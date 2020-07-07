“Costco Ken shrieked about ‘feeling threatened’ when told to wear a mask” links

Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1776" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK
— Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020
Costco Ken escalated & rage-shrieked “I feel threatened” when an elderly woman asked him to wear a mask (the woman was backed up by a man who filmed this). [Towleroad]
To quote a friend: If the governor said wear butt coverings, there are some idiots out there who would immediately go out without wearing pants.
What is it with all the people having fits in Costco? Assuming it’s because they want to go viral for being an a!>?! I mean, if you’re a member the mask policy isn’t a surprise as they’ve communicated the policy multiple times, have clear signage, etc. AND are one of the few places that is vigilant about enforcing it.
You’d think risking your Costco access would be enough risk to just wear a damn mask for an hour (or less)
Why are people so against wearing masks? These motherf*ckers know Covid-19 is airborne right?
This was a really upsetting one, because he’s clearly crazy, and it’s Florida, and he’s screaming I feel threatened as he moves on them. If feels like he was setting up a stand your ground thing. I bet he’s armed.
Yes to this ^^ – he seems unhinged. It also baffles me that people think screaming “I feel threatened” while clenching their fists and moving towards the object or person threatening them somehow covers their aggressive behviour (see central park karen)
Yes, he was absolutely setting up a defense for murdering someone. You can tell he trained for such a moment.
Anners is correct that a truly threatened person would not act as AGGRESSIVE as this man is. Right wing extremists seem to think that if you shout that you are a victim while victimizing others, it some how makes your crimes go away. Sadly, they probably learned from George Zimmerman.
He looks so fucking stupid. I’m sure this isn’t the first time. He looks like it’s a regular occurrence.
Just read that he’s been identified and fired from his job!
I saw it on my Twitter account.
They were on it.
I got yelled at today because I asked someone not wearing a mask w a smokers cough to give me a little more space.
Apparently their need to do exactly as they please is more important than public safety.
This dude is why I don’t call people out for not wearing a mask at the grocery store. I don’t want Ken/Karen screaming virus droplets in my face and/or shooting me. I just make sure to stay far away from anyone not masked. These anti-maskers are freaking psychotic.
This jerk’s girlfriend/wife needs to meet with a domestic violence counselor. There is. I way this guy is only that angry at Costco.
This jerk’s girlfriend/wife needs to meet with a domestic violence counselor. There is no way this guy is only that angry at Costco.
Per the “Twitter police” this guy is an insurance salesman who has been fired for his behavior in this video. Good someone who terrorizes older people needs to be canceled 100%
I hope someday he needs surgery and the surgeon refuses to wear a mask because it’s his constitutional right *points to flag*.
This guy looks nuts. The lady in Target yesterday was trying to create a viral video. Called her self a blond wearing a Rolex, man add some bold quotes around both blond and Rolex.
When will these idiots learn you act ratchet in public you will be id’d; it will get back to your employer and depending on your employment contract you will be fired?