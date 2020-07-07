Ghislaine Maxwell transferred from New Hampshire to Brooklyn detention facility

Embed from Getty Images

I didn’t realize that Ghislaine Maxwell had been sitting in custody in a New Hampshire jail for days! I thought that as soon as the FBI raided her New Hampshire property and arrested her, that she was transferred to a New York facility. But it’s smart – maybe? – that they kept her in New Hampshire for a little while. Maybe it was even safer! Maxwell got transferred to a Brooklyn detention facility yesterday. Keep Ghislaine Maxwell Alive 2020 Challenge.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred on Monday to a Brooklyn federal detention facility as she awaits her first appearance in a New York courtroom, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesman. Maxwell, who was charged last week by federal prosecutors in New York for her alleged role in conspiring with Epstein to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls as young as 14, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday, July 2. She was transported to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, according to Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long. He declined to comment further. An attorney for Maxwell, Christian Everdell, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Maxwell, 58, has previously denied wrongdoing.

[From CNN]

Federal prosecutors reportedly want a Friday bail hearing, which makes me wonder if any judge will actually SET bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, someone who has access to unlimited funds, someone who presumably has multiple passports and someone who has connections around the world from many powerful people and governments. I mean… how could they set bail? Her photo appears under the dictionary entry for “flight risk.”

Meanwhile, this was big news on social media yesterday – Fox News did the most to crop out Donald Trump from the widely circulated photos from Mar-a-Lago, where he was partying with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. The people who keep insisting that the Epstein-Maxwell situation is a massive Democratic problem… again, the Trump administration has done the most to thwart the investigation. AG Barr fired the US-Attorney for the Southern District to slow down the investigation. Trump hired the same US-A who gave Epstein the sweetheart deal in 2007-08. And now Fox News is trying to wipe Trump out of the narrative?

Fox is now addressing this. Network spox says, “On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. We regret the error.” https://t.co/Sfqthbx9NI — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 6, 2020

Embed from Getty Images