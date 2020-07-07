Princess Beatrice is thinking about permanently relocating to Italy with fiance Edo

We actually haven’t talked about Princess Beatrice since April! It was mid-April when Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi formally cancelled their wedding, which was originally scheduled for late May. While the official word is that Beatrice and Edo have not rescheduled their wedding, there were reports around the same time that Bea very much wanted a big, splashy 2021 wedding to “bolster the nation’s morale,” post-pandemic. Yeah, we haven’t heard sh-t about that in two months, so at least Beatrice is getting slightly better at reading the room. Anyway, now that everything is shambolic and people are disgusted by her dad and her family has huge money problems following Jeffrey Epstein’s death (super-curious!), and her dad is minutes away from being named by Ghislaine Maxwell, is it any wonder that Beatrice daydreams about moving out of England?
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi are ‘considering a move to Italy’ because ‘the furore over Prince Andrew’s scandal’ has left the royal wanting ‘to start a new life’, a royal author has claimed. The Queen’s granddaughter, 31, is currently spending lockdown with Edo and future mother-in-law Nikki Shale at her £1.5 million country house near Chipping Norton.
Author Phil Dampier said the Duke of York’s daughter and her future husband were considering moving abroad, adding that ‘it wouldn’t surprise’ him if the couple did relocate to Europe. He told Australian site New Idea: ‘She has had to put up with a lot, having her wedding postponed, and also the furore over her father Prince Andrew and the Epstein scandal.’
Edo has ties to Italy as a descendant of an Italian noble family, while the expert said Princess Beatrice may be motivated by ‘a desire to get away from it all.’
Meanwhile he pointed out that Edo could run his multimillion pound property business from anywhere and Princess Beatrice is not a working royal and ‘desires to be happy’.
I can only imagine the Top CEO hissy fit thrown by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge if Princess Beatrice “abandons” the Firm just like Harry and Meghan. After Harry and Meg left, there was a sigh of relief in Cambridge quarters because at the very least, they had Beatrice, Eugenie and Andrew to throw under the bus at a moment’s notice. But if Beatrice leaves, oh my God. We’ll have another round of stories about poor overworked and exhausted Top CEO Kate, having to Zoom extra hard with yet another royal woman gone!
As for Bea and a potential move to Italy… she should do it. I’ve felt that way from the beginning too – I have no idea why Beatrice hasn’t packed it in and run off to Italy. She needs to just throw her wedding there and make a home for herself there. It’s the only way to actually get some distance from her toxic family.
