Bubba Wallace responds to Donald Trump’s racist hate-tweets directed at him

Donald Trump knows he’s losing. I’m not saying that as a celebration nor am I saying that to drive complacency. It’s just a simple statement of fact: Trump knows he’s losing. He’s known since his struggling Nazi rally in Tulsa last month. It’s just been constant bad headlines and bad poll numbers. So Trump and his people decided, over the past week or two weeks, that they were going to switch up the campaign a bit. What that means is that Trump is just going Full Racist, 24/7. He spends all day tweeting racist conspiracies and issuing racist threats to BLM protesters. I’m sure there’s some high-minded strategy somewhere, but mostly this is just Trump leaning into the thing that’s most familiar to him: quickie culture wars, a greatest hits of sh-t which have historically gotten him attention.
Yesterday morning, he decided to tweet about Bubba Wallace, the only black NASCAR driver and Black Lives Matter advocate. Wallace made headlines last week when his team reported the presence of a noose hanging in their Talladega garage. It turned out it was a f–king noose, but the FBI thought it was just a weird coincidence and not a hate crime. Here’s what Trump tweeted on Monday:
Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX? That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2020
…Again, it wasn’t a hoax. There was an actual noose hanging in the garage. And Bubba Wallace wasn’t even the one to report it – his team saw the noose and they reported it to the NASCAR organization, and NASCAR called in the FBI. And why does Trump even care? Oh, right. It’s a “culture war.” Indignant, Confederate-flag-waving racists were mad at NASCAR for banning their treason flag and they got all gross about Bubba Wallace and the noose. This is so stupid.
Anyway, Bubba Wallace waited several hours before responding:
To the next generation and little ones following my foot steps..#LoveWins pic.twitter.com/tVaV3pkdLe
— Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) July 6, 2020
Bubba Wallace is handling this with grace – I always feel sorry for the athletes or normal people targeted by Trump, and Wallace did nothing wrong whatsoever. But that being said, I’d like to tell all the youths out there… you don’t actually have to handle unhinged fascists and fat racists with grace and love. It’s not required of you. You can react any way you want. If I was in this situation, I would be hate-tweeting and agitating and giving interviews on every cable news outlet.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I would be rage tweeting too but I bet Bubba Wallace has advisors telling him to take the high road here. Which is probably the wisest option because it makes 45 look like an even bigger racist asshole. And even monster Lindsey Graham came out in support of Bubba and NASCAR for removing the confederate flag from their events. Which is interesting, but he’s facing a tough re-election and needs the black vote in SC 🙄🤬. I’m sure Bubbas advisors tell him to think of his sponsors and to just be professional. They know 45 will move on to the next distraction soon enough and NASCAR and Bubba will be a distant memory for 45 because he has the attention span of a gnat.
But you’re absolutely right. You can react to racist POS people however you choose.
@Heather.
Yeah, I totally buy his advisors encouraged a different route and that sucks.
Racism and stereotypes are so ingrained that Black people are not allowed to truly be upset and angry.
Even if Wallace did go a different route it would not have a impact. But someone else, a prolific white driver ( Tyler Reddick) telling Casino, ‘we didn’t ask you and doing fine’, will.
The scary thing about knowing he is losing is he seems to be taking a leaf out of the scorched earth playbook and crashing the whole thing into the ground so no one can fix it. I almost feel bad for Joe.
The capital F on flag really says it all…
I can’t tell anyone how to react. I think it says a lot about Bubba’s strength & character that he’s handling the reactions of racist NASCAR fans with grace & dignity. He’s also dealing with the President with that same grace & dignity. I wouldn’t blame him if he raged tweeted him but it could affect his NASCAR career & all he’s worked for. I’m sure he’s angry, sad & disappointed. And he’s learned to channel it in a different direction.
Trump has decided to run as a full-on white supremacist. Which I personally believe he also did in 2016. But it was a bit more subtle, or not as loud anyway? Either way, I don’t think this is a winning message in 2020, but I’ll tell ya, it’s going to foment violence, which he also wants. Did I mention how much I hate him yet today?
Looking forward to this year being over.
The closer we get to election day the more nervous I get because we just don’t know what Trump and his allies have in store to steal the election. I feel confident this time around Americans are more aware what horrible people Trump and the Republicans are.
Agreed. As much as I want to believe that Trump will lose, I won’t believe it until I see it.
My neighbor is HUGE NASCAR fan, had him and his wife over for 4th. This was brought up and OMG, his wife became such a racist. I knew she voted for Trump (husband did not) but she just went off. She is furious her husband still watches NASCAR, will no longer watch football with us and cancelling her directv because they show inter-racial couples. We kind of got into it and when she left to meet up with her sister, her husband apologized, said he doesn’t know what has gotten into her lately but they have had many arguments about this stuff. I am a couple months older than her and I have become more vocal on the other side. I do wonder if as you get older, your attitudes become more pronounced.
My attitudes have always been pronounced. Last year I got into a robust political debate with a work colleague during after work drinks and I ended up emptying a glass of water in his face. But lately I seem to be mellowing out a bit because I don’t really see the point in having heated arguments with the people in my life.
Arguing with some of the die-hards is exhausting.
There was a time when I thought it was possible to politely get others to see the light. Now I realize how hard it is to change anyone’s hard-wired opinions. It’s also hard to shame the shameless.
I am really curious about people who are racist on the most hating, basic level. Like not liking people of colour. What is even the logic behind it? Systemic racism is white blindness to its own privilege. Ok fine. But pure and sheer hatred of black and brown people is a mystery to me and although I hate this kind of argument, I do wonder if it’s not a mental instability to address your question about ageing.
The die hard racists on a a hating basic level
Some are super insecure about their place in life. So the this, the only thing that they can hold over other people (skin color). As in “well that person may make more money or be smarter, but I’m white so that makes be better” argument. These are the ones who get really angry if a person of color is doing better than them and actively tries to “put them in their place”.
Some are just trolls at heart. They truly enjoy the drama and meanness and hatred in their hearts because they find it exciting. They get off on hurting people.
Some are followers. They don’t think for themselves and just go with the flow of hatred because its what they know, what keeps their lives comfortable, and what gives them power and sense of belonging.
Either way, I have to thank them for feeling secure enough to let the world know they are racists so i can get rid of them from my life.
You would think nothing Trump writes would affect me anymore, or surprise me and yet here we are. I can’t help having my mouth agape when I read his tweets. He’s gone full white supremacist without even bothering to speak in code anymore.
And Wallace’s response to use it as a textbook example of why any minority has to be two times better than the majority was pure class.
There’s a saying that applies to arguing with Trump: Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty and the pig likes it.
Bubba’s tweet brought a tear to my eye. So many good, gracious people in world yet Trump has been given the biggest platform in the world and he uses it only for hatred and divisiveness. My rage at him and those who continue to support him is just white hot.
He’s looking for a full on race war. He knows that’s what drives his supporters. He needs all their votes. Of all the despicable things he’s done, how the hell is he still POTUS?
This was the best response to Trump, because Bubba isn’t giving him what he wants – a fight. He wants the attention and the news cycle.
Y’all, going by the reaction to this in my neck of the woods, I m do scared Trump is going to get re-elected. People are acting like this “hoax” somehow proves a point and embiggens President Big Boy. They don’t get that it is all just smoke and mirrors.
Bubba is a Black man trying to make it in NASCAR…his response to POS Trump was peak “Black person just trying to make it through another racist day WITHOUT catching a case or losing paper…” He don’t need a PR team for that…he had that stance down pat by the time he was 15 probably…