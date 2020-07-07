Ghislaine Maxwell transferred from New Hampshire to Brooklyn detention facility

I didn’t realize that Ghislaine Maxwell had been sitting in custody in a New Hampshire jail for days! I thought that as soon as the FBI raided her New Hampshire property and arrested her, that she was transferred to a New York facility. But it’s smart – maybe? – that they kept her in New Hampshire for a little while. Maybe it was even safer! Maxwell got transferred to a Brooklyn detention facility yesterday. Keep Ghislaine Maxwell Alive 2020 Challenge.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the onetime girlfriend and alleged accomplice of accused sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, was transferred on Monday to a Brooklyn federal detention facility as she awaits her first appearance in a New York courtroom, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesman.
Maxwell, who was charged last week by federal prosecutors in New York for her alleged role in conspiring with Epstein to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls as young as 14, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday, July 2. She was transported to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, according to Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long. He declined to comment further.
An attorney for Maxwell, Christian Everdell, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Maxwell, 58, has previously denied wrongdoing.
Federal prosecutors reportedly want a Friday bail hearing, which makes me wonder if any judge will actually SET bail for Ghislaine Maxwell, someone who has access to unlimited funds, someone who presumably has multiple passports and someone who has connections around the world from many powerful people and governments. I mean… how could they set bail? Her photo appears under the dictionary entry for “flight risk.”
Meanwhile, this was big news on social media yesterday – Fox News did the most to crop out Donald Trump from the widely circulated photos from Mar-a-Lago, where he was partying with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and Prince Andrew. The people who keep insisting that the Epstein-Maxwell situation is a massive Democratic problem… again, the Trump administration has done the most to thwart the investigation. AG Barr fired the US-Attorney for the Southern District to slow down the investigation. Trump hired the same US-A who gave Epstein the sweetheart deal in 2007-08. And now Fox News is trying to wipe Trump out of the narrative?
Fox is now addressing this. Network spox says, “On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. We regret the error.” https://t.co/Sfqthbx9NI
— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 6, 2020
There is no way this woman makes it to a trial. The powerful powers that be will make sure of it.
Over/under June 10th.
News article said yesterday she tested positive for Covid. I’m not seeing that mentioned recently but I’m thinking the “hanged myself in a jail cell when no guard was looking” excuse is getting a bit over used. Might need to go another route.
That was a fake news link. Someone did it as a joke, but I expect it to really happen anytime now.
I look for a “Covid” related illness to take her out *eye roll* or cardiac arrest from “an underlying pre-existing condition”. They won’t use the fake hanging suicide route this time. It’s too obvious. There is no way Barr lets her anywhere near a deposition or trial.
Oh she is absolutely gonna get COVID…without a doubt. There is no way she is making it to trial
Spin the wheel of non-suicide “cause” of death —- COVID, aneurysm, heart attack, stroke
Did they even cut the unhinged racist criminal’s fingers out where they sit on Melania’s hip?
That is not just a crop.
No- they didn’t, once you see it in motion.
Still, so much grossness.
Melania looks so smug in these photos…
Actually to me she looks barely conscious, leaning away from Trump and he seems to be propping her up. That could be pure projection on my part. I wonder what was really happening in that photo.
I want to know who the dude on the left with the eyebrows and the cocktail is!
When Epstein got arrested there were a lot of jokes about whether he would make it to trial – jokes at the time, because we never thought the Powers that Be would be so ruthless and blatant in their power. Turns out they are. When I heard of his “suicide” I got chills….because it seemed like the Powerful were just thumbing their noses at us. I’m not sure she’s going to make it. May not be suicide….might be “coronavirus.”
@Mumbles, spot on comment. All of it. Everything you said.
“we never thought the Powers that Be would be so ruthless and blatant in their power.” I’m getting so tired of being naive. It’s an exercise in constant disappointment hoping for the best in people. I honestly believed Trump’s actions before the election were enough to prevent his winning. I will say I am far, far less naive about this election. I’ve spent the past year preparing for his potential re-election.
Maxwell better have a “if something happens to me file” ready to drop if she is suicided.
We said the same about Epstein — they are clearly sociopaths and I don’t believe they care if anyone else gets caught or prosecuted. At some point Epstein knew he would never be free again, he had the opportunity to drop the goods (small window of course) and did not. She’s had months since he was murdered to make her deal for safety.
Epstein and Maxwell didn’t/don’t care about justice or knocking out a corrupt system. Maxwell will be trying to stay alive and ease her own suffering, so this whole thing is a crapshoot. If giving up Johns gets her more time alive, there is a chance that the victims will get justice.
If Maxwell dies, law enforcement may have evidence from the computers seized at the various properties. They will only go after people they can prove committed crimes. If they see sex tapes and other evidence, like logs, they will need to locate the victims and prove that the women were underage at the time and ID the perps. See the case of R Kelly, which isn’t finished yet.
In my community, there were rumors of a teacher who was grooming and sexually assaulting girls at the middle school about 8-9 years ago; my kid was in 6th grade and attended the school. He was a very popular teacher, and one of the girls’ parents saw sexual texts on her daughter’s phone made with the teacher when the girl was in high school. The community rallied around the teacher: he was born and raised in the community and most kids and parents loved him. His computers were seized, and he committed suicide on the night that he was indicted. His supporters were heartbroken, and they berated the girls in local media and on Nextdoor. A local newspaper had a freedom of information act request percolating as of the time the news broke that his home was raided. About a year later, the FOA request was granted, and there was years of evidence, thousands of lewd texts, and photos of him with underage girls.
Laws fucking need to change, but, even if there are laws to protect minors from grooming and rape, local men, women, and children will still slut shame and victim blame. This happened in the SF Bay Area.
It would be smart to have an “if I’m dead” file ready to go to major newspapers when she accidentally commits suicide.
Be a lot smarter to let the masses know she has one, and they better pray for her continued good health.
The comments about sending evidence someplace assume that Ghislaine cares about justice. She was also abusing minors, and she comes from wealth and privilege.
Maxwell has no interest other than herself. She won’t throw anybody under the bus by putting secret files in media hands in case of death. She is of the swamp, not a cleaner of the swamp. I will be shocked if that happens.
The blinds said she already had it in place, copies securely away from her. But if they can track her down I’m not sure how safe her plan B is.
Everyone in this photo is vile. Read Ghislaine’s Wiki page and it will sicken you. She was a lot more than his “madam,” please. She is every bit the monster Epstein was.
I just started watching the Epstein documentary on Netflix and it’s chilling. Even the young girls he recruited knew he was a sick, sick man and yet he continued to operate in this manner and increase his wealth for decades. It’s really mind blowing and sickening to realize what happens in the darkest corners of society even as the rest of us try to adhere to moral codes and to live upstanding lives.
Yes, we try, don’t we? On at least one occasion a hospital visit was required for a girl who’d been abused by the two of them. Maxwell deserves jail just as much as Epstein did.
well, there are pics of Ghis and Epstein with a lot of people. Like the Clintons and other politicians and celebs.
Everyone it seems was involved with them. It’s disgusting. And they will all get away with it.
I find her smirk so evil. Hope everyone involved gets exposed. I’m really surprised she’s still alive.
You know..
Trump is right..
We shouldn’t erase history.
I propose we commemorate this photo of the President, First Lady, and the known two child sex traffickers In a statue and put in on the White House lawn, so we never forget to vote in every election.
