said students already in the country and faced with a fully online course of study may take alternative measures to maintain their nonimmigrant status, “such as a reduced course load or appropriate medical leave.”
The rule applies to holders of F-1 and M-1 nonimmigrant visas, which allow nonimmigrant students to pursue academic and vocational coursework, respectively.
More than 1 million of the country’s higher education students come from overseas, according to the nonprofit Institute of International Education.
This is awful. The Trump administration is weaponizing the pandemic against foreign students because of course they are. I only hope that some emergency rulings are made to block this ruling, which is nonsensical and will result in people dying for an education.
Meanwhile Harvard is going fully online in the fall and they’re not reducing their $50,000 a year tuition at all. And in case you think a lot of students at Harvard benefit from affirmative action that’s true, but only if they’re white, rich and connected.
photos credit: Godisable Jacob, Startup Stock Photos, Stanley Morales, Julia M Cameron from Pexels
That Harvard article is amazing. Definitely reading the entire thing and sharing later today! Thank you!! And yes, this is absolutely weaponizing the pandemic against immigrants. It’s despicable and incredibly on point with this admin.
International school fees are crazy high, this doesnt make sense they are still bringing in a lot of money for fees and their maintenance. Also do international students get scholarships in US or is that reserved for the domestic?
My son’s school has a high international student population and they offer everyone scholarships. I think they even have ones that are specifically for international students.
Schools are not gonna be happy with this one. It isn’t just tuition that these international students bring in. I knew someone who was a rocket scientist who was recruited hard by universities. These are the kind of things that bring in funding for departments.
Schools should sue over this.
Foreign students don’t usually get need-based aid. My kid is at a good school (Rice) and a lot of foreign students (According to parents I’ve talked to) are planning to just do online from their home countries.
This is such a shitty move in an emergency. A lot of foreign students live in the US year-round, have families, leases, cars, etc. and may not even be able to fly out of the country since a lot of places are (reasonably) refusing to admit travelers from our virus-ridden country.
I used to work at Rice! Yay Owls!
Where this is really going to hit is with the grad/PhD population. They do alot of the support work for those classes as TAs that are a part of their university support. If the classes move online, and then THEIR classes move online it’s a doozy.
Outside of Rice, some foreign students do get need based aid. And also come from counties where internet is spotty and unreliable (if it exists at all)
I hope at bare minimum these schools make a generic one credit class for all international students called “Observing Your Surroundings 101″ and students have to walk on campus once a week and wave at a professor in a lawn chair.
@ Teresa : Sounds like my kind of education!
Best. Class. EVA !!!