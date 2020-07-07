“Costco Ken shrieked about ‘feeling threatened’ when told to wear a mask” links

Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1776" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

Costco Ken escalated & rage-shrieked “I feel threatened” when an elderly woman asked him to wear a mask (the woman was backed up by a man who filmed this). [Towleroad]

