Prince Andrew cancelled his summer trip to Spain, won’t leave the UK for the time being

When push comes to shove, of course the British government would never send Prince Andrew to America to be prosecuted for his crimes. No matter what Ghislaine Maxwell says and whomever she names, Prince Andrew will not have to answer any charges in an American court. It just won’t happen. The scandal will be this: if Ghislaine names Andrew and describes his crimes, Andrew will be unable to leave Great Britain ever again, out of a fear that the American authorities would swoop in and grab him, or that he would be extradited or prosecuted by another government. And so Andrew is getting used to the new reality right away: he’s cancelled his annual summer trip to Spain.
Prince Andrew has canceled his annual golfing trip to Spain because he’s “nervous” about leaving the UK during an investigation by US authorities into his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report. Last year, the Duke of York stayed at a pal’s mansion in Costa del Sol just days after the convicted pedophile committed suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, the Sun reported.
A palace insider told the outlet that the royal pulled the plug on this year’s trip because he’s “worried” of traveling abroad after the Justice Department issued an official request to interview him about Epstein. Adding to Andrew’s anxiety was last week’s arrest of the late financier’s alleged procuress Ghislaine Maxwell on charges that include alleged sex crimes in her London townhouse — where the prince has separately been accused by an Epstein “sex slave” of sleeping with her when she was 17, the Mirror reported.
The palace insider told the Mirror it’s “unlikely” Andrew will leave the UK in the foreseeable future and will “never travel to the US again.”
That whole Page Six description of Andrew’s criminal behavior is disgusting. It’s not sex, it’s rape. Virginia wasn’t a sex slave, she was a teenage human trafficking victim. Humanize victims. As for Andrew… yeah, as I said. If Maxwell names him and the FBI presses the issue on the “he’s a person of interest being sought for an FBI interview” thing, Andrew will never be able to leave the UK again. LOL.
Also, federal prosecutors are asking for a bail hearing for Maxwell this Friday. Which seems completely fair? That timeline makes sense and geez, I sure hope she lives to make it to court on Friday.
Oh I’m certain he will never step foot in the United States again. This is all so disgusting. He is so obviously guilty. He’ll never face a moment’s justice.
Yup, this is his new life now. Too bad so sad.
Of course, he won’t leave the UK. He has to hide underneath Mummy’s skirt so she can protect him.
He’s really hitting it home how innocent he supposedly is.
I mean, are they even trying to hide it now?
Only the “innocent “ hides,. Is Beatrice wedding still on?
Awwww…does somebody not want to be extradited? Sad!
People with UK legal knowledge:
IF Americans demand his extradition, and Britain refuses to do it (which, as Kaiser said, they will), is there any ground to prosecute him in Britain? What does the case have to entail for it to be possible? Crimes on British soil?
Why not do a trade? The Brits could hand over Andrew to the US and the US could hand over to the Brits Anne Sacolas (the dumb American who didn’t know which side of the road to drive on and killed that poor teen before claiming immunity)
That would be ideal!
I don’t know much about UK law, but speaking as a Brit, there is NO WAY the Crown Prosecution would life a finger on. They have already said that they have investigated and ‘found no evidence’ so yeah, the UK criminal justice is rigged to protect the Royals.
They are going to spin this as an American thing and wash their hands off it.
If anyone is going to do it, its the Americans.
It’s possible for him to be charged in the UK. He met Virginia the first time at a club in London. Sex trafficking is just as illegal there as it is in the US. Andrew’s crimes don’t end at sex trafficking either. He’s also been involved with illegal arms deals and sharing classified information. Yet the government hasn’t done anything since they asked him to step down as trade ambassador back in 2011. I thinks that’s all they ever plan to do as long as he doesn’t try to come back to public life. It’s incredibly messed up, but I honestly think they’re too embarrassed. There’s been a slow leak of all Andrew’s crimes over the years. I can see them preferring that over having to admit how much they let him get away with and how long they knew about everything all at once in a court case.
There would be jurisdiction to prosecute Andrew here in the UK for crimes that occurred on British soil. So the rape of Virginia in London when she was 17, role in trafficking her and other victims here for sex, sex with minors, and any of the other incidents here could fall under UK jurisdiction. The problem in the UK is rape prosecutions are already very infrequent (from last year: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/rape-prosecutions-uk-disclosure-mobile-phones-cps-a9160556.html), so that even if he wasn’t a royal it would be unlikely to be brought. So the answer is technically possible, but highly unlikely.
It is not a conspiracy, just a reminder that, in recent history, whoever threatens the RF gets to be eliminated, one way or another, and we are left not with explanations, just rumours and half asked questions.
Princess Margaret´s pictures incident, Diana´s tragic death and Epstein ” suicide” just on the top of my head.
2020 is rivaling 1990 as an annus horribilus.
And last year, when he was in it up to his eyeballs over Epstein, he and Fergie flew in a private jet and vacationed in a mansion loaned to them be a “pal,” at the same time Harry, Meghan and baby Archie were being excoriated every single day for flying private jets, at least one loaned by Elton John so they could escape as his guests to his Italian villa. Followed quickly by the Scambridges’ Flybe shenanigans. The RF hypocrisy was never more blatant. The pandemic has accomplished some good things. The Sussex family has not had to make a show of traveling to the UK for any reason.
I agree that he probably won’t face justice, but I’ll get some satisfaction from “Air Miles Andy” never feeling safe to leave mummy’s island again.
The Daily Mail venomously attacked Meghan yesterday. Over nothing. That same ‘Kate cried over her daughter not wearing stockings at Harry and Meg’s wedding.”
Amazing how hard they work to deflect attention from Randy Andy.
No wonder Harry and Meghan left. The Queen letting this happen and Charles letting it happen is a disgrace.
Oh, poor little Andrew, afraid to leave the UK in case he faces justice and feeling ‘bewildered’ that he has been revealed as actually culpable for his actions, rather than above the law. Mummy’s special snowflake will turn the Palace into the Ecuadorean embassy at this rate.
But never mind, plebs, because here comes Kate’s Grin, and it’s cosplaying its dead mother-in-law yet again!