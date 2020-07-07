Bubba Wallace responds to Donald Trump’s racist hate-tweets directed at him

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump knows he’s losing. I’m not saying that as a celebration nor am I saying that to drive complacency. It’s just a simple statement of fact: Trump knows he’s losing. He’s known since his struggling Nazi rally in Tulsa last month. It’s just been constant bad headlines and bad poll numbers. So Trump and his people decided, over the past week or two weeks, that they were going to switch up the campaign a bit. What that means is that Trump is just going Full Racist, 24/7. He spends all day tweeting racist conspiracies and issuing racist threats to BLM protesters. I’m sure there’s some high-minded strategy somewhere, but mostly this is just Trump leaning into the thing that’s most familiar to him: quickie culture wars, a greatest hits of sh-t which have historically gotten him attention.

Yesterday morning, he decided to tweet about Bubba Wallace, the only black NASCAR driver and Black Lives Matter advocate. Wallace made headlines last week when his team reported the presence of a noose hanging in their Talladega garage. It turned out it was a f–king noose, but the FBI thought it was just a weird coincidence and not a hate crime. Here’s what Trump tweeted on Monday:

Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020

…Again, it wasn’t a hoax. There was an actual noose hanging in the garage. And Bubba Wallace wasn’t even the one to report it – his team saw the noose and they reported it to the NASCAR organization, and NASCAR called in the FBI. And why does Trump even care? Oh, right. It’s a “culture war.” Indignant, Confederate-flag-waving racists were mad at NASCAR for banning their treason flag and they got all gross about Bubba Wallace and the noose. This is so stupid.

Anyway, Bubba Wallace waited several hours before responding:

To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020

Bubba Wallace is handling this with grace – I always feel sorry for the athletes or normal people targeted by Trump, and Wallace did nothing wrong whatsoever. But that being said, I’d like to tell all the youths out there… you don’t actually have to handle unhinged fascists and fat racists with grace and love. It’s not required of you. You can react any way you want. If I was in this situation, I would be hate-tweeting and agitating and giving interviews on every cable news outlet.

